STEVE FINAN: Dundee homeowners deserve better than Raac fiasco

"I don’t believe anyone should be left with faulty goods through no fault of their own."

Campaigners Claire Neill, Margaret Mcleod and Yvette Hoskins with Raac posters designed by DC Thomson. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

Imagine being a homeowner and a firm rolled up at your door and declared they were to attempt repairs on your home – whether you like it or not.

The firm hadn’t given an estimate, hadn’t asked if the timing was convenient, hadn’t said what guarantees were in place for a job that might not even be the best thing in the long run.

And you might have to pay the bill for it.

A bill you don’t know the size of. Or the terms and conditions of. Or when you have to pay it by. Or the ramifications if you don’t pay.

I reckon most homeowners would tell them to go away – they’d probably use more robust language.

If you’re not a homeowner, imagine this concerned your car, or bike, or TV, or mobile phone.

Is there anyone who thinks this is a proper way to tackle a problem?

Dundee City Council said it will send a bill for Raac repairs after starting work on homeowners’ flats in Cart Place. Without prior consultation.

Now you may think people who have Raac in a property bought from the council have no one to blame. “Buyer beware” is the phrase often used.

I disagree. I don’t believe anyone should be left with faulty goods through no fault of their own.

I reckon a home should be of satisfactory quality and fit for its intended purpose.

That means it must function, safely, for a reasonable length of time. And “reasonable” for a home is several generations.

Worker materials at Cart Place. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

If it doesn’t, the seller (and that could be construed as the government) must remedy the problem.

The same way a car will be recalled if it isn’t safe, or a kettle with faulty wiring is repaired or replaced.

This “no consultation” fiasco comes down, yet again, to the single greatest failing of Dundee City Council. A failing that repeats itself multiple times in different ways – but that it never seems to learn from.

Communications are woeful. They are silent on all issues.

Why didn’t they inform homeowners what was happening?

Goodness knows what DCC’s chai latte-sipping communications department does. It certainly isn’t to communicate.

Dundee Council must improve communication on Raac

It leaves our councillors looking like they are sitting in their comfy chairs in the city chambers saying nothing and doing nothing about a major issue. Again.

By not communicating they look like they either don’t know what’s going on, or don’t care.

They are supposed to represent the people.

I also find myself returning to Heather Anderson’s declaration last month that she is to stand as an MSP.

Heather, you identified Raac in homes as a “priority” when asking for votes. No one forced you to say that.

SNP Dundee councillor Heather Anderson.
Councillor Heather Anderson. Image: Supplied

Cart Place is smack bang in the middle of the Dundee West constituency you want to represent.

Are you treating this as a “priority”? What is your opinion on the homeowners’ plight?

This is the sort of situation where ordinary people need politicians to fight for them.

Communicate with your prospective constituents, Heather. How are you tackling your priority issue in this instance?

As part of our Trapped By Raac campaign, The Courier is asking people to sign this petition to help give homeowners a voice.

Conversation