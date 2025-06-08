REBECCA BAIRD: Rise of natural burials in Dundee puts my favourite taboo topic on the table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: Rise of natural burials in Dundee puts my favourite taboo topic on the table

As more and more people search for eco-friendly alternatively to traditional cemeteries, Rebecca contemplates the appeals of a natural burial.

A natural coffin used by Broughty Ferry funeral directors Sturrock Comb and Davidson. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Gazing out at the Howff cemetery in Dundee from my office window at Meadowside, it’s easy to catch myself thinking about death before my morning coffee.

Maybe I’m just used to my own morbid disposition, but I’ve always had a curiosity about death, and an interest in how others feel about the great leveller.

So I’ve probably had (instigated) the “what do you want to happen to you when you die?” conversation more than most of my peers.

“I want burnt,” comes the lead balloon of a good friend’s answer. Simple, classic, effective.

Mum, on the other hand, hates the idea of fire, so she wants buried.

My old flatmate used to say she wanted her remains shot into space, assuming that would be a thing by the time our generation started dying.

A pal from school wants her body donated to science.

Dad says to “do whatever’s cheapest”. Boyfriend ponders the logistics of being buried at sea.

It’s a deeply personal decision, and one that provides an intimate insight into the inner workings of a loved one’s mind.

For me, I’ve always said: “When I die, I want to be a tree.”

And it seems I’m not alone in that.

An idyllic final resting place

This week, The Courier reported that demand for natural burials is on the up in Tayside.

These tend to be burials which forego headstones in favour of natural markers like trees or wildflowers.

Instead of traditional cemeteries with rows of tended graves, the result is often a wood or meadow, like at Birkhill or CairnBrae.

To me, that sounds like an idyllic final resting place.

One of the many grass paths within the CairnBrae Natural Burial Ground. Image- Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

As someone who doesn’t follow any religion or necessarily believe in an afterlife, I find it comforting to think of returning to the earth and helping new life grow when I’m gone.

There’s something more… well, natural about it, to me.

Which brings me to the second reason I believe these burials are growing in popularity – sustainability.

Eco-friendly burial option is appealing

Having been raised on a steady diet of Save The Whales, Stop Global Warming and Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, I can safely say my generation has always been acutely aware of the environmental crises facing our lovely planet.

Natural burials sites boasting biodiverse plants and trees are clearly more eco-friendly than expanses of manicured lawns and fake flowers, or indeed the carbon emissions of a crem.

But there’s also the bodies and the coffins to consider.

One of the natural urns available at Sturrock Comb and Davidson Funeral Directors, Broughty Ferry, Dundee who run CairnBrae natural burial ground. Image- Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

Unlike traditional burials, natural ones often skip the embalming stage and the plush wooden coffins, opting instead for biodegradable wicker caskets which support decomposition.

Call me grim, but I think there’s something lovely about the idea of softly rotting away and leaving no trace.

We humans are so determined to leave our marks on the world, but what if the best legacy is leaving the place blooming a little more than it was before?

Are natural burials the way of the future?

Of course, natural burials are still fairly new, and there are limited sites which offer them around Dundee at the moment.

A significant pivot towards these would change the way undertakers and funeral directors operate, and it’s probably best that the shift is gradual enough to account for that.

But as I look into the future, it seems to me that natural burials are the inevitable way forward as our cultural attitudes towards death shift and change.

The entrance to the Cairn centre piece CairnBrae Natural Burial Ground, Kellas, Dundee.  Image- Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

Fancy mausoleums, grand headstones and elaborate funerals used to be the markers of high wealth and status. Then they became standard.

Now, they are becoming unaffordable for many again. I have to wonder, what’s the point? As my granny used to say, you cannae take it with you.

Natural burials aren’t free, but a tree costs a lot less than a gravestone.

When my time comes – hopefully a long time from now – just pop me in a wicker basket and plant me a weeping willow, if you please.

Or don’t. What do I care? I’ll be somewhere else.

Conversation