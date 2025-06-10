POPPY WATSON: How off-duty NHS heroes helped me after I collapsed while running in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
POPPY WATSON: How off-duty NHS heroes helped me after I collapsed while running in Dundee

The Courier's Poppy Watson believes the strangers used the Medical ID on her smartphone to contact her family.

Courier journalist Poppy Watson was rushed to Ninewells Hospital after being found unconscious by a group of strangers. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

I’ve never felt so scared or confused in my life.

I didn’t know who I was, where I was, or what was happening.

Sentiments I think I made clear in my frenzied stream of questions to the group of well-meaning strangers who surrounded me.

Apparently, I did a lot of “wailing” as well. At least according to my mum, who could hear me over the phone.

She got a call from a passer-by at 6.36pm on Sunday.

Off-duty medical staff found me unconscious near Ninewells Hospital

The kind woman told my mum that she’d found her daughter unconscious on Ninewells Avenue in the West End of Dundee (conveniently, right next to the hospital).

An ambulance was on its way, she said.

This was the moment I woke up. I remember three faces staring down at me, or maybe it was four.

They looked kind, concerned, young. The sky was so blue.

The strangers seemed to know my name, which they used in hushed tones, probably in an attempt to calm me down.

Poppy’s mum received a phone call from a stranger who found her. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

But it wasn’t working. I was growing increasingly panic-stricken.

The appearance of a paramedic who wanted to strap me onto a bed did not help.

Then I was rolled into an ambulance, shouting “WHAT HAPPENED TO ME?” and “WHERE’S MY AIRPOD CASE?”

The doors slammed shut and we headed for Ninewells Hospital.

My yelling continued until the paramedic was forced to raise her voice in return.

“I don’t know what has happened to you, Poppy,” she said sternly.

“That’s why we’re taking you to the hospital. The doctors will find out there.”

Realising I fainted during a run in Dundee

I quickly shut up.

Gradually, I returned to my senses.

I remembered who I was. I remembered going for a run, feeling lightheaded, seeing black stars, thinking I should just push through.

I still didn’t know what day it was, or how long I’d been out.

The paramedic told me I had been found by a group of off-duty nurses and doctors.

I realised they must have used the Medical ID on my iPhone to call my mum, who was now on her way to the hospital with my dad from Edinburgh.

The A&E department at Ninewells Hospital.

This feature, found within the Health app on iPhone, allows users to store and share critical medical information, including allergies, medications, and emergency contacts.

It is accessible to first responders or others in case of an emergency, even without needing to unlock the phone.

This would also explain how the soft-spoken strangers knew my name.

This is my hunch, anyway. It’s also possible they were able to unlock my phone using my Face ID while I was passed out.

Dundee friends met me at Ninewells A&E department

As the ambulance pulled up at the Ninewells A&E department, and I was rolled out the back, I heard someone call my name.

Then my friend Zoe, who lives nearby, was hugging me tightly.

She had been contacted by my panicked sister from Edinburgh.

As Zoe took a photo of me for my family, her boyfriend Ally quipped: “Poppy will be writing about this in The Courier next week.”

We all laughed.

Poppy’s friend Zoe met her at the Ninewells A&E department. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

The discovery that I had somehow achieved my third fastest time on the Strava running app also offered some light relief.

Then I was shown into a room, and before I knew it, the ambulance crew had vanished – and I hadn’t even thanked them.

Nor did I have a chance to thank the lovely group of doctors and nurses who found me.

So yes, I’m writing about my experience in The Courier.

I want to say thank you to all the amazing medical staff who looked after me.

Truly – thank you.

Why you should fill in the Medical ID on your smartphone

I also want to urge anyone who hasn’t filled out the Medical ID on their smartphone to do so.

It’s likely that because of this feature, I didn’t have to spend one minute alone at the hospital.

What could have been a lonely and frightening experience in the 30-minute queue at A&E wound up being neither of those things.

Zoe and Ally were allowed to keep me company while I waited for a bed to become available.

You can set up the Medical ID on your iPhone through the Health app. Image: Shutterstock

My parents arrived shortly afterwards, and I made them fill out the Medical IDs on their iPhones while I inhaled buttery toast and sugary tea.

Most smartphones, including Android devices, have a similar feature. It takes just five minutes to set it up.

I’m okay, by the way. The on-duty doctors and nurses at Ninewells Hospital were just as amazing, and all my tests came back normal.

It was most likely a matter of being unintentionally under-fuelled and dehydrated (turns out that slice of banana bread was not an ideal substitute for lunch).

I’m just thankful I was found by the right people.

