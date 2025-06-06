MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee ‘weight-loss wave’ has me tempted by shortcuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee ‘weight-loss wave’ has me tempted by shortcuts

'But here’s the thing. And it’s quite a thing. I’m double taking all the time.'

Martel Maxwell.
By Martel Maxwell

As summer approaches and holidays are planned, it is not unusual to notice a friend – or maybe two – looking fabulous.

You do a double take when you see them – they look younger, fresher and thinner.

The kind of dramatic weight loss that is transformative. Middle-age spread, pot belly, and puffy face gone.

But here’s the thing. And it’s quite a thing. I’m double taking all the time.

Give me any gathering of people in Dundee – school pick-up, kids’ football match or a night out – and it’s like a Slimming World magazine.

Many will have found that oft elusive motivation to shed pounds (we all know how it works), to eat less and move more.

Others – and not just the ones who admit to it – will have taken the short cut of injecting the new, increasingly-prominent, weight-loss drugs which suppress appetite and work to shift excess fat.

More power to both camps – no judgement. But it’s getting a bit Twilighty.

‘Sudden transformations’

It’s like body snatchers are sneaking down to Dundee as night falls, replacing the lumpy and bumpy with Instagram-edited version of themselves – all flat stomachs and cheekbones.

Regular readers of my column will know I’ve touched on this before, including last year when I discussed the Ozempic boom.

I told you about a friend who admitted she was on the weight-loss jabs.

She all but tapped her nose as we looked around the ladies’ charity lunch we were at and said: “Mark my words, women here are on it.”

She told me she’d developed a sixth sense in telling who was on the medication.

Ozempic is used to treat diabetes.

My friend was brilliantly honest, explaining how she paid for the jabs and how she couldn’t shift the middle-aged spread which had taken her from a size 10 to 14.

No clothes fitted and it was getting her down.

She quickly lost a stone with the jabs but also admitted they affected her mood and made her a bit sick for the first few weeks.

Another friend who’s gone from a size 16 to 10 says she has had no side effects.

She has more energy and claims the jabs took away her desire to drink as much alcohol, which was becoming a daily few glasses of wine after work.

Fast forward eight months and sudden transformations are everywhere.

‘I’m tempted’

I have also noticed an increase in people committing to sport, which is great.

One friend is wild swimming twice a week while another is running ultra marathons.

And one has even started her own CrossFit business – PeaceFit in Wormit.

Many mutual friends attend her classes and look awesome – stronger, fitter and toned.

I’ve noticed couples losing weight together.

Going back to the jabs, I suppose it’s too easy for the muffin tops like me to point a finger and say everyone’s on them.

But who wouldn’t want a quick fix? A stone down for summer? The reintroduction of a bikini following a decade of covering up after kids and – if I’m entirely honest – dieting and sporadic exercise interspersed with occasional gluttony…

I’m tempted myself.

‘Envious’

However, if something seems too good to be true, maybe, just maybe, it is.

The jury is still out, with research pointing to the possibility of health complications involved with the jabs.

This can be counter-argued with the fact obesity can cause diabetes, heart problems and cancer.

Shifting weight if you’re over 40 has the magical plus of shifting a few years in appearance too – puffy faces and pot bellies begone.

Some of the people I’m seeing seem to have had a magical elixir of youth.

If I sound envious, I probably am.

Let me know if you’ve seen a younger, slimmer Dundee – and maybe even if you’ve taken a shortcut yourself.

Bon appétit!

Conversation