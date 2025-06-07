COURIER OPINION: Parole fiasco of Angus killer Tasmin Glass raises serious questions on victim welfare

Tasmin Glass’ parole case has been deferred – again.

The Angus killer was recalled to prison in April after breaking the conditions of her release.

She was granted her freedom last year, halfway through a ten-year sentence for culpable homicide for her involvement in the murder of Steven Donaldson.

No official reason has been given as to why Glass finds herself back in prison, not even her victim’s family know the details.

But under the current law in Scotland, the killer must be considered for parole again ‘immediately’ after recall.

In reality, that ‘immediately’ was two months, where the possibility of her re-release has hung heavy over the Donaldsons.

Now it’s been pushed back for another six to eight weeks.

In the words of Steven’s father Bill: “This means this is, yet again, going to drag on for us.”

The words “yet again” are very important here.

Since Glass first became eligible for parole consideration on February 28 last year, her case will have been before the panel five times when it is called again.

Five times in 18 months. Three deferrals.

It could be more if the board fail to come to a decision again at the next oral hearing.

This presents an obvious issue with victim care and victim welfare.

The Donaldsons have been left in limbo for nine of the last 18 months, wondering if Steven’s killer will remain in jail.

For the other nine? Glass was walking free.

The panel had two months to prepare

These delays take a serious toll on victims and their families and there is no respite for them during these periods.

That they are numerous is frightening, and raises serious questions over how this process is handled and governed.

The parole board and the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) knew for two months that Glass’ case would be coming before them.

They had from April 1 to June 4 to prepare.

It is unacceptable that they did not have the required information on the day to make a decision.

Because there is no doubt that it is the victim that suffers in these situations.

It is them who steel themselves for an answer, only to be told they must continue to wait.

It’s an emotional nightmare for those involved and flies in the face of the ‘trauma-informed’ direction our justice system is supposedly headed.

Robbie McIntosh case also delayed

Unfortunately, the Donaldsons are not alone in being put through this turmoil, and deferrals and indecision do not appear to be outliers.

Last August, the survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh travelled to Perth on the morning of his parole hearing only to be told it had been postponed at the eleventh hour.

Linda McDonald made official complaints to both The Parole Board of Scotland and SPS about the circumstances that morning – she is still awaiting a satisfactory reply.

Through our A Voice for Victims campaign, The Courier has been fighting for parole reforms in Scotland.

The treatment of the Donaldson family, of Linda, in these cases show that there is a dire need for widescale changes in how this process operates.

The Justice Secretary has announced a public consultation on parole will begin this August.

Lowering the deferral rate should be a high priority.