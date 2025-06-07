COURIER OPINION: Parole fiasco of Angus killer Tasmin Glass raises serious questions on victim welfare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Parole fiasco of Angus killer Tasmin Glass raises serious questions on victim welfare

Glass' case will have appeared before the panel five times in 18 months at her next hearing.

Tasmin Glass.
Tasmin Glass.
By The Courier Comment

Tasmin Glass’ parole case has been deferred – again.

The Angus killer was recalled to prison in April after breaking the conditions of her release.

She was granted her freedom last year, halfway through a ten-year sentence for culpable homicide for her involvement in the murder of Steven Donaldson.

No official reason has been given as to why Glass finds herself back in prison, not even her victim’s family know the details.

But under the current law in Scotland, the killer must be considered for parole again ‘immediately’ after recall.

In reality, that ‘immediately’ was two months, where the possibility of her re-release has hung heavy over the Donaldsons.

Now it’s been pushed back for another six to eight weeks.

In the words of Steven’s father Bill: “This means this is, yet again, going to drag on for us.”

Bill Donaldson. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The words “yet again” are very important here.

Since Glass first became eligible for parole consideration on February 28 last year, her case will have been before the panel five times when it is called again.

Five times in 18 months. Three deferrals.

It could be more if the board fail to come to a decision again at the next oral hearing.

This presents an obvious issue with victim care and victim welfare.

The Donaldsons have been left in limbo for nine of the last 18 months, wondering if Steven’s killer will remain in jail.

For the other nine? Glass was walking free.

The panel had two months to prepare

These delays take a serious toll on victims and their families and there is no respite for them during these periods.

That they are numerous is frightening, and raises serious questions over how this process is handled and governed.

The parole board and the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) knew for two months that Glass’ case would be coming before them.

Tasmin Glass and her mother Wendy Glass. Image: Wullie Marr Photography

They had from April 1 to June 4 to prepare.

It is unacceptable that they did not have the required information on the day to make a decision.

Because there is no doubt that it is the victim that suffers in these situations.

It is them who steel themselves for an answer, only to be told they must continue to wait.

It’s an emotional nightmare for those involved and flies in the face of the ‘trauma-informed’ direction our justice system is supposedly headed.

Robbie McIntosh case also delayed

Unfortunately, the Donaldsons are not alone in being put through this turmoil, and deferrals and indecision do not appear to be outliers.

Last August, the survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh travelled to Perth on the morning of his parole hearing only to be told it had been postponed at the eleventh hour.

Linda McDonald and Jamie Greene MSP met in Dundee to discuss parole reforms. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Linda McDonald made official complaints to both The Parole Board of Scotland and SPS about the circumstances that morning – she is still awaiting a satisfactory reply.

Through our A Voice for Victims campaign, The Courier has been fighting for parole reforms in Scotland.

The treatment of the Donaldson family, of Linda, in these cases show that there is a dire need for widescale changes in how this process operates.

The Justice Secretary has announced a public consultation on parole will begin this August.

Lowering the deferral rate should be a high priority.

