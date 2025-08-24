REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee needs more ‘recovering’ addicts – and they need to live somewhere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee needs more ‘recovering’ addicts – and they need to live somewhere

In all the controversy over the planned Social Bite Village in Mill O' Mains, there's one word that's being forgotten: recovery.

What the Dundee Recovery Village could look like. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

I’ve spent a long time living next to a methadone clinic.

I’m sure many other Dundee residents have similar experiences.

It’s not nice. There’s no getting around that.

To see people hollowed out by desperate pain is not nice.

To be reminded of the ways a child can grow up to become so lost, and go so unnoticed by the rest of us, is not nice.

In fact, it’s scary. But the scary thing isn’t the walk past the clinic.

The scary is thing the cycle of despair and hopelessness which traps so many of the people who are lining up there and trying to fight for their lives.

I used to be someone who judged drug users and addicts harshly.

“They did it to themselves,” I’d reason. “They knew what would happen.”

Having been the victim of an addiction-driven crime at a young age, I know all too well the lengths people will go to, to feed the habit once it’s taken hold.

And I spent my young life fearing those in its grip too much to care about their wellbeing.

It’s taken me a long time to grow up and understand that the addict isn’t the villain; the addiction is.

Dundee doesn’t want to hear about ‘drug deaths’. Now what?

In Dundee, it’s the looming shadow claiming dozens of lives in the city each year, and affecting hundreds if not thousands more.

Our city lost 46 humans to drug deaths in 2023.

But “drug deaths” is now such a normalised phrase that folk here switch off when they hear it.

Perhaps because they can’t get away from it.

Seeing addiction in Dundee is inevitable, at any time of any day, in any part of the city.

There’s no way to live in this city and insulate yourself from its realities.

Addiction is rife in Dundee, which has the second-highest drug death rate of any Scottish city. Image: Shutterstock.

Which is why I don’t fully understand the resistance to a project which is actively trying to change those realities.

The plans for a Social Bite Recovery Village in Mill O’ Mains have been met with frustration and concern from local residents.

And I can empathise with that, to a point.

But after visiting one of the charity’s sister villages in Edinburgh, it feels to me like a huge facet of the plans is being forgotten about.

‘Recovery’ is the operative word

The proposed village is for recovery – not sustaining active addiction.

And with 20 spaces, I can’t help but think it could have saved nearly half of those lives that were lost in a year.

The operators will be experts in drug and alcohol rehabilitation, and the village will be set up as a stepping stone for addicts to find their way back into functional society.

These facilities have strict vetting processes, and they’re all about creating a supportive environment for the occupants.

Rebecca was given a tour of the Edinburgh village by former resident Mary and staff members Amy Brewer and Andy Murdoch. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

From my visit, it was clear that if someone’s behaviour threatens to undermine that support, there will be intervention.

This is not housing for drug users who want to keep using until it kills them. This is not an ‘out of sight, out of mind’ quick fix to move addicts from one place to another.

It is, on paper at least, a place for people who are committed to recovery, and wouldn’t have the means to pay for a private facility.

It’s too late for ‘not in my back yard’

If you’re sceptical about that, I understand why.

Addiction has claws that don’t let go easily. Part of the problem is that by its very nature, it usually doesn’t allow its victims to want saving.

But we cannot just keep wishing that there were less drug addicts in Dundee. We cannot keep blaming the addicts themselves for their situation and calling it a day.

Renders of how the Bill Sword Social Bite Recovery Village in Dundee could look. Image: Supplied.

If we want a city with fewer addicts walking the streets, we need to give them somewhere to go that isn’t right back into the jaws of the monster.

And if your response is “not in my backyard”, I implore you to realise, it’s too late for that.

Addiction is already in Dundee’s backyard.

Wouldn’t it be better if recovery lived next door?

Conversation