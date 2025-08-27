STEVE FINAN: Arbroath active travel scheme will be example of how to ruin a town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Arbroath active travel scheme will be example of how to ruin a town

"Making the approaches to Arbroath High Street hostile to cars, while simultaneously opening a car-friendly out-of-town retail park, is suicidal town planning."

The newly-finished Place for Everyone path in Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

We are about to witness a social experiment played out in Arbroath, courtesy of Angus Council’s A Place for Everyone cycle path.

Cycling fundamentalists – who claim more active travel is the answer before they know what the question is – tell me cycle routes bring prosperity wherever they are placed.

All you have to do is put down a few strips of orange asphalt, and cash rolls in.

It is a claim often thrown at me in online comments.

Here’s a chance to see that theory tested.

What will happen in Arbroath now the town centre is more difficult to navigate to in a car, much easier to access on a bike?

In a parallel move – I imagine in a bid to give the experiment well-defined parameters – the council also gave a go-ahead to Arbroath Retail Park on the town’s western periphery, opening in October.

The retail park isn’t served by active travel routes.

It does, however, have free parking and easily accessible car feeder routes – the Westway and A92.

So there we have it. A clearly defined comparison about to be shown between a car-friendly retail park, and a cycle-friendly High Street.

Which area will prosper most?

Cycle zealots will be predicting an easy win.

Their model works in Seoul and Amsterdam, I am continually assured. So it will work here.

Arbroath town centre will be thronged with shiny happy shoppers on cargo-carrying bikes, bringing profits galore.

The completed £14m Arbroath A Place for Everyone active travel route. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

I have my doubts.

Cycling is a fantastic hobby, but not a good way to go shopping.

I think making the approaches to Arbroath High Street hostile to cars, while simultaneously opening a car-friendly out-of-town retail park, is suicidal town planning.

This will be a disaster in slow motion. Arbroath will become an example of how to ruin a town.

The centre will be frequented only by those who enjoy looking at boarded-up shops.

The owners of the Abbeygate Centre have seen the writing on the wall and put it up for sale.

Santander closed its office in June.

Barclay Ross “Pots and Pans”, an Aladdin’s Cave shop that alone was a good reason to visit Arbroath’s town centre area, got out last year.

How long will Argos last with less passing trade? Or Holland & Barrett, or H Samuel? Will there still be three banks in five years’ time?

Arbroath active travel scheme has let down town centre businesses

The remaining High Street shopkeepers must be anxious for the future.

While the tone of this column is facetious, I do honestly wish them the best.

I reckon they’ve been grievously let down. The council has pursued policies that should anger anyone who wants the best for Arbroath.

If I ran a High Street premises, I’d complain long and hard.

Whoever gave the go-ahead to these simultaneous centre/peripheral schemes should hang their heads.

Little wonder one councillor branded the Place for Everyone experiment “unforgivable mayhem”.

The promise of cycle zealots is that Arbroath’s cycle path-served centre will amass riches to put Croesus in the shade; while the new retail park, with only old-fashioned car-borne customers to keep it afloat, will wither and die.

I think it’ll be the other way round.

Conversation