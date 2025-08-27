STEVE FINAN: Arbroath active travel scheme will be example of how to ruin a town

We are about to witness a social experiment played out in Arbroath, courtesy of Angus Council’s A Place for Everyone cycle path.

Cycling fundamentalists – who claim more active travel is the answer before they know what the question is – tell me cycle routes bring prosperity wherever they are placed.

All you have to do is put down a few strips of orange asphalt, and cash rolls in.

It is a claim often thrown at me in online comments.

Here’s a chance to see that theory tested.

What will happen in Arbroath now the town centre is more difficult to navigate to in a car, much easier to access on a bike?

In a parallel move – I imagine in a bid to give the experiment well-defined parameters – the council also gave a go-ahead to Arbroath Retail Park on the town’s western periphery, opening in October.

The retail park isn’t served by active travel routes.

It does, however, have free parking and easily accessible car feeder routes – the Westway and A92.

So there we have it. A clearly defined comparison about to be shown between a car-friendly retail park, and a cycle-friendly High Street.

Which area will prosper most?

Cycle zealots will be predicting an easy win.

Their model works in Seoul and Amsterdam, I am continually assured. So it will work here.

Arbroath town centre will be thronged with shiny happy shoppers on cargo-carrying bikes, bringing profits galore.

I have my doubts.

Cycling is a fantastic hobby, but not a good way to go shopping.

I think making the approaches to Arbroath High Street hostile to cars, while simultaneously opening a car-friendly out-of-town retail park, is suicidal town planning.

This will be a disaster in slow motion. Arbroath will become an example of how to ruin a town.

The centre will be frequented only by those who enjoy looking at boarded-up shops.

The owners of the Abbeygate Centre have seen the writing on the wall and put it up for sale.

Santander closed its office in June.

Barclay Ross “Pots and Pans”, an Aladdin’s Cave shop that alone was a good reason to visit Arbroath’s town centre area, got out last year.

How long will Argos last with less passing trade? Or Holland & Barrett, or H Samuel? Will there still be three banks in five years’ time?

Arbroath active travel scheme has let down town centre businesses

The remaining High Street shopkeepers must be anxious for the future.

While the tone of this column is facetious, I do honestly wish them the best.

I reckon they’ve been grievously let down. The council has pursued policies that should anger anyone who wants the best for Arbroath.

If I ran a High Street premises, I’d complain long and hard.

Whoever gave the go-ahead to these simultaneous centre/peripheral schemes should hang their heads.

Little wonder one councillor branded the Place for Everyone experiment “unforgivable mayhem”.

The promise of cycle zealots is that Arbroath’s cycle path-served centre will amass riches to put Croesus in the shade; while the new retail park, with only old-fashioned car-borne customers to keep it afloat, will wither and die.

I think it’ll be the other way round.