Andrew Liddle and Jim Spence have their say on anti-immigration protests in Perth

Two anti-immigration protests have been held in Perth this month over the housing of asylum seekers in the city.

The protests come as one local authority in England fights the UK Government to remove migrants from a local hotel.

The Courier this week explained Perth and Kinross Council’s role in accommodating asylum seekers and why the local authority does not require change of use planning permission for hotels housing asylum seekers.

These are the thoughts of Andrew Liddle and Jim Spence on a subject dominating the political agenda.

ANDREW LIDDLE: Both sides have missed obvious factor driving Perth protests

There have been lots of reasons given for this summer’s anti-asylum hotel protesting.

Those in favour of the protests almost universally suggest they are acting to protect children and young people from predatory men who have arrived in the country illegally.

Robert Jenrick, the erstwhile Conservative leadership contender turned Tik Tok superstar, summed this view up succinctly when he wrote that he does “not want [his] children to share a neighbourhood with immigrant men with backward views who broke into Britain illegally, and about whom we know next to nothing”.

Meanwhile, those who oppose the protesters brand them bigots and agents of the far-right, often with little concern for the actual areas or issues involved.

Perth’s deputy council leader, Eric Drysdale, suggested those picketing a hotel in his city had been “bussed in” from elsewhere – the implication being, contrary to the narrative of the right, that most residents are indifferent to, or even support, asylum seekers being housed in their area.

Certainly, a large group of counter protesters gathered in Perth holding signs that read, among other things, “refugees welcome”.

‘Government worried’

The scale and seeming significance of this summer’s action has got government worried.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was clearly blindsided by last week’s High Court decision that suggested local authorities in England have the power to remove asylum seekers from hotels where they are being accommodated.

In an attempt to regain the initiative, and amid the constant fear of Nigel Farage and Reform UK, the Labour minister has now announced a raft of measures to try and fix the asylum process and quell what otherwise seems like another summer of discontent for Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

But amid all the furore, political leaders on both sides of the debate seem to have missed the obvious factor that is driving this action: the weather.

This may sound flippant in the circumstances, but sunny skies are the common thread that ties together all the protesting – and rioting – that has taken place in the UK over the last few years.

The simple truth is that no one much likes to protest outside in the cold and it’s much harder to go on a march in the rain.

But in the sun and 25-degree heat, it is a different proposition entirely.

Couple this with the fact that many people take time off over July and August anyway, and you have ripe conditions for a mass protest movement.

And this is even more the case when it comes to rioting.

People might think the far right like to go around topless because it makes them look hard or allows them to show off their tattoos.

In fact, they are just going “taps-aff” in the sun as any normal person would.

This means that, far from being a national crisis, the current controversy about asylum hotels is, in fact, more of a seasonal dispute that will dissipate – as in previous years – at the first sight of a rain cloud.

This reality should be better understood by politicians – both local and national – as they consider their response to this issue.

‘Major overhaul’

Clearly there are significant problems with the asylum process and people in local communities – including, I am certain, those in Perth – have concerns about where asylum seekers are being housed.

This is entirely natural and does not make them either racist or far-right, as some counter protesters would doubtless argue.

Equally, the asylum process itself is clearly in urgent need of a major overhaul.

Cases are taking too long to process, with the number of asylum seekers housed in hotels rising by almost 10 per cent since last year and despite government pledges to the contrary.

Such a situation leaves communities, but also asylum seekers themselves, in a tense and unsatisfactory limbo. This must urgently change.

Yet, despite these obvious failings, it is also essential that government maintain a healthy perspective.

The asylum process does appear to be getting faster, with the number of people waiting for an initial decision down by a quarter over the last year.

Equally, the government is also getting better at enforcing those decisions, with almost 10,000 people forcibly removed last year after their asylum claim was rejected.

Of course, any progress will not be enough for far-right extremists who view any asylum claims – indeed, immigration as a whole – as abhorrent.

Meanwhile, there will be those on the extreme left who disparage the process and believe in entirely open borders.

Neither group will ever be satisfied.

But for most people, this is a fair-weather issue – something that rears its (often ugly) head over the summer months and then recedes.

With so many other major issues facing it, it is vital the UK Government remembers this and focuses on the things that matter voters all year round.

JIM SPENCE: Many communities are fearful of rapid change

The protests in Perth and other cities and towns across the UK over asylum seekers being housed in hotels isn’t going away.

Nigel Farage’s speech on Tuesday outlining Reform’s plans to fix the crisis was stark in its warning that civil unrest looms unless the issue is tackled.

Labour is proving incapable of fixing an issue which 14 years of Tory rule are responsible for, but unless they go with the flow which seems to be in favour of radical action, they’ll be swept from power at the next election.

Both main parties and the SNP are out of kilter with the silent majority view of immigration.

Many who are sympathetic to the plight of those seeking sanctuary here, either as refugees or as economic migrants, believe in a world without borders where anyone should be able to settle where they wish.

Others feel a lingering guilt about the UK’s historical conduct in large areas of the world, and there are those who are simply unaffected by the issue in their comfortable bubbles, well away from the places which have become hotspots.

But Farage has tapped into a deep public well of anger, particularly south of the border where many communities are fearful about the rapid change they’re witnessing in their communities.

‘Potential for unrest’

Some places have changed beyond recognition in a short space of time.

I’ve warned here before that the idea that Scotland was immune to the appeal of Reform is completely misguided, and we’ve now seen in Aberdeen, Falkirk and Perth there is potential for real unrest.

In England, which has taken the huge brunt of the numbers of those seeking asylum, ordinary folk who feel that they’ve been condescended to and ignored and treated as second class citizens in their own country, appear to have had enough.

The attempts to pass off street protesters as racists and fascists is proving counter-productive.

When gatherings of such protesters, who have genuine fears over the safety of their kids and are seen peacefully and cheerfully making their point, those labelling them as public enemy number one look misguided and malign.

Large numbers of folk are now expressing serious concern about the rapid demographic changes in their communities, and those worries can no longer be ignored by government.

And the protesters have also decided that if others wish to label them as right wing, then that’s fine; because they no longer give a damn for the views of ideologues and left-wing political agitators who are incapable of listening to their concerns.

The battle lines have now been drawn but they’ve been a long time coming.

‘Knack of reading the room’

Farage has signalled that his party is prepared to take the kind of action that others wince at and find abhorrent.

Is he playing to the gallery? Undoubtedly.

Is he telling some folk what they want to hear? Of course he is.

Can he or will he deliver if he is ever prime minister? That is anyone’s guess.

But he has the knack of reading the room better than any other politician in the UK.

You don’t have to like his politics to admire his political antenna, and realise he has an acute ability to tap into and say out loud what the silent majority are too frightened to say, for fear of being labelled.