REBECCA BAIRD: I just moved to Arbroath and roads seem fine – am I missing something?

Being new to a place is a gift and a curse.

On the one hand, you don’t know the lay of the land very well. You’re oblivious to the quirks and niggles. You haven’t worked out the shortcuts and places to avoid.

And you don’t have the context to know what things were like before you arrived.

On the other hand, being a newbie makes it easy to be optimistic about a place.

You’re not constantly comparing it to how it once was, only seeing it for how it is.

This is how Arbroath is to me right now.

After an absolute ball of a decade in Dundee, I upped sticks this month and made the move to the Angus town.

Those who have read these columns for a while will know I adore Dundee, so leaving was a wrench.

But for me and mine, it was time for a new adventure.

And with it, a new commute.

Since working for The Courier, I’ve always walked from my home to the Dundee office, and usually visited the city centre shops on foot too.

So I was a little nervous about the possible traffic chaos that living on the far side of Arbroath would bring to my day-to-day.

But I needn’t have been worried. Driving here has been absolutely fine.

Layout hasn’t stopped me exploring my new home

Luckily for me, the Place for Everyone roadworks in Arbroath town centre ended just after we flitted.

Even as an occasional visitor to the town over the last couple of years, I could see the strain they were putting on the place, so from that perspective I can see why the Place for Everything’s been a hard sell.

But since they’ve been gone, it feels like plain sailing.

Not just commuting through the town; going into it feels easy too.

I’ve not yet been fazed by congestion; even when the traffic is heavy at peak times, I’ve waiting for maybe five minutes in a queue.

Since moving, we’ve been regular visitors to the Millgate and High Street, frequent shoppers at Stobscross, and made many a DIY-supply run to the Westway B&Q.

It seems to me that like in most towns, these different places serve different purposes – retail park for shoppers on a mission, or heavy goods best transported in cars; town centre for groceries, quirky wee shops, a meal or a coffee.

Parking – which is free here, what a luxury! – seems plentiful and easy to come by, compared to the city.

So I have to disagree with my fellow columnist Steve Finan’s assessment that the new layout makes the approach to the Arbroath High Street “hostile” to cars.

Lanes are clearly marked, traffic flows, people still get from A to B.

But I have to confess, I can’t really remember what it was like beforehand.

So please, fellow Arbroath residents, tell me – am I missing something?

Arbroath is made for cycle lanes

I know that there’s been a lot of chat about the cycle lanes, too.

I’m not a cyclist, but as a driver, I honestly don’t see the issue here either.

I’d much rather folk on bikes were in their own clearly defined lanes in the busiest parts of a town. I hate the dance of eyeballing what is enough space to give.

Furthermore, the main reason I’m not a cyclist is that living in Dundee, I’d be too scared to cycle in the city centre. There’s too few cycle lanes, and cars are scary.

Plus it’s hilly, I’m lazy, and it’s pretty walkable.

But this part of Angus is so mercifully flat, that I’ve been thinking of getting the bike out again for trips into town.

If anything, the new town centre layout is an encouragement for folk like me, who see so much value in what Arbroath has to offer: fresh coastal air, an active lifestyle, a calmer pace.

And if nothing else, it’ll be a laugh for all my new neighbours, when they see I’m immune to the phrase “it’s like riding a bike”.