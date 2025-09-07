REBECCA BAIRD: Newport Inn’s new operator deserves better than half-witted lewd remarks

Being a man in 2025 must be so embarrassing.

Imagine being a decent guy who can connect his brain to his mouth, and then seeing your pals spewing out misogynistic rubbish that would’ve failed to be funny in the 1980s.

Yikes.

So there must have been some real minters among friends of the keyboard warriors who took to The Courier’s socials this week, when we reported that former OnlyFans model Beth Jowett is taking over the Newport Inn restaurant and rooms.

Just as we would with anyone who was famous in another field – which Beth, as one of Scotland’s most well-known cam girls, absolutely was – we included her former occupation in the headline.

I would bet that if her former occupation was “footballer” or “pop star”, the social media response would’ve been different.

Instead, it was disappointingly predictable – a barrage of half-witted lewd remarks, made mainly (but not exclusively) by men.

“Will she offer room service?” one comedian asked.

“Will the rooms be available on an hourly rate?” razzed another.

Gentlemen, please, stop the hilarity! Spare a thought for our poor, splitting sides!

Several punny names were put forward for the building too. I’ll spare you the details.

Needless to say, originality did not abound.

Of course, Beth will be well-versed in such high-level witticisms. She doesn’t need me to defend her.

Crass digs don’t just hit intended target

It’s obvious from her interview with The Courier earlier this summer that she’s got a clear-eyed view of the adult entertainment industry, and a sense of self that’s not easily shaken by misogynistic drivel.

She has expressed no shame about her success in the adult content world. Nor should she – it’s so popular with creators and consumers that ‘taboo’ would be a strong word to use about it.

But she’s also said, firmly and clearly, that she’s moved on from that industry.

Her decision to take on a new challenge, especially one in a building which means so much to people locally, should be celebrated – not mocked.

Still, my worry isn’t about Beth specifically. She’s just the latest woman in the news getting pelters from randoms.

My worry is about the women in our communities – the wives, the mothers, the daughters – who are living alongside these misogynistic Neanderthals.

What must it be like to be the child of someone who takes the time out of their day to type up and post a cheap shot at a successful woman, for everyone else in your community to see?

How must it feel to know your once-sweet baby is more concerned about getting a two-second guffaw out of their mates than showing basic respect for a stranger?

Does it sit well with the partners of these people, to know that they are openly mocking a local businesswoman for…what, exactly?

For profiting off their desire? For daring to monetise her own appearance, in a world which prefers to exploit women for free and without their consent?

Or for taking the money she made and investing it in the Newport Inn, a spot that the local community has been crying out to have reopened?

Why waste energy on being snide online?

Happily, there has been a flood of sense and support in the comments of this story to balance out the immaturity and lazy negativity.

It’s heartening to see there’s still people who can focus on the fact a much-loved establishment is getting a new lease of life, rather than the appearance of the leaseholder.

Again, predictably, these comments have come largely (but not exclusively) from women.

“Well done Beth, the building is stunning and I’m sure you will do it proud.

On ya go!” said one supportive voice.

“Here’s to strong women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them… congrats” wrote another.

The disparity isn’t as simple as a male-female divide, but it does show that there’s a dark, stubborn strain of misogyny still spreading its rot.

In 2025, there are still grown adults shaming women on the internet for being sexy and knowing it.

Is it that these people hate women so much they’ll go out of their way to tear one down? Or do they just not have much else to think about?

Either way, how cringe.