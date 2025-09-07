REBECCA BAIRD: Newport Inn’s new operator deserves better than half-witted lewd remarks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: Newport Inn’s new operator deserves better than half-witted lewd remarks

'I would bet that if her former occupation was "footballer" or "pop star", the social media response would've been different.'

Beth Jowett is reopening the Newport Inn, which has been closed since 2024. Image: Supplied.
Beth Jowett is reopening the Newport Inn, which has been closed since 2024. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

Being a man in 2025 must be so embarrassing.

Imagine being a decent guy who can connect his brain to his mouth, and then seeing your pals spewing out misogynistic rubbish that would’ve failed to be funny in the 1980s.

Yikes.

So there must have been some real minters among friends of the keyboard warriors who took to The Courier’s socials this week, when we reported that former OnlyFans model Beth Jowett is taking over the Newport Inn restaurant and rooms.

Just as we would with anyone who was famous in another field – which Beth, as one of Scotland’s most well-known cam girls, absolutely was – we included her former occupation in the headline.

I would bet that if her former occupation was “footballer” or “pop star”, the social media response would’ve been different.

Instead, it was disappointingly predictable – a barrage of half-witted lewd remarks, made mainly (but not exclusively) by men.

“Will she offer room service?” one comedian asked.

“Will the rooms be available on an hourly rate?” razzed another.

Gentlemen, please, stop the hilarity! Spare a thought for our poor, splitting sides!

Several punny names were put forward for the building too. I’ll spare you the details.

Needless to say, originality did not abound.

Of course, Beth will be well-versed in such high-level witticisms. She doesn’t need me to defend her.

Crass digs don’t just hit intended target

It’s obvious from her interview with The Courier earlier this summer that she’s got a clear-eyed view of the adult entertainment industry, and a sense of self that’s not easily shaken by misogynistic drivel.

She has expressed no shame about her success in the adult content world. Nor should she – it’s so popular with creators and consumers that ‘taboo’ would be a strong word to use about it.

But she’s also said, firmly and clearly, that she’s moved on from that industry.

Her decision to take on a new challenge, especially one in a building which means so much to people locally, should be celebrated – not mocked.

Still, my worry isn’t about Beth specifically. She’s just the latest woman in the news getting pelters from randoms.

My worry is about the women in our communities – the wives, the mothers, the daughters – who are living alongside these misogynistic Neanderthals.

What must it be like to be the child of someone who takes the time out of their day to type up and post a cheap shot at a successful woman, for everyone else in your community to see?

How must it feel to know your once-sweet baby is more concerned about getting a two-second guffaw out of their mates than showing basic respect for a stranger?

The Newport Inn has been put up for sale
The Newport Inn. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.

Does it sit well with the partners of these people, to know that they are openly mocking a local businesswoman for…what, exactly?

For profiting off their desire? For daring to monetise her own appearance, in a world which prefers to exploit women for free and without their consent?

Or for taking the money she made and investing it in the Newport Inn, a spot that the local community has been crying out to have reopened?

Why waste energy on being snide online?

Happily, there has been a flood of sense and support in the comments of this story to balance out the immaturity and lazy negativity.

It’s heartening to see there’s still people who can focus on the fact a much-loved establishment is getting a new lease of life, rather than the appearance of the leaseholder.

Again, predictably, these comments have come largely (but not exclusively) from women.

“Well done Beth, the building is stunning and I’m sure you will do it proud.
On ya go!” said one supportive voice.

“Here’s to strong women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them… congrats” wrote another.

Picture of model Beth Jowett, known professionally as Nova Jewels.
Beth Jowett is taking on the running of the Newport Inn. Image: Supplied.

The disparity isn’t as simple as a male-female divide, but it does show that there’s a dark, stubborn strain of misogyny still spreading its rot.

In 2025, there are still grown adults shaming women on the internet for being sexy and knowing it.

Is it that these people hate women so much they’ll go out of their way to tear one down? Or do they just not have much else to think about?

Either way, how cringe.

More from Opinion

Beth Jowett is reopening the Newport Inn, which has been closed since 2024. Image: Supplied.
DAVID CLEGG: Dundee 'knife' incident coverage poses major questions for lawmakers
Beth Jowett is reopening the Newport Inn, which has been closed since 2024. Image: Supplied.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Lochee deserves better than being labelled "Britain's Bronx"
13
Beth Jowett is reopening the Newport Inn, which has been closed since 2024. Image: Supplied.
STEVE FINAN: I'm proud to have a car brain - Dundee's latest cycle path…
40
Beth Jowett is reopening the Newport Inn, which has been closed since 2024. Image: Supplied.
REBECCA BAIRD: I just moved to Arbroath and roads seem fine – am I…
26
Beth Jowett is reopening the Newport Inn, which has been closed since 2024. Image: Supplied.
Andrew Liddle and Jim Spence have their say on anti-immigration protests in Perth
10
Beth Jowett is reopening the Newport Inn, which has been closed since 2024. Image: Supplied.
STEVE FINAN: Arbroath active travel scheme will be example of how to ruin a…
33
Beth Jowett is reopening the Newport Inn, which has been closed since 2024. Image: Supplied.
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee needs more 'recovering' addicts – and they need to live somewhere
15
Beth Jowett is reopening the Newport Inn, which has been closed since 2024. Image: Supplied.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Don't miss holiday moments in search for Instagram-perfect shot
2
Beth Jowett is reopening the Newport Inn, which has been closed since 2024. Image: Supplied.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee and United are two of our greatest assets – why does…
28
Beth Jowett is reopening the Newport Inn, which has been closed since 2024. Image: Supplied.
JIM SPENCE: I’m worried for future of Dundee FC as stadium exasperation grows
42

Conversation