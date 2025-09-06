DAVID CLEGG: Dundee ‘knife’ incident coverage poses major questions for lawmakers

Regular readers will have seen this warning on some of The Courier’s social media posts: “As someone has been arrested or charged in connection with this incident, it is now active under the Contempt of Court Act 1981.”

It is a standard line to protect the fairness of a trial, but the date in the title tells its own story.

The main law that regulates crime reporting in Scotland was passed 44 years ago – before the internet, before social media, before a rumour could circle the world in minutes.

Three people have now been charged in connection with the infamous Dundee “knife” incident.

One of them is a 12-year-old girl, whose age gives her automatic anonymity.

Two adults have also been charged but, somewhat unusually, not arrested.

Under the letter of the contempt law in Scotland, that means their case is not yet active.

In practice, that status can change quickly and on advice from lawyers we are proceeding as if all three were subject to full restrictions.

That means we are prohibited from publishing anything that creates a substantial risk of prejudice to the trial. Even repeating a claim to challenge it could be a contempt.

Questions from readers

In recent days, some readers have asked why The Courier’s coverage has contained less detail than social media.

This legal context is one of the reasons.

In theory, the contempt rules apply to everyone. In practice, they are enforced almost entirely against professional journalists.

As we have seen in the last week, the end result is the worst of both worlds – an information space polluted by disputed claims, while those in the best position to check them are silenced when it matters most.

This is why some people online have been shouting that The Courier “covered things up” over this case.

The reality is the opposite – we have done exactly what you would want from a responsible newsroom.

From the moment the incident came to light, our reporters were on the ground in Lochee.

They spoke to shopkeepers, parents, and community leaders, and checked every claim against evidence we could verify.

If police confirmed a fact, we reported it. If it couldn’t be corroborated, it stayed out.

When police sources told us they had found no evidence to support the most serious online allegations, we made that position public. Nothing more, nothing less.

Every line of our coverage was examined meticulously in the newsroom.

Editors and reporters sat around asking whether each sentence was fair, accurate and legally safe.

When there was doubt, we phoned our lawyers and asked for guidance on contempt risks and the consequences of getting it wrong.

‘Vast grey area’

Doing this job properly takes time and money. It is a slower process than the internet would like, but the only way to produce journalism you can believe in.

Here is what that means to me: We will not publish anything that could prejudice the outcome of a trial.

We will not repeat unverified social media rumours for clicks. We will not identify a child or publish anything likely to lead to their identification.

And we will only report what we can be sure of.

There are details of our recent reporting that I can no longer describe for legal reasons.

That is not evasion, but the law working as it was designed to in 1981. It is also a prime example of the problem.

The framework that was meant to protect justice now struggles to cope with the speed and reach of modern communication.

It binds regulated newsrooms tightly while leaving a vast grey area for everyone else.

To be clear, I completely support the principle. Contempt rules exist to secure fair trials.

No one should face justice shaped by rumour rather than evidence.

But Scotland is trying to apply a pre-internet law to an internet-first world.

‘Difficult calls under pressure’

What would better look like?

At minimum, a modernised contempt regime that recognises the speed and scale of cyberspace, applies rules equally to every public platform, and gives courts better tools to address genuinely prejudicial content.

Crucially, it should empower responsible rebuttal by credible outlets when unverified claims are already circulating.

Shielding juries from prejudice and allowing provable facts to be put on the record should not be mutually exclusive goals.

Until the law catches up, cases like this will keep exposing the gap between the slow, careful work of journalism and the too fast free-for-all of the online rumour mill.

Regardless of that, The Courier team will keep doing our job the right way.

I won’t claim perfection.

We make difficult calls under pressure.

When covering news like complex police investigations, the story can move on very quickly and our coverage will evolve to reflect that.

But I am extremely proud of the way we’ve covered this story: rigorous, fair and based on what we can substantiate.

That is not arrogance.

It is a commitment to accuracy and to the basic promise we make our readers – when we publish something, you can trust it.