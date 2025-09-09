JIM SPENCE: Dundee’s mindset – not just roads – needs to change to get people cycling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Dundee’s mindset – not just roads – needs to change to get people cycling

"Persuading of the joys of a potentially sweaty, windy, wet, and possibly dangerous ride up the incline of the Lochee road in January after a day’s graft, will need an educational approach."

Councillor Steven Rome and Valentine Scarlett, of the Dundee Cycling Forum, at the launch of the council's sustainable transport plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Councillor Steven Rome and Valentine Scarlett, of the Dundee Cycling Forum, at the launch of the council's sustainable transport plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Jim Spence

Changing Dundee’s roads into active travel routes may prove a lot easier than changing the mindsets of those it’s hoped will use them.

Scotland isn’t Scandinavia or the Netherlands.

Cycling and physical activity among the populations there is much more commonplace than here; it’s deeply embedded in their culture.

So plans which could see Dundee’s Arbroath Road and Lochee Road among others, developed to make them better equipped to handle cyclists and walkers, will require a major generational and mentality shift among Dundonians if they’re to succeed.

I said last week I’m a keen cyclist but I’m seldom on the roads these days because of too many close passes with car and van drivers.

Dedicated lanes can help to sort that problem but what they can’t do is easily persuade very large numbers of folk who have no interest in cycling, which is a niche activity.

It’ll be hard enough ensuring cycling lanes won’t be parked on by cars like the situation in Harestane Road; it’ll be an entirely tougher prospect persuading unfit and non cycling Dundonians onto two wheels.

Persuading them of the joys of a potentially sweaty, windy, wet, and possibly dangerous ride up the incline of the Lochee road in January after a day’s graft, assuming their bikes haven’t been stolen, will need an educational approach rather than a dictatorial “Here’s what’s good for you” one.

Harestane Road. Image: Google Street View

It’s suggested the project will be funded mainly through external partners and cost £245 million, so at least the council won’t be stumping up for it.

However, if it goes ahead and becomes an underused white elephant there’ll be righteous anger at what else taxpayers’ money could’ve been spent on.

The routes hope to encourage folk to walk and cycle on “direct active travel routes” which will be segregated from traffic on busy roads including Arbroath Road, Pitkerro Road, Macalpine Road, Harefield Road, Perth Road and Lochee Road.

I was in Copenhagen and Stockholm last year and in both cities the numbers of folk on two wheels on segregated cycling lanes was huge.

All ages and sizes whizzed by on bikes powered by leg power and also battery.

It was full steam ahead and often looked like the wacky races as throngs of bikes thundered past en masse in a steady thrum of spinning wheels.

But streets there are flat and the lanes are busy because the mentality and the culture of the population embrace cycling as second nature.

Scottish climate not inviting for would-be cyclists

Panniers on many of the bikes clearly show that they’re used for everyday tasks like shopping and collecting life’s daily essentials.

Dundonians don’t have that culture: it’s alien to most of us.

I’ve cycled since I was a boy but even then I won’t take the bike the half mile to my local shop because the Coupar Angus Road passing my house is a busy route for buses, trucks and cars, and offers too big a risk.

And cycling the two or three miles to my nearest supermarket I will only contemplate on the very odd occasion that I make it part of that day’s exercise routine; plus trying to do a large shop on a bike is out of the question for most folk.

Many of the same concerns on two wheels are applicable to shanks pony.

Walking or cycling to and from work or the shops looks great on computer graphics with a cyclist wearing short sleeves and shorts in balmy weather.

However, in the Scottish climate whether on segregated lanes or not it becomes a much less inviting proposition than it appears in the minds of planners keen on boosting their green credentials.

Lochee Road in Dundee where woman taken to hospital and man arrested after crash
Lochee Road in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

The harsh realities are it’ll be extremely challenging persuading even a fraction of the population to walk or cycle.

Our roads weren’t built for the volume of traffic using them and trying to shoehorn segregated lanes into already tight areas will prove problematic.

The biggest battle apart from redesigning the physical infrastructure of the roads will be recalibrating the mentality and culture of the locals, a great many of whom aren’t inclined towards choosing physical activity over ease and comfort when it comes to getting to work or getting the messages in.

The time frame for this proposed redesign of much of the city’s road network is up to ten years, and it could take that long and more to persuade Dundonians of potential benefits.

I’m not against the concept at all.

In fact I welcome the idea of encouraging a fitter and healthier population, but it’ll take a very good educational and communication programme to persuade sufficient numbers of folk that it’s anything other than an expensive green vanity project with little relevance to their daily lives.

That’ll prove as hard for non-cyclists to embrace as fixing a puncture would be.

More from Opinion

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB column newport inn OF Picture shows; Beth Jowett is the new owner of the Newport Inn. . na. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Newport Inn's new operator deserves better than half-witted lewd remarks
45
David Clegg, editor of The Courier.
DAVID CLEGG: Dundee 'knife' incident coverage poses major questions for lawmakers
Lochee has been at the centre of a global news controversy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: Lochee deserves better than being labelled "Britain's Bronx"
14
How Liff Road could look with an active travel route. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.
STEVE FINAN: I'm proud to have a car brain - Dundee's latest cycle path…
40
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. R place for everyone arbroath column Picture shows; The Place for Everyone route in Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson.. Arbroath. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: I just moved to Arbroath and roads seem fine – am I…
26
Anti-immigration protesters in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Andrew Liddle and Jim Spence have their say on anti-immigration protests in Perth
10
The newly-finished Place for Everyone path in Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Arbroath active travel scheme will be example of how to ruin a…
33
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB social bite recovery village column Picture shows; What the Dundee Recovery Village could look like. . na. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee needs more 'recovering' addicts – and they need to live somewhere
15
Martel Maxwell on holiday in Tenerife with her sons. Image: Martel Maxwell
MARTEL MAXWELL: Don't miss holiday moments in search for Instagram-perfect shot
2
Cars with tickets on Arklay Street, Dundee, after parking in the restricted zone ahead of Dundee United game. Image: Mark Asquith/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee and United are two of our greatest assets – why does…
28

Conversation