JIM SPENCE: Dundee’s mindset – not just roads – needs to change to get people cycling

Changing Dundee’s roads into active travel routes may prove a lot easier than changing the mindsets of those it’s hoped will use them.

Scotland isn’t Scandinavia or the Netherlands.

Cycling and physical activity among the populations there is much more commonplace than here; it’s deeply embedded in their culture.

So plans which could see Dundee’s Arbroath Road and Lochee Road among others, developed to make them better equipped to handle cyclists and walkers, will require a major generational and mentality shift among Dundonians if they’re to succeed.

I said last week I’m a keen cyclist but I’m seldom on the roads these days because of too many close passes with car and van drivers.

Dedicated lanes can help to sort that problem but what they can’t do is easily persuade very large numbers of folk who have no interest in cycling, which is a niche activity.

It’ll be hard enough ensuring cycling lanes won’t be parked on by cars like the situation in Harestane Road; it’ll be an entirely tougher prospect persuading unfit and non cycling Dundonians onto two wheels.

Persuading them of the joys of a potentially sweaty, windy, wet, and possibly dangerous ride up the incline of the Lochee road in January after a day’s graft, assuming their bikes haven’t been stolen, will need an educational approach rather than a dictatorial “Here’s what’s good for you” one.

It’s suggested the project will be funded mainly through external partners and cost £245 million, so at least the council won’t be stumping up for it.

However, if it goes ahead and becomes an underused white elephant there’ll be righteous anger at what else taxpayers’ money could’ve been spent on.

The routes hope to encourage folk to walk and cycle on “direct active travel routes” which will be segregated from traffic on busy roads including Arbroath Road, Pitkerro Road, Macalpine Road, Harefield Road, Perth Road and Lochee Road.

I was in Copenhagen and Stockholm last year and in both cities the numbers of folk on two wheels on segregated cycling lanes was huge.

All ages and sizes whizzed by on bikes powered by leg power and also battery.

It was full steam ahead and often looked like the wacky races as throngs of bikes thundered past en masse in a steady thrum of spinning wheels.

But streets there are flat and the lanes are busy because the mentality and the culture of the population embrace cycling as second nature.

Scottish climate not inviting for would-be cyclists

Panniers on many of the bikes clearly show that they’re used for everyday tasks like shopping and collecting life’s daily essentials.

Dundonians don’t have that culture: it’s alien to most of us.

I’ve cycled since I was a boy but even then I won’t take the bike the half mile to my local shop because the Coupar Angus Road passing my house is a busy route for buses, trucks and cars, and offers too big a risk.

And cycling the two or three miles to my nearest supermarket I will only contemplate on the very odd occasion that I make it part of that day’s exercise routine; plus trying to do a large shop on a bike is out of the question for most folk.

Many of the same concerns on two wheels are applicable to shanks pony.

Walking or cycling to and from work or the shops looks great on computer graphics with a cyclist wearing short sleeves and shorts in balmy weather.

However, in the Scottish climate whether on segregated lanes or not it becomes a much less inviting proposition than it appears in the minds of planners keen on boosting their green credentials.

The harsh realities are it’ll be extremely challenging persuading even a fraction of the population to walk or cycle.

Our roads weren’t built for the volume of traffic using them and trying to shoehorn segregated lanes into already tight areas will prove problematic.

The biggest battle apart from redesigning the physical infrastructure of the roads will be recalibrating the mentality and culture of the locals, a great many of whom aren’t inclined towards choosing physical activity over ease and comfort when it comes to getting to work or getting the messages in.

The time frame for this proposed redesign of much of the city’s road network is up to ten years, and it could take that long and more to persuade Dundonians of potential benefits.

I’m not against the concept at all.

In fact I welcome the idea of encouraging a fitter and healthier population, but it’ll take a very good educational and communication programme to persuade sufficient numbers of folk that it’s anything other than an expensive green vanity project with little relevance to their daily lives.

That’ll prove as hard for non-cyclists to embrace as fixing a puncture would be.