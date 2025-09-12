MARTEL MAXWELL: What do school fees in Dundee have to do with Newcastle ticket row?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: What do school fees in Dundee have to do with Newcastle ticket row?

'Are kids at independent schools not allowed to attend with tickets their parents have bought?'

High School of Dundee was embroiled in ticket controversy this week.
By Martel Maxwell

It has been a big week for news.

The week the country gears up for US President Donald Trump’s State visit.

And the week of a major Russian drone incursion into Poland testing NATO resolve.

Little room, surely, for more big news.

But lo, there was one more tale evoking disbelief and anger that made headlines around Britain.

It was – and you may need to hold onto your seats here – that a Dundee school had been given 45 tickets for the Newcastle v Barcelona Champions League game next Thursday.

Hark, there was more.

It was Dundee’s only private school, complainers fumed – which goes by the name of the High School of Dundee.

I did a comical double take upon reading the story.

‘Fan fury at Dundee private school’

Was this news?

And if it was, given the ire on show, was it Dundee-ist or anti private school?

In short, what was the problem?

The crux of the issue came two sentences in – that Newcastle United fans had missed out in their droves and were furious a DUNDEE (yes, in capitals) private school had taken their place.

Such was demand, over 110,000 users had waited in an online queue when tickets were released.

Next, footballing sites followed up the story with a new exclusive – that yet more Dundee schools based  “183 miles away” had been allocated tickets.

Further investigation uncovered that Harris Academy would take a similar number of children.

I scanned the story for the source of outrage. Had these schools been given freebies?

Newcastle United fans hit-out after Dundee schools were offered tickets for the upcoming Champions League game against Barcelona.
Had they sold a puppy on a black market to procure tickets?

No – they said they were approached by an approved provider and said yes.

It has since transpired that while High School of Dundee says it acted in good faith, tickets came from unauthorised reselling by fans who have now had their season books cancelled.

So hurrah for this hoo-ha because it has highlighted so-called fans cheating real fans out of tickets in an underhand way, to profit themselves.

But the fact remains, it was one heck of an outrage when no one had cause to believe anything untoward had happened.

‘Made an example of’

One school was rounded on for daring to get tickets.

And is it really just this one school that has to be made an example of?

If this – or any other school – whether in Dundee, independent or state, gets tickets in future through a reputable source, will they be welcomed?

As wonderful and rich as our city’s football scene (with Dundee and United) is, the chance to watch a Champions League game – barring an actual miracle – is unlikely in the short term at least.

Would anyone begrudge kids – whether from Stornoway, Stobswell or Sunderland – that opportunity?

Those 45 pupils who made original headlines make up less than 1% of St James’ Park capacity.

Newcastle’s St James’ Park.

You’d have to give tickets to 2,600 pupils to make up even 5% of that full crowd.

But the story wanted us to know different facts.

Like the fees paid for each child in senior school to attend High School of Dundee – 20% higher than last year of course with Labour increasing private school fees with the addition of VAT.

But why do school fees have to do with anything here?

Are kids at independent schools not allowed to attend with tickets their parents have bought?

Why should there be a “them and us” mentality – anywhere, but not least in football and when kids are involved?

‘They’re the problem’

My mum lived in Charleston and worked three jobs as a single parent to send me to the school in question.

I send my boys. It’s a choice, and anyone who has a problem with it? They’re the problem.

What next? Supporters aren’t allowed in if they earn over a certain amount?

You’re only welcome if you live within a 20-mile radius or can prove you bleed black and white?

Welcoming guests (albeit who have gotten their tickets through the proper channels) is how it – the city and football club – expands.

For how many kids watching that game next Thursday will forever hold a soft spot in their hearts for Newcastle United?

Martel on Homes Under the Hammer.

How many kids in attendance will buck the trend of having Man United, City or Liverpool as their English team and opt instead for Newcastle?

Let’s take a stroll back in our own footballing history to Dundee United’s glory days when they too played Barcelona at Tannadice in the Uefa Cup.

Of course everyone wanted a ticket. But would we round on a group of kids from Newcastle who were paying us the huge compliment of getting a bus all the way here, staying the night and experiencing our city?

I say we’d be delighted and flattered, hope they had a great time – and maybe, just maybe, recruited a few new fans.

It’s good for real fans that this has happened – that con artists appear to have been caught.

But still, 45 kids would have loved to see the mighty Newcastle in action.

Next time, if they buy their tickets correctly, I hope they’ll be met with the famous Geordie welcome.

More than any football team, it’s why Newcastle is loved.

