MARTEL MAXWELL: What do school fees in Dundee have to do with Newcastle ticket row?

It has been a big week for news.

The week the country gears up for US President Donald Trump’s State visit.

And the week of a major Russian drone incursion into Poland testing NATO resolve.

Little room, surely, for more big news.

But lo, there was one more tale evoking disbelief and anger that made headlines around Britain.

It was – and you may need to hold onto your seats here – that a Dundee school had been given 45 tickets for the Newcastle v Barcelona Champions League game next Thursday.

Hark, there was more.

It was Dundee’s only private school, complainers fumed – which goes by the name of the High School of Dundee.

I did a comical double take upon reading the story.

‘Fan fury at Dundee private school’

Was this news?

And if it was, given the ire on show, was it Dundee-ist or anti private school?

In short, what was the problem?

The crux of the issue came two sentences in – that Newcastle United fans had missed out in their droves and were furious a DUNDEE (yes, in capitals) private school had taken their place.

Such was demand, over 110,000 users had waited in an online queue when tickets were released.

Next, footballing sites followed up the story with a new exclusive – that yet more Dundee schools based “183 miles away” had been allocated tickets.

Further investigation uncovered that Harris Academy would take a similar number of children.

I scanned the story for the source of outrage. Had these schools been given freebies?

Had they sold a puppy on a black market to procure tickets?

No – they said they were approached by an approved provider and said yes.

It has since transpired that while High School of Dundee says it acted in good faith, tickets came from unauthorised reselling by fans who have now had their season books cancelled.

So hurrah for this hoo-ha because it has highlighted so-called fans cheating real fans out of tickets in an underhand way, to profit themselves.

But the fact remains, it was one heck of an outrage when no one had cause to believe anything untoward had happened.

‘Made an example of’

One school was rounded on for daring to get tickets.

And is it really just this one school that has to be made an example of?

If this – or any other school – whether in Dundee, independent or state, gets tickets in future through a reputable source, will they be welcomed?

As wonderful and rich as our city’s football scene (with Dundee and United) is, the chance to watch a Champions League game – barring an actual miracle – is unlikely in the short term at least.

Would anyone begrudge kids – whether from Stornoway, Stobswell or Sunderland – that opportunity?

Those 45 pupils who made original headlines make up less than 1% of St James’ Park capacity.

You’d have to give tickets to 2,600 pupils to make up even 5% of that full crowd.

But the story wanted us to know different facts.

Like the fees paid for each child in senior school to attend High School of Dundee – 20% higher than last year of course with Labour increasing private school fees with the addition of VAT.

But why do school fees have to do with anything here?

Are kids at independent schools not allowed to attend with tickets their parents have bought?

Why should there be a “them and us” mentality – anywhere, but not least in football and when kids are involved?

‘They’re the problem’

My mum lived in Charleston and worked three jobs as a single parent to send me to the school in question.

I send my boys. It’s a choice, and anyone who has a problem with it? They’re the problem.

What next? Supporters aren’t allowed in if they earn over a certain amount?

You’re only welcome if you live within a 20-mile radius or can prove you bleed black and white?

Welcoming guests (albeit who have gotten their tickets through the proper channels) is how it – the city and football club – expands.

For how many kids watching that game next Thursday will forever hold a soft spot in their hearts for Newcastle United?

How many kids in attendance will buck the trend of having Man United, City or Liverpool as their English team and opt instead for Newcastle?

Let’s take a stroll back in our own footballing history to Dundee United’s glory days when they too played Barcelona at Tannadice in the Uefa Cup.

Of course everyone wanted a ticket. But would we round on a group of kids from Newcastle who were paying us the huge compliment of getting a bus all the way here, staying the night and experiencing our city?

I say we’d be delighted and flattered, hope they had a great time – and maybe, just maybe, recruited a few new fans.

It’s good for real fans that this has happened – that con artists appear to have been caught.

But still, 45 kids would have loved to see the mighty Newcastle in action.

Next time, if they buy their tickets correctly, I hope they’ll be met with the famous Geordie welcome.

More than any football team, it’s why Newcastle is loved.