REBECCA BAIRD: Is ‘preservation’ hurting Broughty Castle’s prospects?

Is the under-threat Dundee landmark being driven into a financial black hole by the laws that are meant to preserve it for future generations?

Rebecca Baird at Broughty Castle. Image: DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Here’s a wee travel tip – if you’re ever in Italy, skip the tower of Pisa.

That famous leaning landmark is much smaller in person.

And what the postcard doesn’t show is that it’s not even leaning of its own accord anymore!

You can see where the structure’s been reinforced to keep it standing, which feels like a bit of a cheat.

The marvel was in its riskiness, its inevitable eventual collapse. But there’s nothing thrilling about a fenced-in, squint tower that’s been preserved to the point of parody.

Overall, it’s an overhyped disappointment.

Still, I’m not here just to trash talk one of northern Italy’s biggest tourist traps.

I got to thinking about my long-ago visit to Pisa when I saw recent discussions about the future of a landmark much closer to home – the under-threat Broughty Castle.

The castle has almost the exact inverse of the Pisa Problem.

‘Concerning reality’ about Broughty Castle

With five varied floors of art and historical curios, all held in a remarkably built structure, it’s much, much more impressive than its humble reputation would have you believe.

In fact, a drive on promotion and advertising was one of the brilliant ideas that kept coming up in our comments when The Courier asked you, the readers, what should be done with the castle this week.

And it’s heartening to know that the newly-formed Friends of Broughty Castle group are considering these avenues.

But a concerning reality also emerged from that enlightening and engaging conversation.

Namely that because of its historically significant nature, it’s very difficult for Broughty Castle to generate income.

Actor Brian Cox is among those supporting a campaign to save Broughty Castle. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

While several readers suggested visitors would be more than willing to pay a small entry fee, our reporter Laura Devlin revealed that Scottish Government legislation prevents this from being implemented.

And while others pointed out that Broughty Castle seems to have huge potential for commercial use, Laura said that these options “may be limited as, according to Dundee City Council, because of the network of tunnels in the vicinity of the castle, the space outside cannot be used”.

This is because the tunnels themselves are deemed to be monuments of historic importance.

But they’re not open for visitors.

‘Common sense’ approach needed

It seems, to me anyway, that the future of the castle is hamstrung by its past.

Its status as a significant historical landmark has catapulted it into realms of blanket preservation legislation which prevents it from being economically agile and viable.

Of course, there are good reasons for this.

The first being that the 15th century castle is historically significant, and requires expert oversight from Historic Environment Scotland to keep it safe and in shape.

And it’s right that no one should face financial barriers when accessing Scotland’s rich history and culture.

But the issue lies in the fact that there seems to be one-size-fits-all rules that’re stopping efforts to save it in their tracks.

Surely there has to be a middle ground where common sense solutions can be applied on a case-by-case basis?

Broughty Castle is a majestic landmark, but could it be more than what it is? Image: Supplied.

For example, instead of being purely donation based, could the castle be moved to a “pay what you can” ticket model?

This would ensure availability of free visits for those who need them, while allowing a cash value to be placed on visits for those who can afford to pay.

Or perhaps refurbishing a part of the castle (the picturesque viewing platform?) for small boutique weddings would open it up to a new income stream?

Ultimately, it isn’t for community groups or residents to solve this problem by doing legal gymnastics to subvert red tape. It’s the lawmakers who need to rethink the rules.

If preservation laws aren’t helping a historic landmark like Broughty Castle to thrive, then they’re not doing their job.

Preservation shouldn’t just be about suspending something in its past form; it should be about bringing our shared history into the future.

