JIM SPENCE: Loyal overseas staff deserve recognition as immigration protests reach Dundee streets

The weekend saw the immigration debate firmly in the spotlight locally and nationally.

In Dundee, pro and anti-immigration groups faced off, with eggs thrown and insults traded.

They gathered at Stobsmuir Park on Saturday afternoon before marching to Alloway Terrace on the other side of the Kingsway.

In London, a march to Unite the Kingdom took place, with many participants concerned about immigration.

This debate isn’t as clear cut an issue as those on the extremities of politics would have us believe.

I think a majority of folk are not against manageable numbers of people coming to the UK and working and contributing to the economy, which is what a great many of them are doing.

What does worry them though is the idea of undocumented individuals of unknown backgrounds arriving via a safe country like France before claiming asylum.

Those to my mind are not comparable situations.

But given the current toxicity surrounding this thorny subject, the two are in danger of being thrown into one big melting pot with serious consequences.

‘Great relationships’

Many workplaces value and rely on immigrant workers from abroad who have come here through regular means.

Among those are workers in the care sector.

I have personal experience of this with my 94-year-old father-in-law’s carer being from Nigeria.

My sister, 14 years my senior, is sadly in care with dementia and has many carers of different nationalities.

In each case those folk are hard-working, diligent and professional, and very dedicated.

They have built great relationships with those they care for.

And they are vital to the sectors they operate in since we appear to have insufficient numbers of UK citizens prepared to work in these areas.

The reasons for that are various and haven’t been addressed by the previous Tory government or the current Labour administration.

Many areas of our economy have come to rely on workers from all over the globe that have come here legitimately.

They contribute greatly to – and have become solid members of – their communities.

‘Indispensable work’

There’s a much-needed debate happening in the country over immigration.

It’s one we’ve needed for a long time and have shied away from.

But it’s a debate which should be conducted with all the facts laid out and with all sides of the arguments heard.

While that discussion is in play though, the many dedicated and loyal staff from abroad – who are working in vital areas of our economy and do jobs which many folk would find too difficult and taxing – shouldn’t be in the firing line.

They should be recognised for the indispensable work they do.