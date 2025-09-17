JIM SPENCE: Loyal overseas staff deserve recognition as immigration protests reach Dundee streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Loyal overseas staff deserve recognition as immigration protests reach Dundee streets

'This debate isn’t as clear cut as those on the extremities of politics would have us believe.'

Two lines of police officers stand between the protestors and counter protestors on Alloway Terrace. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
By Jim Spence

The weekend saw the immigration debate firmly in the spotlight locally and nationally.

In Dundee, pro and anti-immigration groups faced off, with eggs thrown and insults traded.

They gathered at Stobsmuir Park on Saturday afternoon before marching to Alloway Terrace on the other side of the Kingsway.

In London, a march to Unite the Kingdom took place, with many participants concerned about immigration.

This debate isn’t as clear cut an issue as those on the extremities of politics would have us believe.

I think a majority of folk are not against manageable numbers of people coming to the UK and working and contributing to the economy, which is what a great many of them are doing.

What does worry them though is the idea of undocumented individuals of unknown backgrounds arriving via a safe country like France before claiming asylum.

Those to my mind are not comparable situations.

But given the current toxicity surrounding this thorny subject, the two are in danger of being thrown into one big melting pot with serious consequences.

‘Great relationships’

Many workplaces value and rely on immigrant workers from abroad who have come here through regular means.

Among those are workers in the care sector.

I have personal experience of this with my 94-year-old father-in-law’s carer being from Nigeria.

My sister, 14 years my senior, is sadly in care with dementia and has many carers of different nationalities.

In each case those folk are hard-working, diligent and professional, and very dedicated.

A police line separated the two groups in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

They have built great relationships with those they care for.

And they are vital to the sectors they operate in since we appear to have insufficient numbers of UK citizens prepared to work in these areas.

The reasons for that are various and haven’t been addressed by the previous Tory government or the current Labour administration.

Many areas of our economy have come to rely on workers from all over the globe that have come here legitimately.

They contribute greatly to – and have become solid members of – their communities.

‘Indispensable work’

There’s a much-needed debate happening in the country over immigration.

It’s one we’ve needed for a long time and have shied away from.

But it’s a debate which should be conducted with all the facts laid out and with all sides of the arguments heard.

While that discussion is in play though, the many dedicated and loyal staff from abroad – who are working in vital areas of our economy and do jobs which many folk would find too difficult and taxing – shouldn’t be in the firing line.

They should be recognised for the indispensable work they do.

