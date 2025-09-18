STEVE FINAN: My fact-finding Dundee active travel mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: My fact-finding Dundee active travel mission

'There is no logic in building more active travel routes until there is a proven huge increase in demand.'

Artist's impression of the Broughty Ferry Active Travel Project, opened in May 2024.
By Steve Finan

I undertook a fact-finding mission on Monday.

I went down to where National Cycle Route 1 meets Broughty Ferry Road – the Grassy Beach.

It is where all commuters using the main active travel route into Dundee from the eastern suburbs, perhaps all the way from Arbroath, pass.

I stayed an hour, 7.30am to 8.30am, peak time when office workers, shop workers, teachers, etc., would pass by.

Conditions were perfect for cycling.

A cool and fresh morning, dry though a little cloudy, hardly a breath of wind.

Surely this was the day cycle commuters would show their numbers?

The day they’d prove Dundee urgently needs a city-wide, hugely expensive network of cycle paths.

Is Dundee a cycling city?

In that hour, 14 cyclists passed me.

Three of the 14 were going towards Broughty Ferry.

I’m not even sure they were all commuting as several didn’t have backpacks or panniers.

One passed me twice, heading to Dundee then back towards the Ferry. I suspect he was exercising but still counted him.

That 14 total was about 5% of what I expected, given the flamboyant assertions in recent online comments about cycling in this city.

An unscientific survey? Absolutely.

Unrepresentative? Maybe.

But undeniably a blow to any claim that Dundee is a cycling city.

The Broughty Ferry active route officially opened in May 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cycle path in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson

Places like Amsterdam and Seoul count cyclists in the tens or hundreds of thousands.

They clearly need extensive active travel routes.

Dundee’s best, easiest, most convenient commuter cycle route – which cost £18 million – had 14 users on the most conducive day for a morning cycle all year.

What more proof do you need that Dundee is not Utrecht or Copenhagen, or can stand any other ridiculous comparison?

It is not a cycling city. Its terrain and weather are not suitable.

Those who pretend otherwise are shown to be a noisy, but tiny, minority.

‘Giant hole in the argument’

If they didn’t come out on Monday past, they certainly won’t battle through the sleet in a January gale.

And note, this is a well-established active travel route. The best, flattest, most connected cycle path in the city.

So its lack of use blows a giant hole in the “build it and they will come” argument.

How Lochee Road could look after the addition of the active travel network. Image: Dundee City Council

Dundee built it – but Dundee cyclists didn’t come.

Arbroath’s Place For Everyone is similar. It should be renamed A Place For No One.

There is no logic in building more active travel routes until there is a proven huge increase in demand.

Making a mistake is forgivable. Repeating an expensive mistake (one which will cost around £245 million) is madness.

I challenge the tiny minority of bike fantasists – prove me wrong.

Steve Finan.

Show me where, in Dundee, there are tens of thousands of cycle commuters who need millions spent on them?

That budget should be slashed by 95%.

The argument for a lavish Dundee active travel network just doesn’t have Dundee facts to back it up.

I have nothing against cycling.

A tootle along by the river on a sunny Saturday morning is lovely. It is a beneficial hobby, like going to the gym.

There are other, more important and genuinely pressing, needs in Dundee.

In a week when it was revealed 10,000 Scottish children are homeless, can anyone say a fair-weather hobby deserves this level of public money?

Conversation