STEVE FINAN: My fact-finding Dundee active travel mission

I undertook a fact-finding mission on Monday.

I went down to where National Cycle Route 1 meets Broughty Ferry Road – the Grassy Beach.

It is where all commuters using the main active travel route into Dundee from the eastern suburbs, perhaps all the way from Arbroath, pass.

I stayed an hour, 7.30am to 8.30am, peak time when office workers, shop workers, teachers, etc., would pass by.

Conditions were perfect for cycling.

A cool and fresh morning, dry though a little cloudy, hardly a breath of wind.

Surely this was the day cycle commuters would show their numbers?

The day they’d prove Dundee urgently needs a city-wide, hugely expensive network of cycle paths.

Is Dundee a cycling city?

In that hour, 14 cyclists passed me.

Three of the 14 were going towards Broughty Ferry.

I’m not even sure they were all commuting as several didn’t have backpacks or panniers.

One passed me twice, heading to Dundee then back towards the Ferry. I suspect he was exercising but still counted him.

That 14 total was about 5% of what I expected, given the flamboyant assertions in recent online comments about cycling in this city.

An unscientific survey? Absolutely.

Unrepresentative? Maybe.

But undeniably a blow to any claim that Dundee is a cycling city.

Places like Amsterdam and Seoul count cyclists in the tens or hundreds of thousands.

They clearly need extensive active travel routes.

Dundee’s best, easiest, most convenient commuter cycle route – which cost £18 million – had 14 users on the most conducive day for a morning cycle all year.

What more proof do you need that Dundee is not Utrecht or Copenhagen, or can stand any other ridiculous comparison?

It is not a cycling city. Its terrain and weather are not suitable.

Those who pretend otherwise are shown to be a noisy, but tiny, minority.

‘Giant hole in the argument’

If they didn’t come out on Monday past, they certainly won’t battle through the sleet in a January gale.

And note, this is a well-established active travel route. The best, flattest, most connected cycle path in the city.

So its lack of use blows a giant hole in the “build it and they will come” argument.

Dundee built it – but Dundee cyclists didn’t come.

Arbroath’s Place For Everyone is similar. It should be renamed A Place For No One.

There is no logic in building more active travel routes until there is a proven huge increase in demand.

Making a mistake is forgivable. Repeating an expensive mistake (one which will cost around £245 million) is madness.

I challenge the tiny minority of bike fantasists – prove me wrong.

Show me where, in Dundee, there are tens of thousands of cycle commuters who need millions spent on them?

That budget should be slashed by 95%.

The argument for a lavish Dundee active travel network just doesn’t have Dundee facts to back it up.

I have nothing against cycling.

A tootle along by the river on a sunny Saturday morning is lovely. It is a beneficial hobby, like going to the gym.

There are other, more important and genuinely pressing, needs in Dundee.

In a week when it was revealed 10,000 Scottish children are homeless, can anyone say a fair-weather hobby deserves this level of public money?