COURIER OPINION: Parole reform campaign continues after transparency win for victims

Long-awaited reforms to the parole system in Scotland have been delivered.

Bringing about much-needed change to this antiquated element of our justice system has been a key focus of The Courier since we launched our A Voice for Victims campaign last year.

Our journalists sought out and listened to the experiences of victims in our communities.

What we found was a group of people who felt let down, ignored, and forgotten by a system that put their real-life experiences second to the needs of the criminal who inflicted the hurt and injury on their families in the first place.

It was clear to us that there were serious issues that needed addressing at the heart of the parole system.

Brave people like Linda McDonald, the family of murder victim Steven Donaldson, and Barry Dixon’s aunt Jade Taylor, among others, shared their trauma in the hope it would shed light on the often-secretive activities of the parole board and, as a result, enforce change.

On Wednesday, we received concrete proof that their voices have been heard.

Perseverance brought in change

The Scottish Parliament voted through the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill which included a number of parole reforms on communication, transparency, and victim safety.

Prior to The Courier’s campaign, the bill contained no mention of parole.

The Courier’s ability to scrutinise, provide a voice to those who otherwise wouldn’t have one and, ultimately, influence those who hold the keys to power, were all brought to bear.

Our work with MSPs, including Liam Kerr and Jaime Greene, meant parole became a feature of this landmark piece of legislation.

Improvements in communication, transparency, and a rethink on when a violent prisoner should be considered and reconsidered for parole are what we have been campaigning for.

This bill is a huge stride forward in achieving these targets.

Because of an amendment that we at The Courier asked to be included in the bill, victims will now be told of the reasons behind a parole board decision.

This change is paramount in finally bringing public scrutiny to the panel’s decisions and adding a degree of trust to those outcomes.

Linda McDonald, who survived a brutal attack by Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh, and Steven Donaldson’s father Bill, have already spoken of how this reform will overhaul their interactions with the board – but also, and much more importantly, make them feel safer.

The fight for reforms continue

We also commend Jaime Greene MSP on his long-fought campaign to have Suzanne’s Law brought into being – meaning the Parole Board for Scotland must take into account whether a prisoner has information about the location of a missing victim’s remains as part of any decision.

Changes to the Victim Notification Scheme should also improve communication for victims, allowing them more access to information about their cases in a timelier manner.

Implemented properly, these reforms together should have a huge impact on improving the victim experience.

But our campaign and our fight do not finish here.

In August, Justice Secretary Angela Constance came to Dundee as she launched a public consultation on parole reforms.

It is through this that the opportunity for further change is possible.

It opened the debate on all victims being given the right to attend oral hearings, and for other parties, like the media, to be given oversight of proceedings.

We believe this is the next step in our fight for transparency and in bringing parole in line with the open justice system we believe is essential to Scotland.

Other issues put to the public could increase the amount of time prisoners spend in jail between failed parole bids.

This is a key element of our campaign as we know from speaking to victims that one of the main factors in re-traumatisation is the regularity with which they must interact with the system, that it never gives them time to heal.

The consultation will also deal with deferrals, a problem we have witnessed far too often of in the cases of Tasmin Glass and Robbie McIntosh.

These postponements only cause further pain for the victims and their families who are left in limbo as a result.

Parole board vitally important

The final comment will be left on the parole board itself.

It plays an incredibly important role in our justice system, and it is due to the significance of this position that we believe its decisions must be as transparent as possible and beyond reproach.

But the parole board does not decide the legislative parameters in which it must work, that is down to our ministers, and therefore it is for our ministers to change those laws.

At The Courier, we will endeavour to ensure that the voices demanding such changes continue to be heard and taken seriously by our lawmakers.