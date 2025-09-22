SEAN O’NEIL: Perth asylum protests show terrifying reach of far-right rhetoric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SEAN O’NEIL: Perth asylum protests show terrifying reach of far-right rhetoric

"This is a well-funded, co-ordinated attack on some of the most vulnerable people in our society."

Anti-asylum seeker protests in Perth. Image: DC Thomson
Anti-asylum seeker protests in Perth. Image: DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

The ongoing protests outside hotels in Perth housing asylum seekers are as depressing as they are terrifying.

It is confirmation that the poisonous espousals of the emboldened far-right witnessed elsewhere in the UK have arrived in our city.

A movement that demonises and villainises people based purely on their immigration status.

That is the rhetoric of racism and dangerous nationalist ideology.

Anti-asylum protesters outside the Station Hotel in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Those organising the Perth rallies claim they are not far-right, that they are merely concerned citizens, worried about women and children.

The timing of their demonstrations is most unfortunate then, coinciding with actual far-right protests with near-identical demands popping up all over Britain.

It is also unfortunate that it has drawn the support of men like Gavin Sangster who mocked the tragic drowning of asylum seeker Mohammad Akrami in the River Tay.

Now under police investigation, Sangster told my colleague: “I will refer to migrants as vermin because they’re an infestation – if that’s hateful, fair enough.”

Gavin Sangster. Image: DC Thomson

It is equally bad luck that far-right group Great British National Protest claim to be funding the demonstrations in Scotland.

A rally of similar ilk outside an asylum hotel in Falkirk saw a protester unfurl a flag saying Kill ‘Em All among the more predominant Union Jacks.

I must assume that not everybody either organising or attending the protests in Perth condones the language of Gavin Sangster and Kill ‘Em All.

But there can be no mistake that they are in league with people that do.

Anti-immigration rhetoric is not new

What is quite obvious is that these protests are not happening independently from each other.

This is a well-funded, co-ordinated attack on some of the most vulnerable people in our society who have literally risked their lives to arrive on these shores.

So the question is, what has caused this sudden surge of anti-immigration protests sweeping the country?

The easy answer, of course, is that Britain has a well documented history of racism, for blaming the foreigner for its troubles..

Enoch Powell. Image: Paul Hill/Shutterstock

This is a country that has went from no blacks, no dogs, no Irish, and the horrific treatment of Pakistani communities, to Enoch Powell’s Rivers of Blood speech, fearmongering the impact of immigration on Britain.

We’ve had the BNP’s rise over Islamophobia and the talk of Poles and Lithuanians ‘come to steal our jobs’.

More recently there’s been the Windrush scandal and Brexit, the blaming of Europeans for all life’s ills.

All that is to say, the scapegoating of immigrants is nothing new – but that does not tell the whole story of this season’s protests.

Governments have failed people

Today’s demonstrations are the result of the complete and utter failure of successive governments to improve the lives of the everyday man and woman in the UK for generations.

We have watched the gap between the rich and poor grow at an alarming rate, leaving us with a country controlled by billionaires and propped up by soup kitchens.

People are angry, they should be furious.

And in that discontent evil sees opportunity, while those responsible seek deflection.

You will remember, of course, the man who led the Brexit charge against Europe, a millionaire stockbroker by the name of Nigel Farage.

Ukip leader Nigel Farage launches a new Ukip EU referendum poster in 2016. Image: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

He rose to prominence by stoking the flames of xenophobia, creating unrest for his own political manoeuvrings.

With Brexit delivered and all our problems still unsolved, Nigel turned his attentions to a different type of foreigner – those arriving on small boats.

It was a bogeyman leapt upon by a failing and flailing Tory party, desperate to divert the public’s attention from the bin-fire they had created in almost every aspect of public service.

The abhorrent plan to rendition asylum seekers to Rwanda, put forward as actual government policy, comes from a playbook undeniably at the furthest reaches of right-wing.

In doing so, the government knowingly flamed the fires of anti-immigration, a demonisation of human beings platformed and legitimised by national media as it took hold in the political sphere.

Keir Starmer
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA

It would have perhaps been easier to put that Rwanda energy into processing asylum claims faster – but where’s the shock value in that.

Sadly, and perhaps unforgivably, the incoming Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has taken the calculated decision of further incitement in the face of his own faltering attempt at Prime Minister.

Agitators and demagogues

And this is where we have ended up – the criminal far-right agitator Tommy Robinson leading thousands on a nationalist march through the streets of London.

A flag-waving rally interrupted by the anarchy-inciting words of tech-age demagogue Elon Musk – the world’s richest man.

Elon Musk. Image: Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

If money is power – and it most certainly is – then shouldn’t one wonder why the man who has the most of it on Earth is taking time to stir up hate against the world’s poorest?

For men like Musk this is not about the safety of our streets – or however else he tries to dress it up – this is about interference and control.

It is about maintaining the status quo, stopping the masses questioning his billions, and seeking opportunity to further his wealth.

It is also the actions of a narcissist desperate for attention and validation.

If you want to be angry, be furious at these people – at the governments that have failed you, the millionaires using you, and the billionaires having fun with it all.

They are the architects of division, the controllers of narrative.

And shouting at hotels won’t change a damn thing they do.

