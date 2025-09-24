JIM SPENCE: Dundee SNP MP’s Donald Trump jibe was schoolboy error of judgement

First Minister John Swinney was absolutely right to attend the recent Windsor Castle state dinner with US President Donald Trump.

Dundee SNP MP Chris Law was critical of those in attendance.

He deleted a post on social media site X in which he said anyone at the banquet was “conceding that it’s acceptable to support genocide in Gaza” – likely after realising his party leader had been there.

This makes it all the more cringeworthy that his strong and principled stance on the matter evaporated like sna aff a dyke on learning the somewhat awkward news.

In fairness, his instant regret and swift retreat when he realised that his schoolboy error could get him into bother with the headmaster, marks out not just his hypocritical approach, but also that of many other contemporary politicians.

How often do we see underachieving time servers at both Westminster and Holyrood, desperate for cheap publicity, open their mouths – or in this case their social media accounts – without engaging their brains?

‘Our city football clubs are owned by Americans’

Trump’s visit to the UK and his earlier trip to Scotland both appear to have been a great success, with favourable coverage in the USA, where it’s estimated that around 25 million Americans claim Scottish ancestry.

The US is the top destination for our international exports and our biggest inward investor.

With exports to the states valued at around £6 billion in fields as diverse as engineering, technology, digital media, and food and drink, why wouldn’t our first minister want to cosy up to the most powerful politician on the planet?

It’s reckoned that US owned businesses employ up to 115,000 workers across Scotland.

In Dundee, which has elected Chris Law three times and rewarded him with a handsome Westminster salary for 10 years, both city football clubs are owned by Americans, as are their Tayside neighbours St Johnstone.

So it would have been worth thinking a bit harder before firing off cheap barbs with a pointless piece of grandstanding and aiming an insult directed at a president who, regardless of your views on him, represents a country which invests in our communities and brings jobs and investment.

‘It’s a price worth paying’

Many folk get their knickers in a knot about Trump on some sort of autopilot, with their views on him formed irrespective of what he says or does.

Their opinions are set in stone and nothing will change them.

He is, though, the democratically elected president of the most powerful country in the world and it’s absolutely in our interest to do business with him.

Scotland should have a good relationship with both him and the country he leads and represents.

If the price of securing and strengthening Trump’s ongoing affections and US investment is a bit of royal schmoozing and pageantry, which as a country is one of the few remaining things we do rather magnificently, then it’s cheap at half the price.

Some of our more immature political representatives, cocooned from the reality of a world where folk work in industries that must earn a profit to survive, have limited idea of how the real world works.

So they’ve just had lesson in realpolitik with Trump’s state visit.

I’m interested in as many folk as possible having well paid jobs and economic security, and if a bit of sooking up to the Donald helps to bring prosperity to Scotland, it’s a price well worth paying.

‘Real world’

First Minister John Swinney was right to fly to meet him at the White House to seek favourable terms for our whisky industry, and to attend the dinner at Windsor Castle.

Swinney not only represents his party but also the people of Scotland.

In the absence of a Scottish Head of State, his job on occasions like these transcends party politics and he must act in the best interests of all the people not just party acolytes.

He is there to represent the Scottish people and it’s most certainly in our interests, in a competitive world where no one owes us any favours, to shamelessly seek to capitalise on Trump’s maternal links to, and his fondness for, Scotland, to obtain potentially beneficial outcomes for this nation.

Unlike in the world of gesture politics, in the real world, folk accept that you often have to do business with those you disagree with or dislike.