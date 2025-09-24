JIM SPENCE: Dundee SNP MP’s Donald Trump jibe was schoolboy error of judgement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee SNP MP’s Donald Trump jibe was schoolboy error of judgement

'His strong and principled stance on the matter evaporated like sna aff a dyke.'

Donald Trump and John Swinney at The White House. Image: The White House
Donald Trump and John Swinney at The White House. Image: The White House
By Jim Spence

First Minister John Swinney was absolutely right to attend the recent Windsor Castle state dinner with US President Donald Trump.

Dundee SNP MP Chris Law was critical of those in attendance.

He deleted a post on social media site X in which he said anyone at the banquet was “conceding that it’s acceptable to support genocide in Gaza” – likely after realising his party leader had been there.

This makes it all the more cringeworthy that his strong and principled stance on the matter evaporated like sna aff a dyke on learning the somewhat awkward news.

In fairness, his instant regret and swift retreat when he realised that his schoolboy error could get him into bother with the headmaster, marks out not just his hypocritical approach, but also that of many other contemporary politicians.

How often do we see underachieving time servers at both Westminster and Holyrood, desperate for cheap publicity, open their mouths – or in this case their social media accounts – without engaging their brains?

‘Our city football clubs are owned by Americans’

Trump’s visit to the UK and his earlier trip to Scotland both appear to have been a great success, with favourable coverage in the USA, where it’s estimated that around 25 million Americans claim Scottish ancestry.

The US is the top destination for our international exports and our biggest inward investor.

With exports to the states valued at around £6 billion in fields as diverse as engineering, technology, digital media, and food and drink, why wouldn’t our first minister want to cosy up to the most powerful politician on the planet?

Dundee SNP MP Chris Law. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

It’s reckoned that US owned businesses employ up to 115,000 workers across Scotland.

In Dundee, which has elected Chris Law three times and rewarded him with a handsome Westminster salary for 10 years, both city football clubs are owned by Americans, as are their Tayside neighbours St Johnstone.

So it would have been worth thinking a bit harder before firing off cheap barbs with a pointless piece of grandstanding and aiming an insult directed at a president who, regardless of your views on him, represents a country which invests in our communities and brings jobs and investment.

‘It’s a price worth paying’

Many folk get their knickers in a knot about Trump on some sort of autopilot, with their views on him formed irrespective of what he says or does.

Their opinions are set in stone and nothing will change them.

He is, though, the democratically elected president of the most powerful country in the world and it’s absolutely in our interest to do business with him.

Scotland should have a good relationship with both him and the country he leads and represents.

US President Donald Trump is set to visit Scotland on Friday.
US President Donald Trump. Image: Shutterstock.

If the price of securing and strengthening Trump’s ongoing affections and US investment is a bit of royal schmoozing and pageantry, which as a country is one of the few remaining things we do rather magnificently, then it’s cheap at half the price.

Some of our more immature political representatives, cocooned from the reality of a world where folk work in industries that must earn a profit to survive, have limited idea of how the real world works.

So they’ve just had lesson in realpolitik with Trump’s state visit.

I’m interested in as many folk as possible having well paid jobs and economic security, and if a bit of sooking up to the Donald helps to bring prosperity to Scotland, it’s a price well worth paying.

‘Real world’

First Minister John Swinney was right to fly to meet him at the White House to seek favourable terms for our whisky industry, and to attend the dinner at Windsor Castle.

Swinney not only represents his party but also the people of Scotland.

In the absence of a Scottish Head of State, his job on occasions like these transcends party politics and he must act in the best interests of all the people not just party acolytes.

He is there to represent the Scottish people and it’s most certainly in our interests, in a competitive world where no one owes us any favours, to shamelessly seek to capitalise on Trump’s maternal links to, and his fondness for, Scotland, to obtain potentially beneficial outcomes for this nation.

Unlike in the world of gesture politics, in the real world, folk accept that you often have to do business with those you disagree with or dislike.

Conversation