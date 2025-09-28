REBECCA BAIRD: I walked past old Dundee mill for years – now there’s a reason to stop and look

I walked past the old James Aimer coffee mill on Milnbank Road daily for three years.

Most days I barely noticed it, except to wonder: what’s even in there now?

Sadly, when buildings stay locked up long enough, they stop being seen as rooms or resources – just faded facades.

But in 2024, I met Hilltown artist Sharron Devine to discuss if (and how) arts and culture could help save Dundee city centre.

She spoke about space: how artists need it, and how plenty sits unused due to red tape or rent rates.

Remarkably, she’d got the doors of The Little Theatre on Victoria Road opened to the public for several Saturdays that year, and invited artists and community members there to collaborate.

To me, who had never seen anyone go in or out of there before, that was radical.

She wasn’t the only one who saw space as the missing link in art serving the wider community.

Dundee gallery owner Kathryn Rattray was already turning the run-down Keiller Centre into an artistic hub, converting empty units into studios.

The upshot of these conversations – and readers’ responses – was this: artists can indeed bring footfall (and money) to the city centre by reinvigorating unused spaces.

They just need access.

Creatives are ideal tenant for unruly buildings

The exchanges woke me up to how easily somewhere abandoned can become useful again overnight, if only the doors are opened.

But the trouble with these big, old buildings is… well, they’re big. And old.

That means the running costs associated with keeping them open can be significant, and the health and safety checks even more so.

So to make them habitable, there needs to be either one person with very deep pockets, or a group of people who can come together to each take a share of the responsibility.

This is where Dundee’s creative community becomes the perfect, plentiful, ever-changing (but always present) tenant.

We have one of the biggest and best arts schools in the country, churning out dozens of incredible graduates every year.

But those dozens (maybe hundreds) of designers, visual artists, textile artists and jewellery makers, end up crammed into our city’s spare rooms or cloistered in classrooms, snatching space at kitchen tables and siloed from one another.

They deserve studios, just as much as Dundee deserves to retain this well of talent.

Dundee mill is putting theory to the test

Lately, I’ve been banging the drum for empty retail units in Lochee to be rented out to artists at a discounted rate, in an effort to regenerate the area while creating affordable studios.

The response to this was warm – local arts groups, designers and readers reached out in support.

“Why not?” commented one reader, Lesley718. “Lots of people walking to the new Home Bargains and the Range etc pass right through Lochee High Street without stopping! Wouldn’t it be great if all these potential customers had more interesting reasons to stay around the High Street?”

Then last month, I actually went inside that James Aimer coffee mill, the same one I walked past daily without a second thought.

I was there to meet Jane Petrie, an Emmy-winning costume designer who has taken over the lease, and is looking to transform the somewhat derelict mill into a thriving artistic hub.

As she showed me round the building – all labyrinths of rinsing rooms, packing bays, and factory floors – her vision was clear.

Studio spaces for students and artisans alike; gallery spaces for local artists and curators. Life drawing classes, photo labs, a garden for natural dyes.

There was even a product designer in the loading bay, making some sort of giant structure. It was embryonic, but there was life.

‘A reason to stop and go inside’

Jane’s vision is exciting because she’s not looking to make a quick quid. She’s investing in the idea of what can happen if you accept that not everything valuable has a first-year profit.

For the artists: every sort of craft in one place, with all their tools and knowledge and experience; novices sharing a space with masters, community and camaraderie.

And for the city? A building brought back to life, footfall on a forgotten corner.

A reason to stop and go inside.