REBECCA BAIRD: I walked past old Dundee mill for years – now there’s a reason to stop and look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: I walked past old Dundee mill for years – now there’s a reason to stop and look

The Milnbank Road building is getting a new lease of life thanks to its creative tenants.

Ryan Milne is one of the artists helping to transform Milnbank Works. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ryan Milne is one of the artists helping to transform Milnbank Works. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Rebecca Baird

I walked past the old James Aimer coffee mill on Milnbank Road daily for three years.

Most days I barely noticed it, except to wonder: what’s even in there now?

Sadly, when buildings stay locked up long enough, they stop being seen as rooms or resources – just faded facades.

But in 2024, I met Hilltown artist Sharron Devine to discuss if (and how) arts and culture could help save Dundee city centre.

She spoke about space: how artists need it, and how plenty sits unused due to red tape or rent rates.

Remarkably, she’d got the doors of The Little Theatre on Victoria Road opened to the public for several Saturdays that year, and invited artists and community members there to collaborate.

To me, who had never seen anyone go in or out of there before, that was radical.

She wasn’t the only one who saw space as the missing link in art serving the wider community.

Dundee gallery owner Kathryn Rattray was already turning the run-down Keiller Centre into an artistic hub, converting empty units into studios.

The upshot of these conversations – and readers’ responses – was this: artists can indeed bring footfall (and money) to the city centre by reinvigorating unused spaces.

They just need access.

Creatives are ideal tenant for unruly buildings

The exchanges woke me up to how easily somewhere abandoned can become useful again overnight, if only the doors are opened.

But the trouble with these big, old buildings is… well, they’re big. And old.

That means the running costs associated with keeping them open can be significant, and the health and safety checks even more so.

One of the floors that Jane Petrie has sublet to textile craft workers, Milnbank Works, Milnbank Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

So to make them habitable, there needs to be either one person with very deep pockets, or a group of people who can come together to each take a share of the responsibility.

This is where Dundee’s creative community becomes the perfect, plentiful, ever-changing (but always present) tenant.

We have one of the biggest and best arts schools in the country, churning out dozens of incredible graduates every year.

But those dozens (maybe hundreds) of designers, visual artists, textile artists and jewellery makers, end up crammed into our city’s spare rooms or cloistered in classrooms, snatching space at kitchen tables and siloed from one another.

They deserve studios, just as much as Dundee deserves to retain this well of talent.

Dundee mill is putting theory to the test

Lately, I’ve been banging the drum for empty retail units in Lochee to be rented out to artists at a discounted rate, in an effort to regenerate the area while creating affordable studios.

The response to this was warm – local arts groups, designers and readers reached out in support.

Tthe floor that Jane Petrie is hoping to use as a gallery space, Milnbank Works, Milnbank Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Why not?” commented one reader, Lesley718. “Lots of people walking to the new Home Bargains and the Range etc pass right through Lochee High Street without stopping! Wouldn’t it be great if all these potential customers had more interesting reasons to stay around the High Street?”

Then last month, I actually went inside that James Aimer coffee mill, the same one I walked past daily without a second thought.

I was there to meet Jane Petrie, an Emmy-winning costume designer who has taken over the lease, and is looking to transform the somewhat derelict mill into a thriving artistic hub.

As she showed me round the building – all labyrinths of rinsing rooms, packing bays, and factory floors – her vision was clear.

Studio spaces for students and artisans alike; gallery spaces for local artists and curators. Life drawing classes, photo labs, a garden for natural dyes.

One of the rooms is currently occupied by an artist but is destined to house textile dyeing, Milnbank Works, Milnbank Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

There was even a product designer in the loading bay, making some sort of giant structure. It was embryonic, but there was life.

‘A reason to stop and go inside’

Jane’s vision is exciting because she’s not looking to make a quick quid. She’s investing in the idea of what can happen if you accept that not everything valuable has a first-year profit.

Glasswork artisan Ryan Milne has already rented space for his new business creating hand made decorated glass panels, Milnbank Works, Milnbank Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

For the artists: every sort of craft in one place, with all their tools and knowledge and experience; novices sharing a space with masters, community and camaraderie.

And for the city? A building brought back to life, footfall on a forgotten corner.

A reason to stop and go inside.

More from Opinion

Ryan Milne is one of the artists helping to transform Milnbank Works. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
DAVID CLEGG: At the end of the Troubles I learnt what optimism means –…
14
Ryan Milne is one of the artists helping to transform Milnbank Works. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Don't just expand Dundee, merge city council with Angus
28
Ryan Milne is one of the artists helping to transform Milnbank Works. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Dundee SNP MP’s Donald Trump jibe was schoolboy error of judgement
15
Ryan Milne is one of the artists helping to transform Milnbank Works. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
SEAN O'NEIL: Perth asylum protests show terrifying reach of far-right rhetoric
142
Ryan Milne is one of the artists helping to transform Milnbank Works. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: A tribute to special Dundonian Sandra Young
Ryan Milne is one of the artists helping to transform Milnbank Works. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
COURIER OPINION: Parole reform campaign continues after transparency win for victims
5
Ryan Milne is one of the artists helping to transform Milnbank Works. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: My fact-finding Dundee active travel mission
49
Ryan Milne is one of the artists helping to transform Milnbank Works. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Loyal overseas staff deserve recognition as immigration protests reach Dundee streets
60
Ryan Milne is one of the artists helping to transform Milnbank Works. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
REBECCA BAIRD: Is 'preservation' hurting Broughty Castle's prospects?
3
Ryan Milne is one of the artists helping to transform Milnbank Works. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: What do school fees in Dundee have to do with Newcastle ticket…
17

Conversation