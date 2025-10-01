DAVID CLEGG: Why Pete Wishart is wrong about our Perth immigration ‘secrecy’ story

Local MP Pete Wishart says The Courier inflamed tensions with our reporting on asylum in Perth.

Ironically, he said it publicly on Twitter/X — the one place guaranteed to inflame tensions.

And in doing so, he questioned the integrity of the only newsroom in the region that has actually gone out and debunked the myths around this divisive issue.

That deserves a public answer. And since I’ve no interest in a Twitter spat, I’m setting it out here in the same terms I have to Mr Wishart privately.

Here’s what The Courier reported.

Through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, we found Perth and Kinross Council had refused to release even a single minute of its weekly asylum meetings with the Home Office.

Every meeting. Every note. The lot. Apparently, every scrap of paper was too combustible for daylight.

Their justification was that disclosure could prejudice the prevention of crime and cause public disorder.

We carried the council’s rationale in full, including its claim to have already published extensive details on asylum numbers.

At no point did we suggest asylum seekers were linked to crime.

Nor did we suggest that the refusal to disclose the information was an attempt to hide crime.

Our reporting posed a simple question: how does total secrecy help anyone?

‘The Courier’s record here is clear’

Mr Wishart reckons our front page stirred things up.

The truth is the opposite. It is secrecy that fuels suspicion. When nothing is disclosed, people assume the worst – and that’s exactly the gap extremists exploit, not least on the very platform he used to attack us.

This isn’t a theoretical problem. We’ve seen weekly protests outside a Perth hotel.

We’ve seen parents in Dundee keep children off school because of a false post claiming migrants were a danger at the gates.

We’ve seen lies travel faster than facts.

This matters because it’s happening on our streets, not in the abstract.

And The Courier’s record here speaks for itself.

We exposed that false post in Dundee and urged calm. We reported the council’s confirmation that no surge in asylum numbers was planned.

The authority’s line was blunt enough: no evidence asylum seekers posed a threat.

We also reported that the real disorder risk came from anti-asylum protests.

And we showed what really happened at those protests – including when one fizzled out entirely.

That’s the work of a local newsroom trying to give its community clarity when fear threatens to take hold. Not whipping up tensions.

‘Silence corrodes trust’

So why does Mr Wishart’s intervention matter? Shouldn’t I just leave him to the Twitter storm he so deliberately tried to provoke?

It matters because when he says our journalism is the problem, he gives cover to the secrecy that causes the problem in the first place. And he misrepresents what we do.

He is right about one thing. Asylum is never an easy subject.

Every word matters when tempers and emotions are high. But the instinct to keep people in the dark is wrong.

Silence doesn’t protect communities. It corrodes trust and, most damagingly of all, it leaves people seeking asylum shrouded in suspicion.

So let me be plain. Mr Wishart is wrong on the facts. Wrong to undermine the only newsroom prepared to do the difficult work here. And wrong to do it on a platform designed to inflame the very tensions he accuses us of stoking.

The danger isn’t our front page, Mr Wishart. It’s your desire to keep your constituents in the dark.

David Clegg is the editor of The Courier.