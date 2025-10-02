STEVE FINAN: I’m proud to support Dundee business that could be damaged by active travel route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: I’m proud to support Dundee business that could be damaged by active travel route

"This active travel route isn’t just a bad idea – it’s a bad idea that hasn’t been thought through properly."

Grossett’s on Arbroath Road. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
Grossett’s on Arbroath Road. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

I am proud to say I have added my name to the petition at Grossett’s of Dundee and urge you to do the same.

It points out that putting a wide active travel route on Arbroath Road, with double yellow lines on what’s left of the road, will severely damage this well-established Dundee business.

Even the keenest cyclist, if they have any human decency, would surely agree that – no matter their opinion on cycling or active travel – severely damaging a family business must be avoided.

The Post Office, chemist, and other shops, will all struggle if this cycle path removes the chance of passing motorists dropping in to make purchases.

Proprietor Gilbert Grossett reckons customer numbers at his butchers could be halved.

And who knows where the street’s residents are supposed to park.

‘Millions to put Dundee businesses in danger’

This active travel route isn’t just a bad idea – it’s a bad idea that hasn’t been thought through properly.

Dundee is paying tens of millions to put its businesses in danger, knowing that vanishingly few cyclists will ever use the cycle path. It is madness.

One of the main things a local council should do is help local business.

The council is there to step in when problems arise, cut through red tape when needed, do all they can to ensure businesses thrive.

These shops provide a much-needed local service, create jobs, and make profits that can be taxed – all to the benefit of Dundee.

The active travel route on Arbroath Road looking to the Scott Fyffe roundabout. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.

What a council should not do is create difficulties for businesses.

However, if they do create a problem – sometimes will be unavoidable – it is surely up to them to also find an answer to that problem?

Maybe they have. But they haven’t yet told Grossett’s of Dundee, or anyone else, what it is.

There has been minimal contact from the SNP – one message pointing out the consultation and providing an email address is my understanding.

Councillors often dream up or follow up impractical plans, with glossy (though unrealistic) computer images.

It’s time they spoke to a businessman who will be badly affected by it.

‘Game of Monopoly’

They’re great at smirking for the camera when making their royal visits to coffee mornings, and eager to be interviewed when they think they can attach themselves to a good news story.

But when it comes to difficult stuff they usually disappear.

What was needed was the councillors responsible for this travel route plan, and councillors representing the ward that covers Arbroath Road, proactively contacting those affected to find out what problems have been created.

Grossett’s have a promise that their local Conservative councillor will have a chat.

Gilbert Grossett, owner of Grossett's of Dundee.
Gilbert Grossett. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

But, that one message aside, the great Dundee SNP wall of silence is in place again.

Arrogant councillors in their ivory towers, too important to speak to ordinary folk.

It’s just a game of Monopoly to them – chances and community chests with toy money.

But these shopkeepers are real people, whose lives and businesses deserve proper and fair consideration from their city.

The Grossett’s petition is approaching 400 signatures.

That is, I remind you councillors, in most cases more than your majority when you were elected.

