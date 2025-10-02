STEVE FINAN: I’m proud to support Dundee business that could be damaged by active travel route

I am proud to say I have added my name to the petition at Grossett’s of Dundee and urge you to do the same.

It points out that putting a wide active travel route on Arbroath Road, with double yellow lines on what’s left of the road, will severely damage this well-established Dundee business.

Even the keenest cyclist, if they have any human decency, would surely agree that – no matter their opinion on cycling or active travel – severely damaging a family business must be avoided.

The Post Office, chemist, and other shops, will all struggle if this cycle path removes the chance of passing motorists dropping in to make purchases.

Proprietor Gilbert Grossett reckons customer numbers at his butchers could be halved.

And who knows where the street’s residents are supposed to park.

‘Millions to put Dundee businesses in danger’

This active travel route isn’t just a bad idea – it’s a bad idea that hasn’t been thought through properly.

Dundee is paying tens of millions to put its businesses in danger, knowing that vanishingly few cyclists will ever use the cycle path. It is madness.

One of the main things a local council should do is help local business.

The council is there to step in when problems arise, cut through red tape when needed, do all they can to ensure businesses thrive.

These shops provide a much-needed local service, create jobs, and make profits that can be taxed – all to the benefit of Dundee.

What a council should not do is create difficulties for businesses.

However, if they do create a problem – sometimes will be unavoidable – it is surely up to them to also find an answer to that problem?

Maybe they have. But they haven’t yet told Grossett’s of Dundee, or anyone else, what it is.

There has been minimal contact from the SNP – one message pointing out the consultation and providing an email address is my understanding.

Councillors often dream up or follow up impractical plans, with glossy (though unrealistic) computer images.

It’s time they spoke to a businessman who will be badly affected by it.

‘Game of Monopoly’

They’re great at smirking for the camera when making their royal visits to coffee mornings, and eager to be interviewed when they think they can attach themselves to a good news story.

But when it comes to difficult stuff they usually disappear.

What was needed was the councillors responsible for this travel route plan, and councillors representing the ward that covers Arbroath Road, proactively contacting those affected to find out what problems have been created.

Grossett’s have a promise that their local Conservative councillor will have a chat.

But, that one message aside, the great Dundee SNP wall of silence is in place again.

Arrogant councillors in their ivory towers, too important to speak to ordinary folk.

It’s just a game of Monopoly to them – chances and community chests with toy money.

But these shopkeepers are real people, whose lives and businesses deserve proper and fair consideration from their city.

The Grossett’s petition is approaching 400 signatures.

That is, I remind you councillors, in most cases more than your majority when you were elected.