REBECCA BAIRD: Trip to my local Arbroath supermarket was reminder that fear is fuel in immigration tensions

Last week, I went for my usual weekly grocery shop at my usual Arbroath supermarket.

Only this time, it was a little unusual.

Because outside the shop, there were around 30 men just standing there, with their trolleys and bags of messages.

They were all, I guessed, around my age, dressed in black joggers and thin waterproof jackets.

They were tired-looking, weary with the impatience of shared waiting.

And they were foreign. I could tell because of the murmur of non-English conversations.

I clenched before I could think. I’m not proud of that, but to deny it would be dishonest.

I was caught off guard by my reaction; my fear.

Fear that perhaps reflects the current climate in the UK, where prejudice is pervasive – on our screens, on our radios, over our dinner tables, and in our government buildings.

The negative rhetoric around asylum seekers and immigration is impossible to avoid. I do my best to tune it out, to stick to my principles.

But this is what prejudice does; it slips in through the cracks.

Writing this, I’m afraid again – not of those men, but of the minefield into which I’m walking.

Fear is weaponised by both sides

Lately, tensions over immigration have reached new heights in Tayside.

The anti-immigration protests in Dundee, and outside asylum hotels in Perth, have shown just how much people – on both sides of the debate – care about the issue.

And in times of such extreme rhetoric, fear is the fuel.

Right-wing radicals are capitalising on reasonable people’s fear of the unknown to garner support for ideas that cross the line between community concern and outright racism.

And the left-leaning counter-protestors are undermining their compassionate positions by shaming those who dare to ask for discernment or express any fear about the impact on residents.

I’m not not-scared, but I’m more scared to say I’m scared at all, lest that be weaponised. It’s a mess.

My truth is somewhere in the middle.

Empathy is easy from afar

It’s that I am pro-immigration and I welcome these men.

It’s that when I looked at individual faces, I saw the traces of dad jokes and teenage shyness, as well as shadows of traumas I cannot fathom: traumas of war, dictatorship, and displacement, like those told to The Courier by three asylum seekers in nearby Perth this week.

I saw how disorientating it would be to find yourself at an Arbroath supermarket, thousands of miles from your family, trying to find something to eat that might feel familiar when all the labels are in a language you don’t speak.

I saw how infantilising and frustrating it must be to have to be herded around with a group of strangers, shuttled to the supermarket and stuck waiting around in the rain like a kid on a school trip who just wants to go home.

And I saw how awful it must feel to have some oblivious woman like me looking at you like you’re a spider in the bath, just for a split second before she rearranges her face.

To be afraid of what her fear means for you.

‘Will these people change my life?’

But while holding all that, I can hold another truth – which is that it’s natural, when faced with the unfamiliar, to be wary. Not everyone in this world means well.

And the sudden appearance of dozens of unfamiliar people in a small town is bound to raise eyebrows, and questions.

Where did they come from? Why are they here? What will they do now they’re here? Will they take up resources and leave less for me and mine? Will they hurt me?

They all really boil down to one: Will these people change my life?

On this occasion, nothing about my life changed. I got my shopping; they got theirs.

I knew in my heart that most, if not all, of those men were here to find a better life, and contribute to our community in exchange for one.

And I regret that because I was taken aback, I averted my gaze. I did not smile, I rushed past.

I guess doing the right thing isn’t always easy or comfortable.

But just rubbing along uneasily, siloed, isn’t going to work. Tension thrives in silence, and resentment festers in misunderstanding.

I think it’s OK for us all – residents and incomers alike – to be a little uncomfortable, a little afraid.

Asking people to be unfazed by uncertainty isn’t reasonable.

But the scariest thing of all would be if our society was doing nothing to help those who need it.