REBECCA BAIRD: Trip to my local Arbroath supermarket was reminder that fear is fuel in immigration tensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: Trip to my local Arbroath supermarket was reminder that fear is fuel in immigration tensions

"I clenched before I could think. I'm not proud of that, but to deny it would be dishonest."

Perth anti-immigration protests. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth anti-immigration protests. Image: DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Last week, I went for my usual weekly grocery shop at my usual Arbroath supermarket.

Only this time, it was a little unusual.

Because outside the shop, there were around 30 men just standing there, with their trolleys and bags of messages.

They were all, I guessed, around my age, dressed in black joggers and thin waterproof jackets.

They were tired-looking, weary with the impatience of shared waiting.

And they were foreign. I could tell because of the murmur of non-English conversations.

I clenched before I could think. I’m not proud of that, but to deny it would be dishonest.

I was caught off guard by my reaction; my fear.

Fear that perhaps reflects the current climate in the UK, where prejudice is pervasive – on our screens, on our radios, over our dinner tables, and in our government buildings.

The negative rhetoric around asylum seekers and immigration is impossible to avoid. I do my best to tune it out, to stick to my principles.

But this is what prejudice does; it slips in through the cracks.

Writing this, I’m afraid again – not of those men, but of the minefield into which I’m walking.

Fear is weaponised by both sides

Lately, tensions over immigration have reached new heights in Tayside.

The anti-immigration protests in Dundee, and outside asylum hotels in Perth, have shown just how much people – on both sides of the debate – care about the issue.

And in times of such extreme rhetoric, fear is the fuel.

People demonstrating at an Abolish Asylum System protest outside the Radisson Hotel in Perth. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Right-wing radicals are capitalising on reasonable people’s fear of the unknown to garner support for ideas that cross the line between community concern and outright racism.

And the left-leaning counter-protestors are undermining their compassionate positions by shaming those who dare to ask for discernment or express any fear about the impact on residents.

I’m not not-scared, but I’m more scared to say I’m scared at all, lest that be weaponised. It’s a mess.

My truth is somewhere in the middle.

Empathy is easy from afar

It’s that I am pro-immigration and I welcome these men.

It’s that when I looked at individual faces, I saw the traces of dad jokes and teenage shyness, as well as shadows of traumas I cannot fathom: traumas of war, dictatorship, and displacement, like those told to The Courier by three asylum seekers in nearby Perth this week.

I saw how disorientating it would be to find yourself at an Arbroath supermarket, thousands of miles from your family, trying to find something to eat that might feel familiar when all the labels are in a language you don’t speak.

Courier reporter Lucy Scarlett interviewed Perth asylum seekers about their experiences. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

I saw how infantilising and frustrating it must be to have to be herded around with a group of strangers, shuttled to the supermarket and stuck waiting around in the rain like a kid on a school trip who just wants to go home.

And I saw how awful it must feel to have some oblivious woman like me looking at you like you’re a spider in the bath, just for a split second before she rearranges her face.

To be afraid of what her fear means for you.

‘Will these people change my life?’

But while holding all that, I can hold another truth – which is that it’s natural, when faced with the unfamiliar, to be wary. Not everyone in this world means well.

And the sudden appearance of dozens of unfamiliar people in a small town is bound to raise eyebrows, and questions.

Where did they come from? Why are they here? What will they do now they’re here? Will they take up resources and leave less for me and mine? Will they hurt me? 

They all really boil down to one: Will these people change my life?

On this occasion, nothing about my life changed. I got my shopping; they got theirs.

I knew in my heart that most, if not all, of those men were here to find a better life, and contribute to our community in exchange for one.

And I regret that because I was taken aback, I averted my gaze. I did not smile, I rushed past.

I guess doing the right thing isn’t always easy or comfortable.

But just rubbing along uneasily, siloed, isn’t going to work. Tension thrives in silence, and resentment festers in misunderstanding.

I think it’s OK for us all – residents and incomers alike – to be a little uncomfortable, a little afraid.

Asking people to be unfazed by uncertainty isn’t reasonable.

But the scariest thing of all would be if our society was doing nothing to help those who need it.

More from Opinion

Perth anti-immigration protests. Image: DC Thomson.
STEVE FINAN: I’m proud to support Dundee business that could be damaged by active…
37
Perth anti-immigration protests. Image: DC Thomson.
DAVID CLEGG: Why Pete Wishart is wrong about our Perth immigration 'secrecy' story
82
Perth anti-immigration protests. Image: DC Thomson.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee has always been treated like land time forgot by national TV…
8
Perth anti-immigration protests. Image: DC Thomson.
REBECCA BAIRD: I walked past old Dundee mill for years – now there’s a…
2
Perth anti-immigration protests. Image: DC Thomson.
DAVID CLEGG: At the end of the Troubles I learnt what optimism means –…
16
Perth anti-immigration protests. Image: DC Thomson.
STEVE FINAN: Don't just expand Dundee, merge city council with Angus
29
Perth anti-immigration protests. Image: DC Thomson.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee SNP MP’s Donald Trump jibe was schoolboy error of judgement
15
Perth anti-immigration protests. Image: DC Thomson.
SEAN O'NEIL: Perth asylum protests show terrifying reach of far-right rhetoric
153
Perth anti-immigration protests. Image: DC Thomson.
MARTEL MAXWELL: A tribute to special Dundonian Sandra Young
Perth anti-immigration protests. Image: DC Thomson.
COURIER OPINION: Parole reform campaign continues after transparency win for victims
5

Conversation