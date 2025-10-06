SEAN O’NEIL: Why The Courier backs FOI reform in battle for transparency

Information is power and how it is shared is control.

And far too many of our public institutions have grown overly comfortable with refusing to share it at all.

The Freedom of Information (Scotland) Act was supposed to change that.

Two decades ago it was hailed as a breakthrough tool that would allow the public to see how money is spent, how decisions are made and who holds the power.

At least that’s how it would function in theory.

In practice, we also need to trust that public bodies are being honest in their interpretation of the legislation.

Sadly, I believe that trust has been eroded in the 20 years FOISA has been in operation.

What was moulded as a gift of transparency has become a weapon of secrecy.

Too often public organisations, our own local authorities among them, appear to seek out reasons to deny rather than reveal.

Culture shift paramount to transparency

Earlier this month, myself and The Courier editor David Clegg travelled to Holyrood to attend a parliamentary session on a new Freedom of Information Reform (Scotland) Bill.

While still in the early stages, this bill proposes a strengthening of current legislation that would open up more organisations to FOI requests, while also requiring public authorities to proactively publish certain information, and to follow a new code of practice.

The Courier supports this new legislation and we believe change is warranted.

But what we are also clear on – and a point both myself and David raised in parliament -is that the success of these reforms requires a complete culture shift in how public bodies currently treat FOI.

Currently, organisations appear to have a predilection for non-disclosure.

A clear example of this occurred when the exact same FOI was given to five councils in our area, four responded in full but Perth and Kinross refused.

Is that the actions of an authority with a proclivity for transparency?

This year alone, The Courier has successfully taken three of our public institutions to the Scottish Information Commissioner and won – Dundee City Council, Perth and Kinross Council and NHS Fife.

Perth and Kinross Council is now under investigation for their record keeping as a result.

These are worrying signs in how organisations that are bound by law to follow FOI legislation are choosing to interpret requests.

Obfuscation and misinterpretation appear normalised under the guise of exemptions and no records held.

For these reforms to have real effect, that is the culture that must change.

Our public bodies must truly favour publication over concealment. That the standard is transparency not secrecy.

The flow of information must stop being curtailed over a want of power and control.