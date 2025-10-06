SEAN O’NEIL: Why The Courier backs FOI reform in battle for transparency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

SEAN O’NEIL: Why The Courier backs FOI reform in battle for transparency

"What was moulded as a gift of transparency has become a weapon of secrecy."

Dundee City Council chief executive Greg Colgan.
Dundee City Council chief executive Greg Colgan.
By Sean O'Neil

Information is power and how it is shared is control.

And far too many of our public institutions have grown overly comfortable with refusing to share it at all.

The Freedom of Information (Scotland) Act was supposed to change that.

Two decades ago it was hailed as a breakthrough tool that would allow the public to see how money is spent, how decisions are made and who holds the power.

At least that’s how it would function in theory.

In practice, we also need to trust that public bodies are being honest in their interpretation of the legislation.

Sadly, I believe that trust has been eroded in the 20 years FOISA has been in operation.

What was moulded as a gift of transparency has become a weapon of secrecy.

Too often public organisations, our own local authorities among them, appear to seek out reasons to deny rather than reveal.

Culture shift paramount to transparency

Earlier this month, myself and The Courier editor David Clegg travelled to Holyrood to attend a parliamentary session on a new Freedom of Information Reform (Scotland) Bill.

While still in the early stages, this bill proposes a strengthening of current legislation that would open up more organisations to FOI requests, while also requiring public authorities to proactively publish certain information, and to follow a new code of practice.

The Courier supports this new legislation and we believe change is warranted.

But what we are also clear on – and a point both myself and David raised in parliament -is that the success of these reforms requires a complete culture shift in how public bodies currently treat FOI.

Currently, organisations appear to have a predilection for non-disclosure.

Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A clear example of this occurred when the exact same FOI was given to five councils in our area, four responded in full but Perth and Kinross refused.

Is that the actions of an authority with a proclivity for transparency?

This year alone, The Courier has successfully taken three of our public institutions to the Scottish Information Commissioner and won – Dundee City Council, Perth and Kinross Council and NHS Fife.

Perth and Kinross Council is now under investigation for their record keeping as a result.

These are worrying signs in how organisations that are bound by law to follow FOI legislation are choosing to interpret requests.

Obfuscation and misinterpretation appear normalised under the guise of exemptions and no records held.

For these reforms to have real effect, that is the culture that must change.

Our public bodies must truly favour publication over concealment. That the standard is transparency not secrecy.

The flow of information must stop being curtailed over a want of power and control.

Conversation