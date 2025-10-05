MARTEL MAXWELL: Building countryside home led me to Perth poo tank firm – and some career inspiration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Building countryside home led me to Perth poo tank firm – and some career inspiration

"Much is placed on the goal of getting into a university but it’s not the best option for everyone."

Martel Maxwell with Shyte Shifters owner Scott Mckenzie. Image: Martel Maxwell
Martel Maxwell with Shyte Shifters owner Scott Mckenzie. Image: Martel Maxwell
By Martel Maxwell

There are many good things about building your home in the middle of the countryside.

One of them is not installing your own septic tank and dealing with its maintenance.

Long story short, the poo system needed to be emptied, and I had no clue where to start.

Until that is, I spotted a lorry on the motorway emblazoned with its company name.

I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

Shyte Shifters.

I imagined – if they did what they said on the tin – they may be just who I needed.

‘If it’s on the lorry, I can say it!’

Let’s, in keeping with this being a family-friendly newspaper, henceforth refer to the firm as the rhyming Light Shifters.

Once home, I googled, found the home page with the calling card “Who you gonna call? Light Shifters!” And called.

Days later, the owner Scott was in our garden letting the boys honk his horn sitting in the driver’s seat.

My middle son ran round the lorry (or waste-carrying tank) shouting “Light Shifters” on loop because “if it’s on the lorry I must be allowed to say it”.

I told him not to carry this philosophy into school.

Scott’s story was brilliant. He’d worked in hospitality for years in Perth but like anyone in the industry, found it increasingly hard to turn a profit while paying staff and keeping business going.

Business owner Scott Mckenzie. Image: Martel Maxwell

He took a job doing a kind of poo emptying job (I know, I’ve got all the technical terminology) but for a firm in England.

Fed up with the travelling, but told there wasn’t enough customers in Scotland, he decided to set up by himself with the blessings of his employer.

And now? After years of graft he’s emptying tanks from Stranraer to Skye, employing multiple drivers with their own tanks, helping people shift light all over the country.

‘His story is the tonic they need’

Scott told me his story around the time my friends with teenage children were getting exam results for their Highers and Nat 5s.

Some were delighted – they would likely get onto the degree course at their first choice of university.

Others missed out on the grades that would guarantee them a place on any course at any uni on their list.

And I thought of Scott.

It can seem like the end of the world, but Scott’s story is the tonic they need.

If a careers adviser said you could clean out strangers’ poo for a living when you were 16, you’d be doubtful it sounded just the ticket.

Martel Maxwell and her boys with Shyte Shifters owner Scott Mckenzie.

Not the job that would have the girls flocking, nor have you swanning around in designer suits.

But introduce Scott instead as a business owner with a growing number of employees, the master of his own destiny, rarely behind a desk but instead seeing the country on his own time and terms – suddenly ears may prick.

Rarely does the thing you think you’ll do aged 18 transpire to be the thing you’re actually doing aged 40.

In the interests of balance – and advertising in the unlikely event pupils listening had a sceptic tank awaiting emptying at home – the careers adviser could ask Scott’s fellow waste-emptying local specialists Tay Toilet and Tanks and Scot Loo for their stories too.

What any successful person, employee or employer, will have in common is hard work and not giving up. Not traits often promoted by social media influencers under a palm tree who make a dream lifestyle seem easy.

My grandad’s advice

Much is placed on the goal of getting into a university but it’s not the best option for everyone.

Vocational jobs require the laws, medicines, dentistry or veterinary letters after your name.

And many benefit from a general degree to experience the uni life then decide what it is they want to do.

But not everyone – not least those who struggled for any number of reasons at school – wants to study for another three or four years.

Increasingly, with the cost-of-living crisis, the thought of mounting student loans is terrifying.

So too are qualifications needed for sports massage or beauty treatments like waxing.

But often they can be practical – going to college and gaining practical experience with clients.

My grandad Davie Maxwell, a plasterer for the council, told me I needed a trade.

His stepfather had got him his plastering apprenticeship and it was everything because once he had it, no one could take it away.

When I trained as a newspaper journalist he was proud, yes, but relieved too because that was my trade to keep for life.

He knew that being a plumber or plasterer could take you anywhere – around the world for the skills to skim walls or fix toilets are transferable around the globe.

Work hard enough and it could give you your own business, employ others, be a great boss, make a packet.

Or be like him – work for someone and live on your terms, getting that work-life balance just right by meeting friends and singing and playing dominoes in the pubs of Dundee…often.

There are many ways to skin a cat and that careers adviser might tell the pupils full of fear about the future.

You’ll get there. Light shifter, lawyer or rock star or anything in between.

