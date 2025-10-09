STEVE FINAN: Personal insults won’t silence me over cycle paths in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Personal insults won’t silence me over cycle paths in Dundee

"I welcome opposing argument, however, I won’t be told I’m not allowed an opinion."

How Liff Road could look with an active travel route. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.
How Liff Road could look with an active travel route. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.
By Steve Finan

I’d intended to leave the cycle paths topic alone – but the response to last week’s column persuaded me otherwise.

I welcome opposing argument, however, I won’t be told I’m not allowed an opinion.

I believe there are better uses for a quarter of a billion pounds in Dundee. Better care of the elderly tops my list.

Personal insults, attacks on my character and journalism, and an online pile-on, won’t silence me.

Abusive emails don’t intimidate me either.

A tip – better spelling of insults, and a full stop here and there, would allow me to better appreciate your sentiments.

But, amusing abuse aside, it’s not me that cycling advocates should be angry at.

I just reflect what the Dundee public have shown they want and don’t want.

‘Stubborn truths about cycle paths in Dundee’

We are assured there are thousands of cyclists waiting to commute into Dundee every day.

Yet the stubborn truths of our unique terrain, weather and culture disagree.

I’ve read widely on cycling infrastructure and commuting. I’ve seen its success in other countries.

But I haven’t seen it in Dundee.

A few weeks ago, I counted 14 cycle commuters on a fine day on the active travel route along the river.

At the time, I wrote: “I stayed an hour, 7.30am to 8.30am, peak time when office workers, shop workers, teachers, etc., would pass by.

“Conditions were perfect for cycling. A cool and fresh morning, dry though a little cloudy, hardly a breath of wind.

Councillor Steven Rome officially opens the Broughty Ferry active travel route in 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Surely this was the day cycle commuters would show their numbers?”

Please don’t take my word, go count for yourself. Look at what’s right there in front of you.

Instead of citing theories founded on far flung places, prove your claims on our doorstep.

Show me my Dundee opinion is wrong by using Dundee facts and Dundee numbers.

Tell me of mass usage, not individuals who relate their own situation and somehow imagine that proves the wider issue.

‘Where are the valid arguments?’

The riverside cycle path connects the well populated eastern suburbs with the city centre and Ninewells – the biggest concentrations of employment in the city.

Any claim it “isn’t properly connected” is flatly untrue.

What other connections could there be with a bigger population and more places of work?

This well-connected path should be, according to theory, thronged with cycle commuters.

But there were 14. Can I stress that – FOURTEEN!

Would 14 customers keep the Arbroath Road shops afloat?

If theory says one thing, but evidence in front of your eyes says something else, it makes no sense to cling to the theory.

Cycling lobby, you haven’t got Dundee facts to back up your assertions.

You can peddle tales of Amsterdam and Seoul but until there are large numbers, all year, every year, using Dundee’s already very good cycle routes, no one can deny there is a valid argument against creating more.

The proposed active travel route on Arbroath Road looking to the Scott Fyffe roundabout. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.

Dundee is telling you it doesn’t need or want more cycle paths.

Therefore, the crucial question is: why build more cycle paths when no one uses the ones we’ve got?

Might Dundonians eventually take up cycle commuting in huge numbers?

Possibly.

If so, I’ll be first to insist we build infrastructure to meet demand.

But with money incredibly tight throughout the nation, placing millions on cycle paths is a reckless gamble when the city has so many other needs.

Cycle lobbyists, you should acknowledge your real problem.

You have failed to convince Dundee hobby cyclists to become Dundee cycle commuters.

Until the demand is there, pushing for more incredibly expensive infrastructure is irresponsible.

Conversation