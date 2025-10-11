SEAN O’NEIL: Perthshire school asylum rumour is typical Reform misinformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SEAN O’NEIL: Perthshire school asylum rumour is typical Reform misinformation

"This is no longer shock value as a distraction but the creation of outrageous fiction as a gambit for opportunity."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Image: PA
By Sean O'Neil

Asylum seekers are not being moved into the former Kilgraston School.

Instead, the malicious rumour is just the latest attempt to stir up animosity against immigrants, circulated amid the ongoing protests outside of hotels.

The claim has now been debunked by those who would know best – the new owners of the Perthshire estate.

Lumara Capital rejected the premise as “entirely unfounded and wholly inaccurate,” which is about as firm a denial as you can get.

But how did this misinformation ever take hold in the first place?

The answer is that it was fuelled by Reform UK.

Kilgraston School. Steve Brown / DCT Media

Rachael Wright, a party member from Auchterarder, promoted a petition on Change.org calling on authorities to stop the building being “turned into migrant accommodation”.

It was then shared by South Lanarkshire councillor Ross Lambie, who stood for Reform in a recent Holyrood by-election.

And so the rumour was leapt upon by bad actors intent on provoking fear and division, spreading like a virus across social media.

‘This is a strategy of misinformation’

In the grand scheme of things, this folly might seem insignificant, a one-off mistake perhaps.

But alarmingly this is not an isolated incident, this is a strategy of misinformation wilfully and cynically adopted by Reform UK.

It is the entire modus-operandi of the movement.

A few weeks ago, party leader Nigel Farage went on national radio and claimed that migrants were eating swans in Royal Parks.

Reform UK councillor Ross Lambie
Reform UK councillor Ross Lambie. Image: Shutterstock

He had no evidence of this of course, and when challenged he simply replied that nobody could “prove or disprove” it was happening.

Except it could be disproved, a spokesperson for the Royal Parks saying no such incidents occurred.

And when Reform was confronted with the rejection of the Kilgraston myth, they sought credit over contrition.

We stopped the thing that was never happening, they said.

You can’t prove or disprove. Except we can and Reform just doesn’t care.

‘In the olden times we called it lies’

The party’s playbook appears to be based on the premise that nothing really matters, least of all the truth.

There is no belief in accountability for words spoken, stories spun, or even promises made.

During the 2016 Brexit referendum, Nigel Farage was the leader of UKIP and the face of Euroscepticism in Britain.

His campaign rode on the coattails of Vote Leave’s £350m pledge to the NHS, available upon exit from the EU.

Within hours of the result he admitted such claims were incorrect.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image: Hugo Philpott/UPI

His ally in this duplicity was former Conservative leader Boris Johnson, a strong proponent of the dead cat method of political manoeuvring.

This is the strategy of creating shock value to distract from other failings and scandals.

By the time Johnson left office, there had been a feline massacre at the heart of government.

And now Farage and Co have taken this tactic to the next level, dead swans and all.

This is no longer shock value as a distraction but the creation of outrageous fiction as a gambit for opportunity.

It is post-truth, alternative facts, fake news, whatever term you wish to use.

In the olden times we just called it lies.

And the aim is clear, to manufacture a game without rules where power is the only goal.

Falsehoods are integral to the plan

Regardless of its moral failings, the reality is that this strategy is scarily effective.

The latest projections from Ballot Box Scotland has Reform winning the third most seats at the 2026 Holyrood elections, only marginally behind Labour.

Down south there is a growing belief that Farage will be the next prime minister.

The party has yet to win a seat in Scotland but they have outperformed the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats in recent by-elections in both Stirling and Glenrothes.

These gains have been made, in the main, on a platform of anti-immigration.

Anti-immigration protestors near the entrance to a Perth hotel. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

On this issue alone, Farage and Reform are often found spouting off assertions and statistics that don’t hold up to scrutiny.

But these falsehoods are an intentional part of the plan. In fact, they are integral to it.

The headline has been written and soundbite recorded before a correction can be made.

That is a win in their game.

As the often varied quotation goes: “A lie will travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes.”

It is on that prophecy that Reform has based its political model.

And if that statement were true in the days of Jonathan Swift and later Mark Twain, then it has only intensified a thousandfold with the invention of the internet and its social media barons.

Reform politicians have spread misinformation on everything from safe consumption rooms in Glasgow to sanctuary projects outside Bristol.

Their leader was even caught up in the false rumours circulated in the wake of the horrific Southport attacks.

So Kilgraston School was not an outlier or a mistake, it is the embodiment of a mendacious machine intent on fabricating its way to power.

Conversation