STEVE FINAN: Dundee City Council needs independent thinkers, not political sheep

It is the party conference season, when politicians make wild claims and empty promises.

They take these fairytales and turn them into a manifesto – in the knowledge that they can later fudge, disregard, or deny that it ever existed.

I have little positive to say about political parties. I don’t trust any of them.

Anyone who is a member of a party and unquestioningly supports all their policies is an intellectual weakling.

I don’t let anyone tell me my opinion. I weigh up facts, look at all sides of the argument, and make up my own mind.

In this column, I talk about issues, not the petty carping and sniping between wee gangs of councillors that have the ambitious title of “local politics”.

‘At a local level, political parties are pointless’

At a local level, parties are pointless and aid the elevation of unsuitable people.

Look at Dundee City Council. Several would never be elected to public office on their own merit.

They were voted in because of the party name next to theirs on the ballot.

They sit, smug and complacent, in the city chamber, convinced of their importance but with no track record to prove it.

When was the last time one of them said anything that was their own opinion, or voted against members of their party?

Look at their social media feeds – full of national party political material and very little about Dundee.

I have little respect for these sheep.

I’d prefer independent representation; councillors who want to help Dundee, not promote a political party.

Take the £248m active travel routes plan, an idea deeply unpopular with Dundonians.

Or Raac in former council houses.

Or closing Broughty Castle and Dundee’s golf courses.

Ask yourself what’s better – a councillor looking at these issues, speaking to Dundee people, then making up their own mind?

Or a councillor who has to wait until their party tells them what their opinion is?

Steve Finan hopes to see independent Dundee City Council candidates at next local election

I hope that one day soon, the failure to put Dundee first will catch up with these glove puppets.

I hope there will be independent candidates stepping forward for the next local election, or people considering doing so – I’m considering it myself.

A conference of independents wouldn’t work, but a very basic manifesto might.

It would simply be a vow to listen to what constituents are saying and put that first.

A council of independents couldn’t be any worse than the no-marks we currently have.

Perhaps they might even have the courage to tell council officers to do their jobs better?

Alliances could be formed on individual issues, or a completely new alliance on another issue.

‘In a council election, vote for sensible, reasonable, independent candidates’

For a start, the ridiculously expensive cycle paths plan could be given a more sensible timescale – build it when and if there is a proven need.

I have to stress that when you vote in a local election, you don’t have to abandon your beliefs on conviction or constitutional politics.

All I ask is that you keep them for national elections, when they actually matter.

In a council election, vote for sensible, reasonable, independent candidates who will, first and foremost, do their best for you and your town.

Sweep away the deadwood party dullards who only nod when told to nod.