BEN MACDONALD: Cheap and flexible Ember buses have turned this cynic into an avid Angus passenger

The Courier's live news journalist looks at how his travel habits are changing.

The Courier reporter Ben MacDonald discusses Ember buses.
The Courier's Ben MacDonald is a fan of Ember's bus services. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

I was one of the few who didn’t bother celebrating the announcement of a new bus service running through Brechin last year.

While locals welcomed new Ember buses to the town, I shrugged my shoulders in apathy.

Despite living in Brechin, and knowing the advantages of these services connecting us with Aberdeen and Edinburgh, I felt bus travel wasn’t for me.

Based on my assumption of unreliability, eye-watering prices and drawn-out journey times, I liked to use other means of getting from A to B.

I was more used to jumping in the car to get to whatever football match or concert I had tickets for.

Twelve months later, I am now a fully converted fan of using Ember buses instead, and will back this flexible and eco-friendly transport to the hilt.

First experiences of Ember buses

My first experience of Ember came from my brother, and it actually wasn’t positive.

After checking what time the bus would arrive at the stop on Panmure Street in Brechin, he stood and waited.

It never turned up.

He was later told by the company that the bus wouldn’t leave the main road unless a ticket had been booked in advance, as is the case for some of the intermediate stops on its routes.

Learning from his mistake, I pre-booked seats for a bus between Brechin and Dundee for a work Christmas night out last December, to see how it worked for myself.

After a quick scan of my ticket on my phone as I boarded, my journey began.

I was impressed by how comfortable the leather seats were.

There was free Wi-Fi, a toilet and plenty of space for anyone in a wheelchair.

I noticed that every seat had charging ports for phones.

Some rows also allowed for plugs to be connected.

An Ember coach on the Aberdeen-Edinburgh service picks up passengers at Slessor Gardens. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

These elements all make for a comfortable journey.

Then there’s the cost.

A return from Brechin to Dundee is just £4.60 each way – less than a tenner all in – no matter when you travel.

That’s cheaper than the train and you don’t have the complicated pricing structure to deal with.

And while the journey times might be slightly longer on some trips, it’s still more convenient for places such as Brechin, Forfar, Kirriemuir and Blairgowrie, which don’t have railway stations.

Other bus options are, of course, available for Angus passengers.

Stagecoach East does a Dayrider pass, which would allow me to get to Dundee and back for £9 – a good price.

What Ember has over this rival, however, is its timetable.

Ember buses run virtually all day and night

During the week and on Saturdays, the last Stagecoach bus that goes directly to Brechin leaves Dundee at 6pm.

On Sundays, that’s slightly later at 7.20pm.

However, Ember has buses running nearly once an hour from Dundee to Brechin virtually all day and night – with options for getting home at just after midnight, 1am and 2am.

Now, I’m able to celebrate last-minute winners or enjoy encores with friends a little bit longer.

That combination of cost and convenience is hard to beat.

The buses run directly to Ingliston Park and Ride. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

In the past, delays and cancellations have also put me off using public transport.

Ember isn’t exempt from this – it’s as susceptible as any road user to the roadworks and closures that affect us all.

However, if an Ember bus is more than 30 minutes late – something I’ve experienced – the operator will refund your fee back in credit for use on another service.

If you are the one running late or your plans change, you can move your ticket to a later bus, free of charge.

Rail companies also give you money back after certain lengths of delays, but it doesn’t feel nearly as easy to change your plans at short notice, not to mention the higher initial cost.

Ember’s services aren’t just good for local travel, either.

Edinburgh Airport return for just over £20

I can now jump on a bus from Brechin directly to Ingliston Park and Ride or Edinburgh’s Princes Street, then connect to the airport, for just over £20 return.

It can only be good news that Ember is continuing to expand across the country, including its new service connecting Perth, Pitlochry and Dunblane to Glasgow and Inverness.

The more long-distance bus services we can get for Tayside, Fife and Stirling, the better – and other firms, such as Flixbus, are also playing their part with cheap travel options.

Next time a new route is announced, I’ll be the first to get the bubbly out to mark the occasion – and I can, because I’m leaving the car at home.

  • Ben MacDonald is a reporter with The Courier’s live news team

