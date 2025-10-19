REBECCA BAIRD: Broughty Ferry pub row raises the question – prioritise peace or progress?

Broughty Ferry might come under a Dundee postcode, but we all know that the city and ‘the Ferry’ are two entirely different toons.

Which is why it seems over-simplistic for Dundee City Council to consider one as an extension of the other when it comes to business proposals.

Like many of our readers, I was perturbed by the council’s decision to reject a proposal for a new cocktail bar on Brook Street to fill the vacant unit left behind by RBS in 2023.

Not because I’m overly invested in the idea of the cocktail bar being there, but because the reasons for the rejection baffled me.

One of the main reasons the council gave was that the speakeasy-themed bar was not in keeping with the local development plan for the city.

As someone who has seen at least half a dozen fast food franchises set up shop (and many of them fail) in and around Dundee city centre over the last ten years, this sticks in my craw.

Local development plans should support locally-owned businesses that feed back into the local economy (like the proposed pub) and not global chains selling unhealthy junk food that creates litter.

But that’s just my personal pet peeve.

No bars allowed… between two existing ones?

What’s interesting about this case is the specific LDP policies that the council cited to support their decision.

Like the one that says “the proposal is to locate a public house outside the City Centre” – a bit of an afterthought, given that there’s a whole host of pubs already in the Ferry.

For a wee place, it has a very healthy nightlife. And in fact, two of the place’s popular pubs – Bruach and Papa Jacques, are on either side of the site in the rejected proposal.

Which calls into question the other two policies quoted, which were that “the application site is within the retail frontage area… where only Class 1A (shops) or Class 3 (food and drink) uses are supported” and that “the proposal would create unacceptable noise and disturbance issues”.

How much more disturbance can be caused by a third bar between two existing ones?

And if the area is already home to two establishments which serve drinks, why can’t a cocktail-only spot add to that offering?

In short, I think the council’s reported reasoning for this rejection is nonsensical and flawed.

But that doesn’t mean the decision reached was necessarily the wrong one.

Residents’ concerns should be heard

From petitions received by the council, and the comments sections on The Courier’s articles about the proposal, it’s clear Ferry residents are divided on this, and their voices should be heard.

One concern raised repeatedly has been that another place serving booze might increase anti-social behaviour, which our readers are saying is already a problem in Broughty Ferry.

This is a really valid worry, especially if residents aren’t seeing a meaningful effort to tackle this already.

I’d gently suggest, though, that petitions to combat the issue should call for better policing, social services and license enforcement – rather than opposing a viable local business.

What does future of the Ferry look like?

However, what’s most interesting to me about this argument is that I think it speaks to a bigger fracture in the Ferry’s identity, and a tension around what Dundonians want from the town.

In one camp, I see residents who want the Ferry to remain a refuge, a peaceful and sleepy suburb where a feeling of safety trumps any other priority.

Conversely, there are those who see the Ferry’s potential for economic prosperity, and are keen to capitalise on it as an upscale destination.

As the council reconsiders the pub proposal this week, I hope councillors and officers prioritise finding what’s right for the Ferry, rather than what’s wrong for Dundee.