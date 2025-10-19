REBECCA BAIRD: Broughty Ferry pub row raises the question – prioritise peace or progress?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: Broughty Ferry pub row raises the question – prioritise peace or progress?

A formerly rejected proposal for a new cocktail bar in Broughty Ferry will be reviewed this week.

'Vault' was planned for Brook Street. Image: Wilson/Paul.
By Rebecca Baird

Broughty Ferry might come under a Dundee postcode, but we all know that the city and ‘the Ferry’ are two entirely different toons.

Which is why it seems over-simplistic for Dundee City Council to consider one as an extension of the other when it comes to business proposals.

Like many of our readers, I was perturbed by the council’s decision to reject a proposal for a new cocktail bar on Brook Street to fill the vacant unit left behind by RBS in 2023.

Not because I’m overly invested in the idea of the cocktail bar being there, but because the reasons for the rejection baffled me.

One of the main reasons the council gave was that the speakeasy-themed bar was not in keeping with the local development plan for the city.

As someone who has seen at least half a dozen fast food franchises set up shop (and many of them fail) in and around Dundee city centre over the last ten years, this sticks in my craw.

Local development plans should support locally-owned businesses that feed back into the local economy (like the proposed pub) and not global chains selling unhealthy junk food that creates litter.

But that’s just my personal pet peeve.

No bars allowed… between two existing ones?

What’s interesting about this case is the specific LDP policies that the council cited to support their decision.

Like the one that says “the proposal is to locate a public house outside the City Centre” – a bit of an afterthought, given that there’s a whole host of pubs already in the Ferry.

For a wee place, it has a very healthy nightlife. And in fact, two of the place’s popular pubs – Bruach and Papa Jacques, are on either side of the site in the rejected proposal.

Which calls into question the other two policies quoted, which were that “the application site is within the retail frontage area… where only Class 1A (shops) or Class 3 (food and drink) uses are supported” and that “the proposal would create unacceptable noise and disturbance issues”.

Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

How much more disturbance can be caused by a third bar between two existing ones?

And if the area is already home to two establishments which serve drinks, why can’t a cocktail-only spot add to that offering?

In short, I think the council’s reported reasoning for this rejection is nonsensical and flawed.

But that doesn’t mean the decision reached was necessarily the wrong one.

Residents’ concerns should be heard

From petitions received by the council, and the comments sections on The Courier’s articles about the proposal, it’s clear Ferry residents are divided on this, and their voices should be heard.

One concern raised repeatedly has been that another place serving booze might increase anti-social behaviour, which our readers are saying is already a problem in Broughty Ferry.

Images of the proposed cocktail bar in Broughty Ferry. Image: Wilson/Paul.

This is a really valid worry, especially if residents aren’t seeing a meaningful effort to tackle this already.

I’d gently suggest, though, that petitions to combat the issue should call for better policing, social services and license enforcement – rather than opposing a viable local business.

What does future of the Ferry look like?

However, what’s most interesting to me about this argument is that I think it speaks to a bigger fracture in the Ferry’s identity, and a tension around what Dundonians want from the town.

In one camp, I see residents who want the Ferry to remain a refuge, a peaceful and sleepy suburb where a feeling of safety trumps any other priority.

Conversely, there are those who see the Ferry’s potential for economic prosperity, and are keen to capitalise on it as an upscale destination.

As the council reconsiders the pub proposal this week, I hope councillors and officers prioritise finding what’s right for the Ferry, rather than what’s wrong for Dundee.

