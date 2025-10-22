JIM SPENCE: Dundee’s SNP politicians cannot remain silent over scandalous Ninewells NICU downgrade plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee’s SNP politicians cannot remain silent over scandalous Ninewells NICU downgrade plans

'Our local SNP politicians should be shouting from the rooftops about the threat to the Ninewells unit, but if they have, I haven’t heard them do so.'

Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
By Jim Spence

Dundee’s SNP representatives must stand up and be counted over the scandalous threat to downgrade neonatal services at Ninewells.

The party which has long held power in the city must make their minds up where their loyalties lie: with their party or with the people who they represent.

For too long, Dundee has been treated appallingly by the SNP government.

Dundee has long been an SNP stronghold, with its MPs, MSPs, and councillors being dominant.

The SNP has treated Dundee voters with disdain

But for a party which likes to boast of Dundee’s Yes credentials, the independence party has treated those who vote for it here with disdain.

Our local SNP politicians should be shouting from the rooftops about the threat to the Ninewells unit, but if they have, I haven’t heard them do so.

Dundonians have rewarded local SNP politicians with handsome wages and pensions for many years.

The exterior of Ninewells Hospital.
Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But if this decision to downgrade the Ninewells unit goes ahead, those voters who have supported them will have had their faces well and truly rubbed in the dirt.

The nationalists have proven to be a major disappointment in their constant desire to back their party before the people.

Their silence over this looming threat to neonatal services at Ninewells Hospital will surely be the final nail in their coffin, with voters who have backed them now finding themselves ignored and taken for mugs.

More than 21,000 sign petition to keep Ninewells NICU

The Spence household is among more than 21,000 people who have signed the petition to halt the plans to centralise the services in just three cities: Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Once again, Dundee and its people are treated like second-class citizens by a party whose MSPs and MPs seemingly can’t lift their heads out of the troughs at Holyrood and Westminster long enough to address the concerns of the constituents who voted for them.

The plans to downgrade the NICU at Ninewells, currently a level three facility providing the full range of neonatal intensive care, to a level two Local Neonatal Unit (LNU) by the end of 2026, need everyone in Dundee and the wider Tayside area to oppose it strenuously.

Local SNP politicians should be leading fight to keep level three expertise in Dundee

But leading that fight on behalf of the people of the city should be those local SNP politicians who have made a very good living from the electorate in the city.

But they’re currently silent as the facility, which is a potential lifesaver for premature and vulnerable babies, faces downgrading under their own SNP government in Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, health minister Jenni Minto has said the decision was based on “strong clinical evidence”.

This is an SNP government which likes to claim that an independent Scotland under their rule would be a land of milk and honey.

Scottish Labour’s Jackie Baillie. Image: Andrew Crawley/DC Thomson.

Yet here are our local representatives who are part of that government, with influence over decisions which could literally be the difference between life and death, and they shaft the voters who gave them that power.

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Dame Jackie Baillie MSP is spot on in saying that the proposals had “not been thought through”.

Baillie correctly says that “It is abundantly clear that when a baby’s health is compromised, it is best to keep them close to their mums and for those mothers to be supported by their families”.

We have a moral duty to the next generation

My fellow columnist Martel Maxwell, who has argued strongly for the facility to remain as it is, may, like me, be past the stage where we need the neonatal unit at Dundee, but she, I and many others have reason to be grateful to the staff at Ninewells in the past.

Every generation has a moral duty to the next generation to ensure they have the best of care and attention that can be made available when it comes to the health and wellbeing of their children.

Everyone in Dundee should be fighting to make sure that the threat to the neonatal facility at Ninewells is stopped in its tracks, and our SNP politicians should be leading the charge.

Conversation