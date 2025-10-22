JIM SPENCE: Dundee’s SNP politicians cannot remain silent over scandalous Ninewells NICU downgrade plans

Dundee’s SNP representatives must stand up and be counted over the scandalous threat to downgrade neonatal services at Ninewells.

The party which has long held power in the city must make their minds up where their loyalties lie: with their party or with the people who they represent.

For too long, Dundee has been treated appallingly by the SNP government.

Dundee has long been an SNP stronghold, with its MPs, MSPs, and councillors being dominant.

The SNP has treated Dundee voters with disdain

But for a party which likes to boast of Dundee’s Yes credentials, the independence party has treated those who vote for it here with disdain.

Our local SNP politicians should be shouting from the rooftops about the threat to the Ninewells unit, but if they have, I haven’t heard them do so.

Dundonians have rewarded local SNP politicians with handsome wages and pensions for many years.

But if this decision to downgrade the Ninewells unit goes ahead, those voters who have supported them will have had their faces well and truly rubbed in the dirt.

The nationalists have proven to be a major disappointment in their constant desire to back their party before the people.

Their silence over this looming threat to neonatal services at Ninewells Hospital will surely be the final nail in their coffin, with voters who have backed them now finding themselves ignored and taken for mugs.

More than 21,000 sign petition to keep Ninewells NICU

The Spence household is among more than 21,000 people who have signed the petition to halt the plans to centralise the services in just three cities: Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Once again, Dundee and its people are treated like second-class citizens by a party whose MSPs and MPs seemingly can’t lift their heads out of the troughs at Holyrood and Westminster long enough to address the concerns of the constituents who voted for them.

The plans to downgrade the NICU at Ninewells, currently a level three facility providing the full range of neonatal intensive care, to a level two Local Neonatal Unit (LNU) by the end of 2026, need everyone in Dundee and the wider Tayside area to oppose it strenuously.

Local SNP politicians should be leading fight to keep level three expertise in Dundee

But leading that fight on behalf of the people of the city should be those local SNP politicians who have made a very good living from the electorate in the city.

But they’re currently silent as the facility, which is a potential lifesaver for premature and vulnerable babies, faces downgrading under their own SNP government in Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, health minister Jenni Minto has said the decision was based on “strong clinical evidence”.

This is an SNP government which likes to claim that an independent Scotland under their rule would be a land of milk and honey.

Yet here are our local representatives who are part of that government, with influence over decisions which could literally be the difference between life and death, and they shaft the voters who gave them that power.

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Dame Jackie Baillie MSP is spot on in saying that the proposals had “not been thought through”.

Baillie correctly says that “It is abundantly clear that when a baby’s health is compromised, it is best to keep them close to their mums and for those mothers to be supported by their families”.

We have a moral duty to the next generation

My fellow columnist Martel Maxwell, who has argued strongly for the facility to remain as it is, may, like me, be past the stage where we need the neonatal unit at Dundee, but she, I and many others have reason to be grateful to the staff at Ninewells in the past.

Every generation has a moral duty to the next generation to ensure they have the best of care and attention that can be made available when it comes to the health and wellbeing of their children.

Everyone in Dundee should be fighting to make sure that the threat to the neonatal facility at Ninewells is stopped in its tracks, and our SNP politicians should be leading the charge.