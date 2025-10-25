PAUL MALIK: My first impressions of LiveHouse Dundee – and why its first ever gig evoked special memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

PAUL MALIK: My first impressions of LiveHouse Dundee – and why its first ever gig evoked special memories

'It was a bit of a coup for LiveHouse to nab The Last Dinner Party for the venue’s first proper gig.'

The Last Dinner Party at LiveHouse Dundee. Image: Paul Malik
The Last Dinner Party at LiveHouse Dundee. Image: Paul Malik
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

In 2003, as a fresh-faced 14-year-old, I queued on the steps of the Caird Hall with my mates eagerly waiting to go to my first concert.

It changed my life.

Crammed down at the front of the crash barrier, I was tossed around and jostled relentlessly before being spat out of the braying mob, as Welsh rockers Feeder played through their three or four hits.

I left that night bruised, sweaty and completely and hopelessly in love with live music.

Feeder would never be my favourite band, but they were my first. And that’s just as important.

The keen crowd which had assembled on the dance floor of the LiveHouse on Wednesday night looked similarly fresh-faced.

I imagine, for most of them, it was their introduction to seeing a band in the flesh.

The Last Dinner Party are critically-acclaimed, accomplished musicians, despite their own apparent youth.

I only became aware of them at the start of 2024, ahead of the release of their debut album.

Eighteen months on, they’ve just released another. Not quite as catchy as the first. But definitely popular.

‘First thing to note…’

A bit of a coup, then, for LiveHouse to nab them for the venue’s first proper gig as the band look set to go stratospheric.

The first thing to note about Dundee’s newest venue is it does still feel like a bingo hall when you walk in.

Carpets with that weird 90s-style pattern lead you toward that strange little escalator that takes you up a half-floor – then, through the glass doors and the open standing area, with the massive stage on your left.

This not being our first concert, we had waited for the queue at the front door — which snaked down West Marketgate towards the Thorntons building — to die down.

Inside LiveHouse Dundee. Image: Angus Robb/22A Events

Finding a spot at shows in Dundee can be tricky.

Strange entrances which bottleneck toward the stage, and narrow doorways which clog quite easily, are all too common.

But not here. Gaining a vantage point, even late-on, was easy enough.

Just as easy was access to one of the bars. No one enjoys paying £5 for a bottle of warm lager poured in a plastic cup, but as venue prices go, it’s not the most extortionate.

And considering there were hundreds, if not a thousand, in the crowd, getting served was a doddle.

‘Sound fantastic’

The sound from the floor was fantastic. I had clocked the low ceiling and wondered how it was going to work.

The Last Dinner Party are a six-piece band — drums, bass, two guitars, a keyboardist and singer Abigail Morris.

Their music involves complex time signatures and complicated vocal harmonies. Each shone through near-perfectly.

Musically, the band tread that line of catchy-pop infectiousness and borderline pretentiousness — they are called The Last Dinner Party after all, so it was hardly going to be a punk show.

Letters are added to the former Mecca Bingo tower by giant aerial ladder. Image: LiveHouse

Visually, they evoke Stevie Nicks, Kate Bush, David Bowie and Florence and the Machine.

They clearly influence their fans’ style too.

On leaving the venue it felt as if we were surrounded by dozens of band members, each in gothic dresses and billowy baroque blouses.

They played their new record, From The Pyre, in its entirety.

‘This was great’

This is a common feature of gigs organised through Dundee’s Assai Records — who should also be congratulated for continuing to bring big acts to the city when few others have.

It is a shame The Courier’s press pass was pulled by the venue at the last minute.

Instead, you’re left with one measly image from the show taken with my typically amateur eye.

If our photographer had been there, it would have been clear how many had come to see a great show at what could be a truly great venue.

New venues have teething problems and promoters occasionally oversell on what they can deliver.

Gig-goers have higher expectations in the post-Covid era, something those in the business recognise.

But this was great – and here’s hoping this is the first in a long line of brilliant Dundee gigs.

I’ve already got my tickets to Idlewild and Franz Ferdinand anyway.

More from Opinion

Lucy Scarlett on the A94.
LUCY SCARLETT: A94 in Angus and Perthshire is a fatality waiting to happen
13
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Dundee’s SNP politicians cannot remain silent over scandalous Ninewells NICU downgrade plans
39
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Brook Street pub column Picture shows; 'Vault' was planned for Brook Street. Image: Wilson/Paul.. na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Broughty Ferry pub row raises the question - prioritise peace or progress?
24
The Courier reporter Ben MacDonald discusses Ember buses.
BEN MACDONALD: Cheap and flexible Ember buses have turned this cynic into an avid…
12
Isabella Mackay, whose life was saved by NICU at Ninewells according to mum Lauren Webster. Image: Lauren Webster
MARTEL MAXWELL: How dare they strip Dundee of baby intensive care expertise
9
Dundee City Council HQ, Dundee House.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee City Council needs independent thinkers, not political sheep
35
Jim Spence says the Wellgate Centre is a vital part of reinvigorating the city centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
JIM SPENCE: How Dundee can breathe life back into its city centre
40
John Swinney SNP conference
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney is ready to fight for an SNP majority
33
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Image: PA
SEAN O'NEIL: Perthshire school asylum rumour is typical Reform misinformation
66
How Liff Road could look with an active travel route. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.
STEVE FINAN: Personal insults won’t silence me over cycle paths in Dundee
96

Conversation