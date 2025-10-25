PAUL MALIK: My first impressions of LiveHouse Dundee – and why its first ever gig evoked special memories

In 2003, as a fresh-faced 14-year-old, I queued on the steps of the Caird Hall with my mates eagerly waiting to go to my first concert.

It changed my life.

Crammed down at the front of the crash barrier, I was tossed around and jostled relentlessly before being spat out of the braying mob, as Welsh rockers Feeder played through their three or four hits.

I left that night bruised, sweaty and completely and hopelessly in love with live music.

Feeder would never be my favourite band, but they were my first. And that’s just as important.

The keen crowd which had assembled on the dance floor of the LiveHouse on Wednesday night looked similarly fresh-faced.

I imagine, for most of them, it was their introduction to seeing a band in the flesh.

The Last Dinner Party are critically-acclaimed, accomplished musicians, despite their own apparent youth.

I only became aware of them at the start of 2024, ahead of the release of their debut album.

Eighteen months on, they’ve just released another. Not quite as catchy as the first. But definitely popular.

‘First thing to note…’

A bit of a coup, then, for LiveHouse to nab them for the venue’s first proper gig as the band look set to go stratospheric.

The first thing to note about Dundee’s newest venue is it does still feel like a bingo hall when you walk in.

Carpets with that weird 90s-style pattern lead you toward that strange little escalator that takes you up a half-floor – then, through the glass doors and the open standing area, with the massive stage on your left.

This not being our first concert, we had waited for the queue at the front door — which snaked down West Marketgate towards the Thorntons building — to die down.

Finding a spot at shows in Dundee can be tricky.

Strange entrances which bottleneck toward the stage, and narrow doorways which clog quite easily, are all too common.

But not here. Gaining a vantage point, even late-on, was easy enough.

Just as easy was access to one of the bars. No one enjoys paying £5 for a bottle of warm lager poured in a plastic cup, but as venue prices go, it’s not the most extortionate.

And considering there were hundreds, if not a thousand, in the crowd, getting served was a doddle.

‘Sound fantastic’

The sound from the floor was fantastic. I had clocked the low ceiling and wondered how it was going to work.

The Last Dinner Party are a six-piece band — drums, bass, two guitars, a keyboardist and singer Abigail Morris.

Their music involves complex time signatures and complicated vocal harmonies. Each shone through near-perfectly.

Musically, the band tread that line of catchy-pop infectiousness and borderline pretentiousness — they are called The Last Dinner Party after all, so it was hardly going to be a punk show.

Visually, they evoke Stevie Nicks, Kate Bush, David Bowie and Florence and the Machine.

They clearly influence their fans’ style too.

On leaving the venue it felt as if we were surrounded by dozens of band members, each in gothic dresses and billowy baroque blouses.

They played their new record, From The Pyre, in its entirety.

‘This was great’

This is a common feature of gigs organised through Dundee’s Assai Records — who should also be congratulated for continuing to bring big acts to the city when few others have.

It is a shame The Courier’s press pass was pulled by the venue at the last minute.

Instead, you’re left with one measly image from the show taken with my typically amateur eye.

If our photographer had been there, it would have been clear how many had come to see a great show at what could be a truly great venue.

New venues have teething problems and promoters occasionally oversell on what they can deliver.

Gig-goers have higher expectations in the post-Covid era, something those in the business recognise.

But this was great – and here’s hoping this is the first in a long line of brilliant Dundee gigs.

I’ve already got my tickets to Idlewild and Franz Ferdinand anyway.