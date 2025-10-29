JIM SPENCE: Dundee Hobbycraft row is reminder staff must leave badges and bias at the door

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee Hobbycraft row is reminder staff must leave badges and bias at the door

"This all appears to be part of the recently fashionable idea that folk should bring their 'whole selves to work'."

Dundee’s Hobbycraft store.
By Jim Spence

The Hobbycraft staff member in Dundee who wore a badge insulting “terfs and Tories” has hopefully learned a valuable lesson.

And that is that employees should keep their personal and political views to themselves when they’re dealing with the public.

If they can’t do that, they should be handed their P45s.

It was an astoundingly crass thing to do and it’s completely unacceptable for customers in a shop to be faced with staff showcasing their favoured political hobby horses.

As one Courier reader pointed out, it reminded me of the days when landlords in some English cities happily displayed rooms for rent proclaiming “No Blacks, no dogs, no Irish”.

Would such a badge worn by an employee be acceptable? Of course not.

Political badges, beliefs and ideologies are one thing in the outside world but they should remain there well away from the working environment and not be flaunted in front of customers who spend money to keep folk in a job, not to have partisan views shoved in their unsuspecting faces.

Workers are employed to work and assist those who pay their wages, not to embark on a mission to evangelise some hapless punter who’s popped in for a packet of pens.

‘Culture wars’

Rebekah Chapman, a designer from Crieff, claims she was ordered to leave Dundee’s Hobbycraft shop after the row.

This all appears to be part of the recently fashionable idea that folk should bring their “whole selves to work”.

It’s not enough it seems for some employees to haul themselves out of their kip of a morning for their day’s graft.

They must also remember to pack personal and political ideologies along with their mobile phones, just in case they have the good fortune to meet an ignorant shopper in urgent need of political indoctrination in the latest fashionable cause de jour.

Ms Chapman was at the checkout when she saw the server’s badge, which insulted those who didn’t agree with her views on this current hot gender wars issue and informed any customer who happened to be a Conservative that they too were unwelcome.

Crieff designer Rebekah Chapman was unhappy about the staff member’s badge.

I’d suggest that even 10 years ago, very few folk would have known the term terf was an abbreviation for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, let alone that the phrase was one used against anyone claiming men and women can only be properly defined by their biological sex at birth.

However, it’s an issue which has become a fault line in recent culture wars.

But in truth, whether the badge was about terfs or Tories, or any other political sloganeering, employees have no business flaunting their personal beliefs at customers.

Apology

Shoppers will have a myriad of views on a myriad of things, but they enter a shop with a view to buying goods – not being confronted by the individual political ideology of staff members.

In an age when companies are fiercely protective of brand reputation, it’s astonishing that management don’t make it crystal clear personal views and anything signifying them to customers are unacceptable during business hours.

Ms Chapman – who challenged the employee over the slogan in the Kingsway shop last Sunday – has accused Hobbycraft staff of “intolerance” and claims the law was broken by the suggestion customers with “gender critical” beliefs were not welcome.

She also claimed the store boss took his colleague’s side and told her to “read a biology textbook” before she and her partner departed the store after being asked to leave.

Jim Spence.

Managers of the company have since apologised and are investigating the allegations.

But there’s a broader issue here and a growing one, where dogmatic and illiberal behaviour is spreading like fungus.

Whether it’s in shops or elsewhere, the ability to discuss and disagree with dignified discourse is disappearing.

This intolerant insistence on proclaiming one’s chosen cause as self-evidently righteous can be seen in many vexatious areas of life, from gender to Palestine and immigration.

Coherent and rational debate is being displaced by incoherent and intemperate displays of dogma.

The modern desire to virtue signal, whether in the form of badges insulting terfs and Tories, or placards in street marches with violent and vicious slogans, is poisoning public debate.

Conversation