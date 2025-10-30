STEVE FINAN: My workable answer to threat of downgrading Ninewells NICU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: My workable answer to threat of downgrading Ninewells NICU

"To find the answer, all you have to do is think 'Dundee first'."

Plans to downgrade Ninewells NICU downgrade have caused controversy.
By Steve Finan

I’ve got a workable answer to the threat of downgrading the Ninewells Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

And the Bliss statement last week fully backs it.

To find the answer, all you have to do is think “Dundee first”.

So a city council that thinks “party first” was never going to come up with it.

The key is the Bliss charity’s recommendation, enthusiastically cited by government minister Jenny Minto.

The Bliss quote was: “The units that treat the highest number of sick children have significantly better outcomes than smaller facilities.”

So the logical answer is to downgrade Edinburgh and Aberdeen NICUs and create an east of Scotland “super-unit” at Ninewells.

‘Centralising care’

Dundee is geographically ideally placed, midway between Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

It would be accessible to 90% of the population between North Berwick and Peterhead, rarely more than a blue-lighted hour away.

As Bliss Scotland Campaigns and Policy Manager, Josie Anderson, said: “There is a need for improvements in the levels of support.”

Centralising care at Ninewells is the biggest improvement possible.

What could give more “significantly better outcomes” than a super-unit with all the expert staff in one place, no longer split between Aberdeen and Edinburgh?

The bigger the better is Bliss’s recommendation, after all.

This is the apex outcome for Ninewells, for Bliss, for Jenny Minto, for Scotland, and for babies.

Jenni Minto.
Public Health Minister Jenni Minto. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It shouldn’t take a lowly newspaper columnist to say this.

It’s what a Dundee politician should have the vision to suggest, and the feist to stand up and argue for.

At the very least, the council should insist Ms Minto comes to Ninewells to discuss this option.

However, two things prevent this:

  • 1) As everyone knows, Dundee councillors aren’t allowed to have an opinion not sanctioned by their puppet masters at Holyrood.
  • 2) None of them are original thinkers; they were selected for their ability to show up for leaflet-stuffing-through-letterboxes afternoons, not for having the intellectual capacity to propose innovative solutions to complex problems.

‘William Wallace-like warriors’

Most of Dundee’s SNP group are referendum-era recruits.

They joined the party and stood for election because they were fired up by the events of 2014.

So they see themselves as William Wallace-like warriors striking blows for independence.

The real requirement for a councillor is firstly to be a public-spirited person, determined to do their best for their city.

But these councillors aren’t motivated by a local sense of duty.

Instead, they see themselves in a nationwide context, fighting for constitutional change.

Dundee council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Don’t believe me? Look at most of their social media feeds – especially the council leader Mark Flynn’s Facebook posts.

They are completely unsuited to the job they are in.

Despite the Ninewells issue having a 22,000-name petition behind it, have you heard one SNP councillor contradict their party’s minister and utter a word in support of Dundee’s NICU?

That tells all you need to know.

Councillors, come the end of your time in office, some city chambers lackey will dutifully gush that you served the city well, or worked hard, or always did your best.

For most of you, that will be a barefaced lie.

Conversation