NEIL HENDERSON: Anguish remains for families of missing Glenrothes men Kenneth Jones and Allan Bryant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

NEIL HENDERSON: Anguish remains for families of missing Glenrothes men Kenneth Jones and Allan Bryant

Kenneth and Allan went missing on November 3, 15 years apart. On this anniversary, Neil Henderson reflects on the agony facing their loved ones.

Glenrothes long-term missing persons Kenneth Jones and Allan Bryant.
Glenrothes long-term missing persons Kenneth Jones and Allan Bryant. Image: Police Scotland
By Neil Henderson

In 2013, when I was dispatched on a cold November afternoon to a police press conference about the disappearance of Glenrothes man Allan Bryant, I did not expect to still be writing about it 12 years on.

I was among the press and TV news crews crammed into a small room at the Napier Road police station to hear the pleas of a loving mother calling for the return of her beloved son.

I will forever recall the anguish etched on Marie Degan’s face and the tears that followed.

Allan had last been seen leaving Styx nightclub, just a short walk from the family home, and simply disappeared.

Allan Bryant was captured on CCTV in Styx nightclub, Glenrothes, on the night he disappeared.
Allan Bryant was captured on CCTV in Styx nightclub, Glenrothes, on the night he disappeared. Image: DC Thomson/Police Scotland.

But what I remember most is her quiet dignity in front of the dozen or so reporters and the fact that, among the chaos and worry, she took time to thank us for being there.

Napier Road police station has long since disappeared from the Glenrothes skyline, but the anguish remains for Marie and her family.

Allan Bryant has not been seen since leaving a Glenrothes nightclub 12 years ago

They have to deal with the torment of wondering if each new day will be the one that their loved one is found.

Allan’s dad, Allan Snr, once told me that each day without his son is the “daily nightmare” he couldn’t escape from.

Courier journalist Neil Henderson with Allan Bryant Snr.
Courier journalist Neil Henderson with Allan Bryant Snr. Image: DC Thomson

He avoids being consumed by the grief and loss by doting on his two daughters as any dad would.

He has also spent each new day keeping Allan’s memory and the search for clues of his whereabouts in the public eye.

What else could you expect from a loving father?

I’ve written more column inches about the disappearance of Allan Bryant in the ensuing years than any other story I’ve had to cover in my 15 years as a reporter.

During those years, I’ve even got to know Allan and Marie quite well.

Allan Bryant's parents Marie Degan and Allan Bryant Snr
Allan Bryant’s parents Marie Degan and Allan Bryant Snr. Image: Wullie Marr Photography

I’ve reported on marches, searches, countless appeals, candle-lit vigils, police complaints, new information and, of course, the inevitable anniversaries of Allan’s disappearance each November.

And until he is found and the family see their son again, I will continue to add to those column inches.

Kenneth Jones has been missing for 27 years

We should also spare a thought for another Glenrothes family whose son is long-term missing.

Kenneth Jones, 18, disappeared in November 1998, leaving his family home never to be seen again.

In a strange coincidence, both Allan and Kenneth disappeared on the same date – November 3 – though 15 years apart.

That no trace of either of them has ever been established has left a cloud over Glenrothes.

Their continued disappearance has seeped into the town’s consciousness, always just below the surface of daily life.

Kenneth's mum, Maryanne Jones with the e-ft image of her son in 2016.
Kenneth’s mum, Maryanne Jones, with the e-ft image of her son in 2016. Image: DC Thomson<span style="color: #444444;font-family: Arial, sans-serif;font-size: 16px">.</span>

Speaking to The Courier nearly a decade ago, Kenneth’s mum Maryanne Jones said: “I miss him.

“It doesn’t matter what’s happened in the past, I just want him to come home.”

A fresh police investigation into Kenneth’s disappearance was launched in 2024, giving his loved ones a glimmer of hope after so long.

Meanwhile, Police Scotland’s major investigation team also continues its search for Allan Bryant.

Despite the passing years, someone in the town is sure to know what happened to these two Glenrothes lads.

Someone, somewhere, will have that vital piece of evidence that breaks the stalemate and ends the agony for either family.

If that is you, then speak up and contact 101, quoting the relevant name for the attention of the major investigations team.

You could be that person who gives the families the answers they so desperately crave, which ends the agony and pain they have suffered for so long.

More from Opinion

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Keiller Centre final column RB Picture shows; Keiller Centre. Dundee. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; 27/10/2025
REBECCA BAIRD: Keiller Centre must not be left lying empty long enough for tragedy…
5
David Clegg, editor of The Courier.
DAVID CLEGG: Join us at The Courier Roadshows – we want you to shape…
2
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: My workable answer to threat of downgrading Ninewells NICU
3
Dundee’s Hobbycraft store.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee Hobbycraft row is reminder staff must leave badges and bias at…
22
The Last Dinner Party at LiveHouse Dundee. Image: Paul Malik
PAUL MALIK: My first impressions of LiveHouse Dundee – and why its first ever…
4
Lucy Scarlett on the A94.
LUCY SCARLETT: A94 in Angus and Perthshire is a fatality waiting to happen
15
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Dundee’s SNP politicians cannot remain silent over scandalous Ninewells NICU downgrade plans
40
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Brook Street pub column Picture shows; 'Vault' was planned for Brook Street. Image: Wilson/Paul.. na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Broughty Ferry pub row raises the question - prioritise peace or progress?
24
The Courier reporter Ben MacDonald discusses Ember buses.
BEN MACDONALD: Cheap and flexible Ember buses have turned this cynic into an avid…
12
Isabella Mackay, whose life was saved by NICU at Ninewells according to mum Lauren Webster. Image: Lauren Webster
MARTEL MAXWELL: How dare they strip Dundee of baby intensive care expertise
9

Conversation