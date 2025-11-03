NEIL HENDERSON: Anguish remains for families of missing Glenrothes men Kenneth Jones and Allan Bryant

In 2013, when I was dispatched on a cold November afternoon to a police press conference about the disappearance of Glenrothes man Allan Bryant, I did not expect to still be writing about it 12 years on.

I was among the press and TV news crews crammed into a small room at the Napier Road police station to hear the pleas of a loving mother calling for the return of her beloved son.

I will forever recall the anguish etched on Marie Degan’s face and the tears that followed.

Allan had last been seen leaving Styx nightclub, just a short walk from the family home, and simply disappeared.

But what I remember most is her quiet dignity in front of the dozen or so reporters and the fact that, among the chaos and worry, she took time to thank us for being there.

Napier Road police station has long since disappeared from the Glenrothes skyline, but the anguish remains for Marie and her family.

Allan Bryant has not been seen since leaving a Glenrothes nightclub 12 years ago

They have to deal with the torment of wondering if each new day will be the one that their loved one is found.

Allan’s dad, Allan Snr, once told me that each day without his son is the “daily nightmare” he couldn’t escape from.

He avoids being consumed by the grief and loss by doting on his two daughters as any dad would.

He has also spent each new day keeping Allan’s memory and the search for clues of his whereabouts in the public eye.

What else could you expect from a loving father?

I’ve written more column inches about the disappearance of Allan Bryant in the ensuing years than any other story I’ve had to cover in my 15 years as a reporter.

During those years, I’ve even got to know Allan and Marie quite well.

I’ve reported on marches, searches, countless appeals, candle-lit vigils, police complaints, new information and, of course, the inevitable anniversaries of Allan’s disappearance each November.

And until he is found and the family see their son again, I will continue to add to those column inches.

Kenneth Jones has been missing for 27 years

We should also spare a thought for another Glenrothes family whose son is long-term missing.

Kenneth Jones, 18, disappeared in November 1998, leaving his family home never to be seen again.

In a strange coincidence, both Allan and Kenneth disappeared on the same date – November 3 – though 15 years apart.

That no trace of either of them has ever been established has left a cloud over Glenrothes.

Their continued disappearance has seeped into the town’s consciousness, always just below the surface of daily life.

Speaking to The Courier nearly a decade ago, Kenneth’s mum Maryanne Jones said: “I miss him.

“It doesn’t matter what’s happened in the past, I just want him to come home.”

A fresh police investigation into Kenneth’s disappearance was launched in 2024, giving his loved ones a glimmer of hope after so long.

Meanwhile, Police Scotland’s major investigation team also continues its search for Allan Bryant.

Despite the passing years, someone in the town is sure to know what happened to these two Glenrothes lads.

Someone, somewhere, will have that vital piece of evidence that breaks the stalemate and ends the agony for either family.

If that is you, then speak up and contact 101, quoting the relevant name for the attention of the major investigations team.

You could be that person who gives the families the answers they so desperately crave, which ends the agony and pain they have suffered for so long.