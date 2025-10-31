DAVID CLEGG: Join us at The Courier Roadshows – we want you to shape the news agenda

Every Courier journalist remembers their first proper work road trip.

Not just because you can blag return mileage to Montrose, but because the most fulfilling days in this job start with a notebook, a full tank and the decision to go and listen.

The best stories are found not on a screen or in a meeting room, but in the places where real life actually happens.

That is the spirit behind The Courier Roadshow – our plan to spend the next few weeks in Dundee, Perth, Stirling, Fife and Angus asking a simple question: what do you need your newspaper to do next?

At our best, The Courier is a catalyst.

We help people who feel unheard to be heard, and we turn that into work that makes a difference.

‘Part of the community’

When readers brought us the stories of patients harmed by Sam Eljamel, they did not ask for sympathy, they asked for truth. Years of reporting helped force a full public inquiry, now finally getting underway, and with it the chance for answers.

When staff and students warned that decisions at Dundee University were being handled in the dark, we kept asking difficult questions because the future of that great institution matters to the whole region.

When teachers and parents in Fife told us that disorderly behaviour was dragging down morale and learning, we treated it as more than a series of isolated incidents — we put it on the public agenda where it belongs.

These are not isolated victories. They are the product of a newsroom that sees itself as part of the community it serves.

Our brand promise is simple to say but hard to do: local, trusted, constructive journalism that works alongside our readers to celebrate what is strong and change what is wrong.

The roadshow is how we renew that promise, face to face, with our reporters’ notebooks open.

How The Courier Roadshows will work

Each evening will start with our journalists explaining what they are finding on their beats – from council finance to health, from business growth to the environment, from culture to sport.

Then we will turn it over to you.

Tell us what is missing, what is working against you, where power is being used well and where it is being dodged.

Point us to the gaps in services, the street that needs attention, the unsung volunteer who keeps a village running.

Journalism should not be a lecture. It is a conversation, and conversations change what we do.

This is also about optimism with its sleeves rolled up. This region is full of people who build things, often quietly and without credit.

Part of our job is to be your champions: to connect brilliant ideas with the attention and support they need.

Constructive journalism is not soft journalism; it is rigorous reporting aimed at solutions as well as problems.

Our pledge to you

What will we do with what we hear? We will set our 2026 agenda around it.

Campaigns will be chosen and measured against the outcomes you care about. Investigations will follow the paper trail you help uncover. Features will lift up the people whose example deserves to travel.

I am realistic enough to know that some of you will come to challenge us – and you should. The only unforgivable sin for a local news provider is complacency.

The roadshow is the cure for that too.

So consider this an open invitation. Come and talk to us in Dundee, Perth, Stirling, Fife and Angus.

Bring your questions, your ideas and your belief that a newspaper can still be a force for good when it is rooted in the place it serves.

We will listen. We will act. And together we will keep powering our communities.

See you there.

David Clegg is editor of The Courier

Tickets are free but limited, register on the links below:

Thurs 6 Nov – Angus (Reid Hall, Forfar)

Mon 10 Nov – Stirling (The Albert Halls)

Tues 11 Nov – Fife (Rothes Halls)

Wed 12 Nov – Perth (Royal George Hotel)

Thurs 13 Nov – Dundee (Meadowside)