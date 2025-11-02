REBECCA BAIRD: Keiller Centre must not be left lying empty long enough for tragedy to strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: Keiller Centre must not be left lying empty long enough for tragedy to strike

Manager Kathryn Rattray raised concerns about the building becoming a hazard between closure and demolition.

The Keiller Centre is in poor condition, which Rebecca worries could make it a hazard when finally emptied. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The Keiller Centre is in poor condition, which Rebecca worries could make it a hazard when finally emptied. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

When Keiller Centre manager Kathryn Rattray told me she’d resigned from the Dundee shopping centre, I was relieved.

Not because I wanted the doomed centre’s creative community to be without a home.

In fact, quite the opposite – I was rooting for them to hang on as long as possible.

But I have seen first-hand over the last few months how untenable conditions in the centre have become.

Kathryn detailed those conditions in an exclusive interview with The Courier this week.

Kathryn Rattray in the empty Keiller Centre with shuttered units in the background. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Listening to her account, there was no doubt about it – it is time.

But as she spoke, I thought about all the moments of defiance and hope in the face of inevitable decline that I’ve seen before in the Keiller Centre.

Keiller Centre operated ‘outside the rules’

Just this September, the place turned into a living memorial after the tragic death of artist Lea Mattia Ventre.

I sat on a couch in one of the units with Lea’s mother Anna, talking about her life, as a carousel of mourners wheeled in and out to pay their respects.

They brought flowers, paintings, poems, cakes. Everyone was fed ham and crunchy bread with cheese.

People wept openly, and the sound of their grieving rattled off the shutters.

Just a few months before that, Lea herself showed me the “underground art school” that was still buzzing in the centre, with empty units co-opted by artists paying penny rents for temporary studio space.

I was cajoled along to a unit which looked like an empty space hidden behind a white bedsheet.

Inside there was a mini-cinema, packed out with nearly 50 people watching the a screening of local musician Howie’s music video. We all stood there

When I walked out into the Saturday afternoon sun, blinking, it was as if I’d been in some other world, one which operated outside of the rules.

Reality of Keiller Centre must be addressed

Ultimately, this was what made the Keiller Centre’s last few years so special – the fact of its inevitable closure meant it could exist outside the lines of “success” and act as an experiment for what the high street could have if arts and culture were given affordable space.

The very fact that it was running out of time made it a playground for ideas, rather than a problem to be solved.

Sadly, its decline has also made it a playground for many other things: drug use and dealing, violence, and out-of-control youngsters.

And going forward, there is no more room for idealism and hope about the current building.

Instead, we must be realistic about the very real danger that the Keiller Centre poses if left empty for too long.

Mike Johnston, who owns Arctic Bar in Dundee, previously raised concerns about antic-social behaviour around the Keiller Centre. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

With no manager, it’ll be even more of a free-for-all than it currently is.

So I share Kathryn’s concerns about the derelict centre’s potential to intensify Dundee city centre’s existing anti-social behaviour issues.

Plus the building itself is in shambles, with damage to the roof and entrances.

Even if the proposed demolition goes ahead, there’s currently no timeline on that.

It must be properly secured and watched over to prevent a tragedy occurring.

A wee note from me

It feels fitting, writing about the closure of the Keiller Centre as my final weekly column for The Courier.

I’ve been invested in its story since taking on this role. And the discussions I’ve had about it through this column have been so lively, passionate and inspiring.

So many of these columns have allowed me to connect with you, the readers, in a way that goes beyond the word “journalism” – it’s community, it’s personal.

And it’s great fun.

An image from one of Rebecca Baird’s first Courier columns, post-Covid. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

I appreciate every one of you who have taken the time to read my thoughts on local issues and give them the credence to respond, whether that’s been in solidarity or to tell me just how wrong I am.

It’s clear that though we may differ in what we think, we all want the best for our communities.

That spirit makes me really proud to be part of this newspaper and live in this part of the world.

From now, you won’t see me popping up each weekend, spouting off my opinions. But I am very much still here, working hard in my role as a features writer to tell your stories.

I’m fair sick of the sound of my own voice; yours are much more interesting.

Conversation