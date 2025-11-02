REBECCA BAIRD: Keiller Centre must not be left lying empty long enough for tragedy to strike

When Keiller Centre manager Kathryn Rattray told me she’d resigned from the Dundee shopping centre, I was relieved.

Not because I wanted the doomed centre’s creative community to be without a home.

In fact, quite the opposite – I was rooting for them to hang on as long as possible.

But I have seen first-hand over the last few months how untenable conditions in the centre have become.

Kathryn detailed those conditions in an exclusive interview with The Courier this week.

Listening to her account, there was no doubt about it – it is time.

But as she spoke, I thought about all the moments of defiance and hope in the face of inevitable decline that I’ve seen before in the Keiller Centre.

Keiller Centre operated ‘outside the rules’

Just this September, the place turned into a living memorial after the tragic death of artist Lea Mattia Ventre.

I sat on a couch in one of the units with Lea’s mother Anna, talking about her life, as a carousel of mourners wheeled in and out to pay their respects.

They brought flowers, paintings, poems, cakes. Everyone was fed ham and crunchy bread with cheese.

People wept openly, and the sound of their grieving rattled off the shutters.

Just a few months before that, Lea herself showed me the “underground art school” that was still buzzing in the centre, with empty units co-opted by artists paying penny rents for temporary studio space.

I was cajoled along to a unit which looked like an empty space hidden behind a white bedsheet.

Inside there was a mini-cinema, packed out with nearly 50 people watching the a screening of local musician Howie’s music video. We all stood there

When I walked out into the Saturday afternoon sun, blinking, it was as if I’d been in some other world, one which operated outside of the rules.

Reality of Keiller Centre must be addressed

Ultimately, this was what made the Keiller Centre’s last few years so special – the fact of its inevitable closure meant it could exist outside the lines of “success” and act as an experiment for what the high street could have if arts and culture were given affordable space.

The very fact that it was running out of time made it a playground for ideas, rather than a problem to be solved.

Sadly, its decline has also made it a playground for many other things: drug use and dealing, violence, and out-of-control youngsters.

And going forward, there is no more room for idealism and hope about the current building.

Instead, we must be realistic about the very real danger that the Keiller Centre poses if left empty for too long.

With no manager, it’ll be even more of a free-for-all than it currently is.

So I share Kathryn’s concerns about the derelict centre’s potential to intensify Dundee city centre’s existing anti-social behaviour issues.

Plus the building itself is in shambles, with damage to the roof and entrances.

Even if the proposed demolition goes ahead, there’s currently no timeline on that.

It must be properly secured and watched over to prevent a tragedy occurring.

A wee note from me

It feels fitting, writing about the closure of the Keiller Centre as my final weekly column for The Courier.

I’ve been invested in its story since taking on this role. And the discussions I’ve had about it through this column have been so lively, passionate and inspiring.

So many of these columns have allowed me to connect with you, the readers, in a way that goes beyond the word “journalism” – it’s community, it’s personal.

And it’s great fun.

I appreciate every one of you who have taken the time to read my thoughts on local issues and give them the credence to respond, whether that’s been in solidarity or to tell me just how wrong I am.

It’s clear that though we may differ in what we think, we all want the best for our communities.

That spirit makes me really proud to be part of this newspaper and live in this part of the world.

From now, you won’t see me popping up each weekend, spouting off my opinions. But I am very much still here, working hard in my role as a features writer to tell your stories.

I’m fair sick of the sound of my own voice; yours are much more interesting.