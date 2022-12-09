PETER JOHN MEIKLEM: Can electricity bill sweeteners win over solar farm sceptics?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PETER JOHN MEIKLEM: Can electricity bill sweeteners win over solar farm sceptics?

By Peter John Meiklem
December 9 2022, 10.13am Updated: December 9 2022, 10.15am
Photo shows workman next to a field full of solar panels.
Solar farms are spreading across Tayside, to the alarm of some communities.

A reader’s comment on a solar story I published recently stopped me in my tracks.

“Pure hyperbole,” the reader posted after reading an article where campaigners in Coupar Angus compared solar farm plans to the “black death.”

The reader had something of a point, of course.

But I’d run with the quote anyway.

For me, it showed the depth of feeling against the solar farm

A development which may in the end grow to become larger than Coupar Angus itself.

image shows the writer Peter John Meiklem next to a quote: "Genuine, considerable discounts on electricity bills for the lifetime of solar renewables projects seems not just fair, but common sense."

There is without doubt a quiet energy revolution under way in Scotland.

And Tayside is right at the heart of it.

It is reminiscent of the early days of onshore wind when developers and land owners hooked up in marriage of convenience and the countryside changed, most probably forever, in their wake.

But so did the amount of renewable electricity we generate and few people these days doubt how important that it is.

Braes of Doune windfarm with Stirling Castle in the foreground.
Opponents of onshore wind are often unhappy about the impact on the landscape.

But it makes me question – what do the neighbours, the people of Coupar Angus and such like, really get out of such deals?

A petrol powered sports car, really?

Yes, there are community funds attached to many, although not all, renewables projects.

Village halls get a fresh coat of paint and deserving local causes in the community get what is often a much needed boost.

But in this age of rocketing fuel bills and a wider cost of living crisis is that enough to persuade people to embrace unpopular solar projects?

Chris and Roz Button next to the marker in Coupar Angus suggesting the height of the solar panels.
Coupar Angus solar farm opponents Chris and Roz Button next to a marker suggesting the height of the panels.
photo shows residents speaking to developers at a Forfar solar farm consultation event.
Residents attend a public consultation in September over plans for major solar farm on the edge of Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Let’s face it. Not all landowners and developers have the good of the planet at the forefront of their minds when they strike these deals.

I’ve heard the owner of one renewables development company has invested some of his profits in a private helicopter.

Another roared away from a meeting with me last year in a souped-up sports car.

It wasn’t an electric model.

So why shouldn’t those whose lives are most directly affected get a proper slice of the action?

A map showing the solar farms under consideration in Angus and Perthshire. Image: DC Thomson.

Genuine, considerable discounts on electricity bills for the lifetime of solar renewables projects seems not just fair, but common sense.

‘Fuzzy glow’ is no match for genuine solar bills discounts

I understand moves are afoot to make this more likely.

But as I write, people, like those in Coupar Angus, are expected to see their lives change with little more than the rosy glow of doing the right thing offered in exchange.

That’s unjust.

There are a considerable number of positive things to say about solar.

Sheep can graze between the panels, wild flowers sometimes flourish, the land beneath the panels gets time to rest and recover.

And that’s before we come to the electricity.

sheep grazing under solar panels.
Supporters of solar panels say they can co-exist with existing farming practices.

But developers, the Scottish Government, green campaigners and the rest have to accept that some people will always hate them.

And that’s fair enough too.

So at the very bare minimum, communities must be offered a genuine incentive to get on board.

That’s before being empowered to come to a balanced decision on what’s best for their area, with the positives and negatives weighed accordingly.

It won’t be enough for some, but at least we’ll have a genuine solar revolution where everyone benefits. Not least the planet.

Peter John Meiklem leads The Courier’s transport and environment team.

