STEVE FINAN: Councillors should keep a blog like Dundee’s Lord Provost – and use it to answer tough questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

STEVE FINAN: Councillors should keep a blog like Dundee’s Lord Provost – and use it to answer tough questions

Steve Finan says councillors should not shy away from the big issues.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell uses a blog to update Dundonians. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lord Provost Bill Campbell uses a blog to update Dundonians. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

The weak response to last week’s furore over the time available to curtail firework sales for Bonfire Night highlights a failing in the way Dundee City Council operates.

Questions were asked about the absence of action.

But, one brief response from John Alexander aside, silence.

Councillors should answer constituents’ questions.

A council should operate like the real world.

In other workplaces, employees show they are reaching key performance indicators (KPIs).

Line managers ask workers to list what they have been doing. Work is inspected, praised or criticised. Employees are given targets.

If this is what you have to do, why shouldn’t councillors do it? Their boss is the electorate. They should demonstrate how they meet their KPIs.

Dundee voters expect answers from councillors

Councillors pop up for various causes, aiming cheesy grins at the camera, then run away when a difficult question arises.

The leader of the council wrote to The Tele recently, defending his new committee structure. But when other letters appeared with searching questions the response was…silence.

The anger constituents feel at such behaviour is, I assure you councillors, very real.

Some councillors trumpet on Twitter the wonderful things they are doing. Or champion “obvious” causes, like allowing mobility scooters on buses — which is fine, that’s what they should be doing.

But all Dundee laughs at their panic when asked for an opinion on the humiliation of city MSP Shona Robison, in collusion with the Tories, deciding Aberdeen deserved Investment Zone status and Dundee didn’t.

Dundee MSP Shona Robison and First Minister Humza Yousaf held discussions on Investment Zones with the UK Government. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock

The council’s selective secrecy is an insult to voters. When they make no comment on big issues, cringe down when they should stand tall, they can’t be surprised if voters resent this.

I challenge them all to follow the lead of Lord Provost Bill Campbell and write a month-end blog on the council website revealing what they’ve been doing with their time.

A timesheet, like other workers fill in.

Councillors will, I’m sure, be proud to show off how they meet their KPIs.

Their blogs should also be, importantly, a vehicle to explain their opinions on all matters important to the town, not just the easy stuff. And they should put down in black and white how they vote on issues, and give personal justification.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell keeps Dundonians up to date in his blog. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

These blogs should have a comments section, so voters can leave praise, suggestions, or constructive criticism. And for questions to be asked. And answered.

Councillors will love it. Here is the ideal way to diarise how they’re making a difference for their city.

They can get their personality across, show what an industrious, bold, free-thinker they are. The people will see the excellent job they are doing.

It’s a reasonable request. Surely they aren’t above speaking to their constituents, explaining what they do and what they think on Dundee matters?

Next time you see your councillor, ask if they’re doing a blog. Write to me with their answers.

More from Comment

Andrew Batchelor is celebrating 10 years of Dundee Culture.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Celebrating 10 years of showing the world what makes Dundee great
Carrie Davidson has called for tougher sentencing for rape and domestic abuse.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Soft touch sentences for violent men are more than insulting - they're…
Kezia Dugdale says radical protests will not change the opinion of the average tax payer. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
KEZIA DUGDALE: Reversing climate change needs big spending, not theatrics
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Barbie movie column 2 RB Picture shows; Barbie Opinion piece RB. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 03/08/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: The Barbie movie isn't 'evil' - it just isn't very good
Lynne loves a day out with pals - just don't ask her to organise it. Image: Lynne Hoggan
LYNNE HOGGAN: An ode to the friendship group's social secretary
Martel Maxwell faced every parent's nightmare: nits. Image: Shutterstock
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I'm re-living nits nightmare two years on
It is now too late to consult on a fireworks ban before Bonfire Night. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Failure to ban fireworks in Dundee risks repeat of Kirkton riots
An artist's impression of LEZ signs in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
Dirty Dundee air is linked to 70 deaths every year - why we should…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Blend closure column Picture shows; Melanie Ward, manager of Blend Dundee. Blend Reform Street. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Why Dundee coffee shop closure is not just another high street casualty
An artist's impression of LEZ signs in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Hold a Dundee referendum on Low Emission Zone

Conversation