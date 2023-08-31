ANDREW LIDDLE: Douglas Ross’ speech shows days of identity politics in Scotland are numbered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

ANDREW LIDDLE: Douglas Ross’ speech shows days of identity politics in Scotland are numbered

Instead, we are now entering an age of ideas in Scottish politics.

Douglas Ross pictured during speech in Edinburgh,
Douglas Ross pictured during speech in Edinburgh,
By Andrew Liddle

There were two things of particular note about Douglas Ross’ speech in Edinburgh this week.

The first was the subject. Economic growth has been a proscribed topic for decades in Scotland. Indeed, since the dawn of devolution, the Scottish Parliament has been almost wholly focused on social policy issues, with the economy left as an afterthought, if thought about at all.

This weighted perspective is not without its successes, but it is also not without its considerable costs.

Scotland’s GDP growth has been significantly lower than the rest of the UK over the last decade.

Productivity has been flatlining for years. Demographic challenges, particularly an ageing population, are getting markedly more severe.

We have now even reached the farcical point where parties such as the Scottish Greens can question the very legitimacy of economic growth as a goal of government and not be laughed out of the room.

‘Ross and Tories deserve credit’

This failure to deliver serious and sustained economic growth is a tragedy told in lost jobs, lost futures and lost opportunities – not to mention lost funding for public services.

Ross and the Scottish Conservative Party do not have all the answers to Scotland’s growth conundrum – far from it – but they deserve credit for actually raising the issue.

But the second thing of note about Ross’ speech is actually even more important.

Rather than talk about identity, as has been so often his wont in recent years, Ross chose instead to talk about ideas – and that marks a significant shift in the direction of Scottish politics.

For the last decade or more, Scotland has been living in an age of identity. It has been the driving issue for Scottish parties and Scottish voters.

ernie ross
Labour’s Anas Sarwar.

It has been the fig leaf that has maintained the SNP’s respectability in the minds of voters despite mismanagement, scandal and failure. It has been the Jenga puzzle that has collapsed the Labour Party’s once towering authority in Scotland.

And it has given great succour to the Scottish Conservative Party, allowing them to recast themselves as the defenders of the Union and to supplant Scottish Labour in the process.

Ross’ speech – followed swiftly by one from Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar on a similar theme – shows that the days of identity politics in Scotland are numbered, if not yet finished.

‘Age of ideas’

With the Supreme Court ruling last year effectively closing the issue for a generation, identity – the side of the constitutional divide on which you choose to fall – is becoming an issue of diminishing importance, except among a minority of the fanatics who plague both sides of the constitutional divide.

Instead, we are now entering an age of ideas.

With new battle lines drawn Ross, like any good general, has chosen his fighting field – economic growth – well.

I have previously argued in these pages that in this new era the Scottish Conservatives should pivot to being a low-tax, growth-focused party, and I am pleased to see this process is now underway.

As was mentioned earlier, the SNP government’s record on economic growth is – while not necessarily worse than previous administrations – still extremely poor.

Humza Yousaf.

Equally, with First Minister Humza Yousaf seemingly still held hostage to the Scottish Green Party, the government’s economic record may enter a tailspin. This is natural territory for the Scottish Conservatives to fight on, and it should serve them well.

But of greater concern to the SNP than the substance of the economic fight will be the wider issue of the direction of the political debate.

Few can doubt that the age of identity over the last decade has served the SNP phenomenally well.

But, after 16 years in government, with a weak leader and an even weaker agenda, the coming age of ideas is unlikely to be so forgiving.

More from Comment

John Alexander with First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Keep putting Dundee above SNP John, we're on your side
Dundee has previously been branded the drug deaths capital of Europe.
NADIA EL-NAKLA: I know impact addiction has on families – the 38 people lost…
6
Are football parking restrictions a sign of more bans to come? Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: If the plan is a car-free Dundee, tell us now
12
Martel Maxwell says Dundee's city centre and waterfront still has a skip in its step. Image: DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: Don’t let city centre closures get you down, it’s Dundee’s time to…
2
A pre-Covid Christmas light switch-on in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Fireworks can stay in the past but bring Christmas light fun back…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB stroke column Picture shows; Anthony 'Tony' Bundy, who died aged 53 after suffered a Basilar Artery Ischaemic Stroke.. na. Supplied by Anthea Bundy Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: 'FAST' campaign wasn't enough to save Tony from a fatal stroke in…
A trial run of Arbroath's active travel route. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Ditch Arbroath cycle path and spend £4m where it's needed
16
Groucho's was a favourite among Dundee music fans. Image: DC Thomson
ANDREW BATCHELOR: New Dundee bar keeping iconic Groucho’s name would make Breeks proud
2
Taymouth Castle sign on gates to the estate in Kenmore.
COURIER OPINION: Kenmore can fight its own battles over Taymouth Castle saga
Lord Provost Bill Campbell uses a blog to update Dundonians. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Councillors should keep a blog like Dundee’s Lord Provost – and use…
5

Conversation