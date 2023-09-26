JIM SPENCE: Dundee is being fobbed off in the ‘weesht for indy’ mentality

I’m wondering if SNP voters in Dundee are suffering from a kind of Stockholm syndrome – that’s the condition where hostages form a sympathetic psychological bond with those who’ve taken them captive.

Because those still backing the SNP, despite the failure of its local representatives to stand up for the city, seem to be prisoners of a belief that it can do no wrong, while our local SNP politicians put the interests of the party nationally ahead of fighting Dundee’s corner.

Maybe SNP voters in Dundee prefer the recent £80 million investment zone deal going to Glasgow, where the SNP council leader successfully took her case for the money to Deputy first minister and Dundee MSP Shona Robison.

Maybe they’re happy for Ninewells to miss out in plans to locate the country’s three neonatal intensive care units in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow, and that a safe drug consumption facility centre will be based in Glasgow while our drugs deaths still give cause for despair.

Meantime silence reigns as VisitScotland bins its Dundee base at the V&A.

I know from my years at BBC Scotland that Dundee barely registers with the powers that be there.

We have to fight tooth and nail for anything we get in this city and now our local SNP representatives seem to be putting blind loyalty to party before their own people.

At some stage you must question whether the people you’re voting for have any interest in you or are simply careerists.

Dundee has been here before with the Labour Party.

They too became arrogant, lazy, and complacent with their vice like hold on power in the city.

When I stood for the SNP in the Midmill area in council elections over 30 years ago I knew it was a fool’s errand at a time when Labour owned the place.

But I’d left Labour like many others in exasperation at their disdain for Dundee, and also in fairness, the sense that our English neighbours were set on a radically different path from us, after electing Margaret Thatcher for a third term.

It wasn’t a smart career move in a city run by Labour, but eventually their smugness cost them dear as the painstakingly slow building by determined Nationalists paid dividends, and they replaced a party full of its own self importance and convinced of its perpetual dominance.

Fast forward to the modern day and the SNP have morphed into that old Dundee Labour Party.

Would Dundee be better treated if we were independent?

Locally they seem interested only in themselves and the survival of their own cosseted tight circle, which pays increasingly little heed to the needs and views of those who elected them.

They’re not just a huge disappointment to many who backed them; they’re also a roadblock to defeating poverty, improving educational attainment and health care, and tackling drugs deaths, among their litany of failures.

Their supporters silence as the SNP in Holyrood treats Dundee as a second class city signifies complicity.

Those who vote for this cannot wash their hands of their own culpability in Dundee’s potential demise as a city worth living in.

If their mentality is one of ‘Wheesht for Indy’, the war cry of those who’ll accept any degradation or detriment in the belief that all will be well once we’ve got independence, they should ask themselves this: Would this city be any better treated if we were independent, or would Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow get preferential treatment at our expense?

The truth is Dundee is being fobbed off by those we’ve elected to represent our interests and fight our corner.

If criminals didn’t carry weapons and terrorists didn’t kill innocent people we wouldn’t need armed police, but they do, so we do.

The Met officers who handed in their tickets to carry guns and opted for a period of reflection on whether to continue in what is a voluntary and extremely dangerous role with no extra pay or benefits were right to do so.

The police, armed and unarmed, deal with the kind of folk you and I hopefully never meet.

They face the bad, the mad, and the dangerously violent every day so that we don’t have to.

In return they find themselves up against misinformation and edited videos of incidents by those with an axe to grind, showing biased snapshots of complex events and violent situations.

They are unable to speak about incidents but are powerless to prevent malcontents sharing mobile phone footage presenting one sided and distorted images of volatile situations.

Those officers aren’t demanding to be treated as above the law.

They’re simply sick of being asked to risk their lives and now their liberty for dealing with incredibly treacherous scenarios, where life changing decisions with fractions of a second to make, can result in catastrophic consequences.