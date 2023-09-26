MARTEL MAXWELL: Tenpin is a taste of Vegas (or Blackpool) in Dundee

Often I’ve reminisced here about memories from childhood in Dundee – the hubs we had in common that hold special places in our hearts.

From the Esplanade’s Summer fairground, to the Old Vic cinema to the giant flumes at the Olympia – these places were the thrilling venues which offered unforgettable excitement to our formative years.

Talking of excitement, I can’t help but remember an email from a reader, a lady of a similar age, who also had an overwhelming crush on the visiting fairground boy with dirty blond hair and blue eyes.

But what will kids today remember when they’ve grown? Cinema seats may be comfier but is there anything as exciting as Rollerama?

The answer, I discovered last weekend, is a resounding yes.

That was when I entered the mecca that is the old Toys R Us in the Kingsway West Retail Park, newly transformed into Tenpin Dundee, for a kids’ birthday party.

The name doesn’t do it justice.

Under one roof, you can ten pin bowl, laser tag, karaoke, watch multiple screens showing live sports, soft play, table tennis, play pool, solve clues in an escape room, play arcade or virtual games, eat, drink (there’s cocktails for the non-kids parties) and be merry.

The place was busy but so vast, not jam packed. Think Vegas, crossed with Blackpool, and, of course, Dundee.

Staff, who were friendly and enthusiastic, were feeling their way a little but that’s to be expected with such a huge venture.

If it’s one of those kids’ parties where parents don’t have to stay, you’re in the right place to shop. For this retail park is in good shape – with an enormous Tesco, a Next Home, large Boots, Costa coffee and lots more.

It’s not just for kids either. One friend had a work night out there and said it was brilliant – cocktails washed down to I Will Survive in the karaoke room. Meanwhile, bowling can be peppered with beers, surrounded by sport on dozens of screens.

Something for everyone.

It’s the antithesis to doom and gloom, to closures and economic downturns – a huge, shiny new meeting place that has been kitted out with aplomb.

An estimated £3 million plus has gone into creating this centre – open from 10am to midnight and 1am on weekend nights – and it shows.

Prices are reasonable, with one game of bowling starting at a few pounds. And you seem to be able to walk in with no booking for a browse around.

It’s nothing short of thrilling to see such investment in Dundee; the creation of an epic place for new memories – and not just for the kids.

I mean, if they could squeeze in a Rollerama that would be the cherry on the cake – but when it comes to giving our city a meeting place with buzz, this place is nigh on perfect.