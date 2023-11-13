ANDREW BATCHELOR: Eden Project will bring huge change of fortune to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Eden Project will bring huge change of fortune to Dundee

"With the water features, lakes and lush landscapes, Eden Project in Dundee looks set to dazzle."

CGI image of the Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
By Andrew Batchelor

The Eden Project buzz has re-ignited this past week – and I am here for it!

New images of what the proposed attraction at Dundee’s former gasworks will look like were released last week and it brought even more attention to what will be like if the application submission is approved by next year.

The new images included a more detailed look into the regeneration of the disused industrial site and are also in response to feedback from consultations which have taken place.

The new attraction will be labelled “Eden Earthworks” and will be the location of four stunning venues which will delve into the subjects of the environment and sustainability.

An artist’s impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project

The surroundings look so exotic I wish I could go right now.

Seeing pictures of the plans for the old gas holder and the surrounding areas was exciting, particularly the waterfall-like feature inside with trees and leaves dangling from the glass ceiling.

It reminds me of Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore which is home to an iconic indoor waterfall.

It would be amazing to see Dundee have its own answer to it.

Eden Project will no doubt be a garden for the city, a place where Dundonians and visitors can explore, and the educational benefits are something I can’t wait to see too.

It will be a new place for young children to visit, to learn about the world around them –it would have been amazing to have a place like Eden on our doorstep back when I was in primary school.

Some of the new photos released also show a place which could host some pretty amazing music events.

A planning application will be submitted this year. Image: Eden Project

I know that Eden Project hosts Eden Sessions in their Cornwall site each year which attract big-name artists.

For Dundee to hopefully have some of that action too really excites me.

Imagine having the likes of Bryan Adams rock on stage to the Summer of ‘69 or Fatboy Slim doing a DJ set across from the City Quay?

The Dundee Eden Project is expected to cost around £130 million to build. Image: The Eden Project

That would be fantastic and brilliant for locals and visitors to experience in Dundee.

Following on from the success of Big Weekend, having Eden Sessions in Dundee every year is exactly what the city needs – it would be great for Eden Project to be the venue for that.

It is hoped Eden Project will help boost Dundee’s economy by £27 million a year and  create up to 200 jobs which is fantastic.

With Eden Project in Cornwall generating over £2 billion for the local economy since it opened its doors in 2001, there is no denying that Eden Project could bring long-term benefits to Dundee and the local area in the years to come.

I believe the whole of Dundee needs to get behind this exciting new attraction, because if it happens, it will not only be a significant addition to the city, but it will be responsible for being the biggest change in fortunes Dundee will have seen in a long time.

Conversation