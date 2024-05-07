JIM SPENCE: SNP-Green deal showed Holyrood can be as vicious as Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment

JIM SPENCE: SNP-Green deal showed Holyrood can be as vicious as Westminster

"It seems enough voters in Scotland are prepared to back Labour to get rid of an SNP which has corroded much of the public trust in Holyrood."

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon (centre) and Scottish Green Party co-leaders Patrick Harvie (left) and Lorna Slater (right) announcing the Bute House Agreement.

By Jim Spence

I can’t see John Swinney’s unopposed coronation as SNP leader improving the future of the SNP one iota.

His party seems to be on course to be hammered by Labour at the general election because they’re increasingly out of touch with the needs of many Scots.

That’s not necessarily a blessing since Sir Keir Starmer appears to sway in the wind like a flag on a gusty day.

But it seems enough voters in Scotland are prepared to back Labour to get rid of an SNP which has corroded much of the public trust in Holyrood.

I left the Labour party after Maggie Thatcher’s third election victory, thinking Scotland could do no worse being independent.

I now think that while that may still possibly be true it may also be the case that we could be a great deal worse off.

The cause of my disenchantment is simple.

The SNP-Green agreement at Holyrood has shown an independent Scotland can be as equally venal, vituperative, vicious, and vacuous, as the political chamber in London.

The same machinations and skulduggeries are practiced in both Parliaments and until I can be convinced that we would actually be any better, I’m not entrusting health, wealth, or happiness in voting for vague unquantifiable benefits.

Alex Salmond led a Scottish Government flexible enough to deal in the realities of the world as it existed, not as some dreamers insist it will be.

Alex Salmond
Alex Salmond. Image: PA

His practical approach to running the country pointed the way to a gradual acceptance of Scotland eventually going its own road via an amicable departure on good terms from our oldest neighbours; and one which hopefully wouldn’t be too big a financial and emotional wrench.

Salmond and the SNP back then seemed invested in improving the material and economic living standards of Scots.

Since his departure though, the SNP’s ill-fated coalition with the Greens in government has seen Holyrood captured by virtue signalling dimwits.

They’ve pandered to the demands of a miniscule but voluble section of the population on issues like gender and hate crime, to the exclusion of the larger daily problems affecting the vast majority.

Big issues put on back burner in SNP-Green coalition

Education, health, housing, and poverty have gone on the back burner as out of touch MSPs have pursued matters irrelevant to 99% of voters.

Now the chickens are coming home to roost for an embattled SNP which is full of folk desperate to cling to the fat salaries and comfy lifestyles, which look to be in serious danger of disappearing.

At the weekend Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar did what he should have done a long time ago on a subject which has angered the vast majority of Scots and tied the Scottish Parliament in knots.

He clearly stated his position on the difference between men and women saying “It’s very simple, a man has a penis and a woman has a vagina”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

He’s guilty of hypocrisy since he and other labour MSPs voted for the Gender Recognition Reform bill but his conversion to common sense is welcome nonetheless.

Sarwar sees which way the wind is blowing on this and other issues.

Scots want competent sensible government and the failure to provide it is why the SNP look set for a thumping at the next general election.

Swinney told an SNP conference in Dundee last June “Our proposition should be this. At the next Westminster election, if people vote SNP they are voting for Scotland to be an independent country; clear, simple, democratic”.

On that basis when the SNP is rejected so too will be any hopes of independence for the foreseeable future.

More dignified solution than begging would make Dundee less hostile

Dundee isn’t unique in the problems faced by its city centre.

The Courier survey has offered a wide range of views on how to tackle many of the issues.

One of the problems in town is street begging, something which sharply divides public opinion.

I conducted a social media poll which showed an almost even split between those who give sometimes and those who don’t give at all.

Shoppers on Murraygate in Dundee city centre.
Dundee city centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Many who beg on the streets live chaotic lifestyles, can’t cope with normal life, and use the money for drugs, although there are undoubtedly some for whom it’s purely a money-making exercise.

Most are passive although some are increasingly aggressive; recently I spoke to one young girl after mass who had been slashed by a fellow beggar.

I wonder if it would be better to stop street begging and instead have donation boxes in public spaces around the city where those wishing to offer money could contribute.

It can’t be impossible to devise a method of disbursing money at set locations for those who’d otherwise be sitting for hours looking for financial help.

It would be more dignified and less demeaning and might also make the city centre a less hostile place for everyone.

Conversation