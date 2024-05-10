AILEEN LEES: Perth College cuts could ruin students’ futures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AILEEN LEES: Perth College cuts could ruin students’ futures

"It cannot be understated how important it is for an organisation in financial crisis to prioritise communications, especially to those who will be affected."

Protests at Perth College UHI.
Protests at Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Aileen Lees

There’s an adage along the lines of “the majority of arguments happen because of communication breakdown”.

It’s usually meant about relationships between partners, but it can also apply to your employer.

And to your college.

The Courier has been reporting on UHI Perth’s plans to close its nursery and to axe up to 70 jobs.

Over the last week, more details of the cuts have been made public — but the way the college is acting is abysmal.

Perth College U-turns on cuts

First, it promised that the nursery would stay open until at least 2025 but now it could close by the end of next month.

It also committed last year that “the Higher Education curriculum delivery will not be impacted” and that all higher education courses, as well schools/college partnership programmes, will be unaffected.

The college has now made a quiet U-turn.

A confidential internal consultation document, leaked by staff to The Herald and to student groups, reportedly states that several higher education courses will be removed, along with many of its Schools/College partnership programmes. The college’s library will also be cut.

Community organiser and policy specialist Aileen Lees.
Community organiser and policy specialist Aileen Lees.

While this information was provided to staff in April, students are claiming to have been left in the dark.

“For several months, regular communication from senior management has been sent to UHI Perth staff,” reads a statement from the Students’ Association.

“Despite asking, we are not aware of how students have been informed of these changes, with the exception of students who use the nursery being informed of its potential closure.”

Politics degree student Cara Steel also echoes this sentiment.

In response to the cuts, Cara has been organising students to push for change.

Last week she set up the Facebook group Perth UHI – STOP the CUTS and has called out the college for ignoring students.

Lianne Schemper, manager of Perth College's nursery.
Lianne Schemper, manager of Perth College’s nursery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It cannot be understated how important it is for an organisation in financial crisis to prioritise communications, especially to those who will be affected. But it does not appear that the college has any awareness of this, let alone sensitivity.

The college has previously promised that students will be supported through this process “in a variety of ways” including through Personal Academic Tutors. These roles, however, will now be reportedly cut.

Other roles to be cut are reported to include study skills lecturers, the mental health co-ordinator and the careers advisor.

Vital resources must be protected

With colleges across Scotland seeing a real term reduction of 8% in 2024/25, funding is undoubtedly a challenge across the sector. So evaluating the viability of courses makes business sense.

Removing a vital resource to learning, however, does not. As Cara asks, “Can you have an education establishment without a library? Can you deprive students of books? Can you justify how that will impact students learning?”

It is difficult to see the rationale in cutting front-line staff providing crucial services to students, who are also often the lowest paid. Any re-structure should prioritise the effectiveness of management, where greater savings could be made.

Last year, the Courier reported that the principal pocketed a pay rise of £8,500 — resulting in a salary over £130,000 — despite public sector policy stating higher earners should have pay increases capped at £800.

It’s unsurprising to hear staff disagreeing with the decisions that management have made.

Students have also questioned these decisions. Last week Cara launched a petition calling for a pause to the ongoing budget consultation. It has already garnered hundreds of signatures.

Additional protests began at the college on Monday, now resulting in protests twice a day — one to meet the petition’s demands, and another to save the college’s nursery.

Daily protests are being held. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Colleges are subject to the Code of Good Higher Education Governance and there’s one section in particular that feels relevant here.

It states they “must show leadership and integrity not only in the decisions they make but also in the way they conduct their business.

In particular, the governing body must both lead and exemplify the institution’s approach to equality, diversity and inclusion and to social responsibility.”

I don’t think this benchmark could be further from the reality. The aforementioned petition is also calling for the principal to resign “following a complete loss in confidence from both staff and students”.

The last year has been a PR nightmare for the college. But it hasn’t learned from its past mistakes. It has finally been transparent with staff because of union involvement, who have quite rightly helped to keep the staff informed. But where is the duty of care for students?

UHI Perth needs to seriously look at how it engages with students, before it completely ruins their future.

Aileen Lees is a writer, community organiser and policy specialist. She spent over 10 years in financial services as an adviser and business consultant. She is writing for The Courier as part of the Pass the Mic media project.

The Courier is a proud partner in the Pass the Mic media project, a platform which aims to raise the profiles of women of colour in Scotland and give a voice to their expertise.

The project was founded in 2019 and works with the women and organisations behind Gender Equal Media Scotland with support from Women 50:50.

