JIM SPENCE: Labour must not see compromise as betrayal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

JIM SPENCE: Labour must not see compromise as betrayal

"Already as the leaders TV debates begin there’s a sense of weariness, with many voters feeling scunnered with all the parties."

Keir Starmer is likely to be the next Prime Minister.
Keir Starmer is likely to be the next Prime Minister.
By Jim Spence

On 4th July a motley collection of individuals and parties will ask for our votes.

Among them will be the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Already as the leaders TV debates begin there’s a sense of weariness, with many voters feeling scunnered with all the parties.

I’m regularly critical of many politicians but I accept that they’re a necessary evil.

Any society has to organise itself (even anarchists have a secretary to keep the minutes of their meetings) and decide what is important to the running of that society,

There’s no way around that.

We need to make decisions on the big day-to-day issues which affect us all, like health, education, defence, and a myriad of other things which every society needs to function.

So while there are parties and individuals with whom I may disagree, I appreciate that they’re prepared to put their views and their necks on the line, and tell us what they think is good for us, and then let us decide whether to put an X next to their name.

From the major parties to the minor ones, from Screaming Lord Sutch and all other points in between, including the single-issue candidates from those wanting to save the whale to those who want to scrap the TV licence fee, and a hundred other causes, there are folk willing to give up their spare time and money to argue and pontificate and persuade us that they alone have all the answers to creating a better world.

While the rest of us settle down to watch Coronation Street, EastEnders, or Vera, the true believers are out in all weathers campaigning, chapping doors, leafleting, and trying to cadge our votes.

I’ve been there many years ago when I stood as a councillor, and have three times knocked back approaches to stand for Westminster.

So while I can and do criticise the policies, beliefs, and hypocrisies of some of those who do stand and represent us, by and large I think the majority of them set out with good intentions in the hope of creating a better society.

Rishi Sunak launching the Conservative campaign bus at Redcar Racecourse in the in the North East of England while on the General Election campaign trail. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The problem with politics, like life and all relationships, is that compromise is an essential component, but too many frown on it as a sell-out or a betrayal.

No individual or party has all the solutions and sensible folk accept that in any discussions or negotiations they will never get everything they want all of the time.

Some folk though are notoriously myopic when it comes to the idea of finding a middle ground.

Labour radicals would rather lose than compromise

That’s most clearly seen I think in those on Labour’s radical left, which at any given moment is a melting pot of the inane and of those who plumb subterranean depths in their stupidity.

There are those pure souls within the Labour party who would rather perpetually be out of power than sully their principles with any negotiations that required them to move a centimetre from their rigid dogmas.

Of course their lofty principles also save them from the actual reality of ever having to make any actually tough decisions.

The older I get, the greater my contempt grows for such self-righteous buffoons.

From left: Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner at the launch event for Labour’s campaign bus at Uxbridge College. Photo credit should read: Lucy North/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer and Labour will cruise to victory in July but his life is already being made awkward and will continue to be made so by those in the party incapable of any willingness to accept any degree of compromise.

For them an inch yielded isn’t a victory, merely a stepping stone towards their aim of complete subjugation of those not on their side.

Taste of island life is enough

I’ve often wondered what life would be like living on an island (I suspect there are more than a few folk who’d like me to make that a permanent fixture).

Last week I had a flying visit to Orkney and got a flavour of what life is like for those away from the mainland.

I can see why the vast openness of the landscape inspires writers and poets, and the spotless, graffiti free, and elegant town of Kirkwall, is an enjoyable destination for tourists and a short break.

Orkney.

But while I love to get in to the countryside on my bike or on scooter club runs, the trip confirmed I’m definitely a city boy.

The quiet and contemplation afforded by island living has its charms and they’re attractive in small doses, but they don’t make up for the liveliness and activity of the city.

For me nothing beats a trip into the city; a chance meeting with an old pal or neighbour, a blether with a stranger on the bus, and the choice of café, pubs, restaurants, or shops that us townies have at our beck and call.

Island life has its merits but they’re strictly short term for me.

More from Comment

First Minister John Swinney says his leadership will involve less talking and more listening. Image: DC Thomson
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Election campaign will show if John Swinney is really listening
Chris Ferguson, who worked in local news for 40 years. Image: DC Thomson
The Courier's tribute to Chris Ferguson, a guiding light for journalism
3
Dave Munro outside Bells Sports Centre.
JACK MCKEOWN: Perthshire's First Minister John Swinney should save Bell's Sports Centre
Seagreen wind farm, off the Angus coast.
FATIMA IFTIKHAR: The human toll of Scotland's climate dilemma
Nine youths were charged after a riot in Broughty Ferry.
STEVE FINAN: Broughty Ferry rioters need threat of real punishment
14
Government funding for Men's Sheds was put at risk. Image: DC Thomson design
JIM SPENCE: Men's Shed funding cut threat shows it's time to stand up for…
8
Protests at Perth College UHI.
AILEEN LEES: Perth College cuts leaving students and staff in despair
Chief Constable Jo Farrell said police are being called to non-criminal mental health incidents. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Pressure on mental health support services is at tipping point
Alistair Phillip Davies, SSE managing director. Image: SSE/DC Thomson
ALISTAIR PHILLIP-DAVIES: SSE boss on how Scotland can speed up energy transition
Steve Finan thinks a re-think is needed on Dundee's low emission zone.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee low emission zone could leave hole in city centre
20

Conversation