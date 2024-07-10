STEVE FINAN: 5 lessons Dundee councillors must learn from general election

If there were lessons Dundee City councillors could take from the general election, what might they be?

It could be argued that the Conservatives in England and SNP in Scotland lost seats because they didn’t do the basics well enough.

At national level, the cost of living, good jobs, good housing, getting a doctor’s appointment, and promises kept are among what voters see as the basics.

Spending too much time on minority-interest issues could also be a sign of a party that has lost sight of the basics.

Lesson 1: voters make up their minds about politicians on the basics.

The basics of local politics must include: warm and dry houses; overflowing bins; dog mess on pavements; potholes; frequent buses that run on time and are safe to travel on.

When people don’t see the basics prioritised it greatly affects their lives and they get angry.

Lesson 2: voters think basic issues are very important.

It has been claimed the SNP lost general election votes because they spent too much time talking about minority interest issues like gender politics and not enough on the basics.

At local level, do you think politicians spend too much time on minority interest issues like active travel routes and a low emissions zone?

These might be regarded, by some voters, as less important when compared to the basics.

Lesson 3: voters make up their minds on the basics, not what they see as needless side issues.

There are important issues at local council level – a swimming pool mysteriously closed for too long, a golf course or observatory put at risk.

When problems crop up, voters want their representatives to do the basics by protecting the town’s assets.

Lesson 4: voters admire basic competence.

How political leaders go about the process of leadership is also important.

Boris Johnson’s handling of Covid, and John Alexander’s reaction to flood prevention questions at the East End Community Campus are vastly different things, of course, but the basic requirements of leadership are always consistent: take charge, solve problems, communicate well.

Johnson didn’t answer important questions during lockdown or at the subsequent inquiry. Alexander hasn’t answered important questions while the town puzzles over whether a submarine school is being built.

Leaders have to be seen to lead. It is the most basic thing about the job.

General election lessons to be learned in Dundee

Lesson 5: voters make up their minds on the basic evidence they see before them.

These five lessons are, of course, all the same – concentrate on the basics first.

We’ve just seen proof that when politicians aren’t doing the basics properly they suffer at vote counts.

Dundee City councillors, perhaps too much attention to minority-interest issues won’t get you re-elected.

Perhaps staying silent during a crisis will be remembered when local elections come round.

Perhaps you should pay more attention to the first requirement of a councillor – that they pass on the city intact after their brief custodianship.

Perhaps you might consider if you are – and are seen to be – working hard on getting the basics right.

Because once a wind of change starts blowing, it gathers strength and is felt everywhere.