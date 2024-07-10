STEVE FINAN: 5 lessons Dundee councillors must learn from general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: 5 lessons Dundee councillors must learn from general election

"The basics of local politics must include: warm and dry houses, overflowing bins, dog mess, potholes and frequent buses."

Chris Law (left) was elected for the SNP, but will the party learn from losses elsewhere? Image: DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

If there were lessons Dundee City councillors could take from the general election, what might they be?

It could be argued that the Conservatives in England and SNP in Scotland lost seats because they didn’t do the basics well enough.

At national level, the cost of living, good jobs, good housing, getting a doctor’s appointment, and promises kept are among what voters see as the basics.

Spending too much time on minority-interest issues could also be a sign of a party that has lost sight of the basics.

Lesson 1: voters make up their minds about politicians on the basics.

The basics of local politics must include: warm and dry houses; overflowing bins; dog mess on pavements; potholes; frequent buses that run on time and are safe to travel on.

When people don’t see the basics prioritised it greatly affects their lives and they get angry.

Overflowing bins in Dundee. Image: Ben MacDonald

Lesson 2: voters think basic issues are very important.

It has been claimed the SNP lost general election votes because they spent too much time talking about minority interest issues like gender politics and not enough on the basics.

At local level, do you think politicians spend too much time on minority interest issues like active travel routes and a low emissions zone?

These might be regarded, by some voters, as less important when compared to the basics.

Lesson 3: voters make up their minds on the basics, not what they see as needless side issues.

There are important issues at local council level – a swimming pool mysteriously closed for too long, a golf course or observatory put at risk.

When problems crop up, voters want their representatives to do the basics by protecting the town’s assets.

Lesson 4: voters admire basic competence.

How political leaders go about the process of leadership is also important.

Boris Johnson’s handling of Covid, and John Alexander’s reaction to flood prevention questions at the East End Community Campus are vastly different things, of course, but the basic requirements of leadership are always consistent: take charge, solve problems, communicate well.

Johnson didn’t answer important questions during lockdown or at the subsequent inquiry. Alexander hasn’t answered important questions while the town puzzles over whether a submarine school is being built.

Leaders have to be seen to lead. It is the most basic thing about the job.

General election lessons to be learned in Dundee

Lesson 5: voters make up their minds on the basic evidence they see before them.

These five lessons are, of course, all the same – concentrate on the basics first.

We’ve just seen proof that when politicians aren’t doing the basics properly they suffer at vote counts.

Dundee City councillors, perhaps too much attention to minority-interest issues won’t get you re-elected.

Perhaps staying silent during a crisis will be remembered when local elections come round.

Perhaps you should pay more attention to the first requirement of a councillor – that they pass on the city intact after their brief custodianship.

Perhaps you might consider if you are – and are seen to be – working hard on getting the basics right.

Because once a wind of change starts blowing, it gathers strength and is felt everywhere.

