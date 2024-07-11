ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon puts person first, party second, independence third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon puts person first, party second, independence third

"John Swinney has already learnt to take responsibility when things go wrong, and it is about time Nicola Sturgeon did too."

By Andrew Liddle

In the aftermath of the SNP’s general election humbling, John Swinney enacted the first rule of leadership and took “full responsibility” for the defeat.

The party had, after all, lost 38 MPs and seen its vote fall by 15 per cent.

Even supposedly safe seats, such as Dundee Central and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, came within less than a thousand votes of returning to the Labour Party.

Yet Swinney was wrong to blame himself, and not only because he has only been leader for two months.

On a purely snide level, a return of nine MPs was actually the best result the SNP has ever achieved under a Swinney leadership.

In fact, it is almost a 100 per cent improvement on his last outing as leader.

Far from the weight of obligation then, Swinney should actually be relieved.

First Minister John Swinney in Perth on a rough night for the SNP. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

But there is a much more serious point at play here too.

Swinney has only been leader for a matter of weeks. He took on the role with the SNP in the doldrums, riven with infighting and beset with incompetence.

The nationalists were plummeting in the opinion polls long before he even set foot in Bute House.

It is true that Swinney may have sunk rather than steadied the ship – as ousted SNP MP Joanna Cherry put it – but he can hardly be blamed for the fact it was already taking on significant amounts of water.

Yes, his ministerial record is poor and yes, his leadership style is staid, but the vast majority of the responsibility for the defeat certainly lies elsewhere.

The irascible former SNP deputy leader Jim Sillars actually had it right when he put the blame for the SNP’s humbling firmly not with Humza Yousaf, as one might expect, but with Nicola Sturgeon. Branding her “Stalin’s wee sister” may be just a touch hyperbolic, but it is true that the rot well and truly set in on Sturgeon’s watch.

As Sillars has suggested, it was Sturgeon who dragged the SNP government away from its focus on public service delivery and into the realms of identity politics.

It was Sturgeon who fostered an authoritarian culture within the SNP, with all the accompanying secrecy and mismanagement.

And it was Sturgeon who closed off the only vaguely tenable route to a second independence referendum with her monumentally misjudged Supreme Court challenge.

Sturgeon must take responsibility for failings

Fortunately for Swinney – or so he probably hoped – ITV gave Sturgeon an opportunity to show leadership and take responsibility for the defeat by inviting her to take part in their election night coverage. Here was her chance to take some pressure off her successor’s successor and put the interests of party above the interests of person.

Instead, she did just the opposite, throwing Swinney and anyone else under the bus in a desperate – and, in truth, rather sad – attempt to avoid taking responsibility for her mistakes.

Former First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf. Image: Lesley Martin /PA Wire

Sturgeon does, of course, claim that independence is the defining cause of her political life, a theme that will doubtless get a fresh airing once the poor editors at Pan Macmillan have sifted through the 200,000-word first draft of her memoir.

But the truth is very different, and no one watching Sturgeon today could believe that she is anything other than person first, party second, cause third.

Former party leaders are often asked what advice they would give their successors, but in the SNP’s case it should be the other way round.

John Swinney has already learnt that the first lesson of leadership is to take responsibility when things go wrong, and it is about time Nicola Sturgeon did too.

The 2024 general election was a great result.

It delivered a major setback to nationalism and removed the threat of a second independence referendum, at least in the medium term.

Meanwhile, a change of administration in Westminster was long overdue, and there is a definite sense of excitement – at least for now – about what Sir Keir Starmer’s new government might offer.

Yet the general election was also deeply satisfying on a personal level. For the first time in my life, many of my friends – about half a dozen at least, some of whom I grew up with – have been elected to the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer arrive at No 10 Downing Street for the first time after the Labour party won a landslide victory. Image: James Manning/PA Wire

I will not embarrass them, or damage their nascent careers, by identifying them individually here. Only to say that I know each of them will do a fantastic job as a representative and hopefully enjoy a long and fruitful parliamentary career.

At a time when many people are (understandably) cynical, not only about politics but also politicians, it is reassuring to know that good people not only still want to be elected, but are getting elected.

Certainly, with such a bright and talented new crop of MPs entering the House of Commons, the future of British politics no longer looks as bleak as some people might allege.

