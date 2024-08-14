STEVE FINAN: I will remember new council leader Mark Flynn’s promise to stand up for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: I will remember new council leader Mark Flynn’s promise to stand up for Dundee

"Most of all I was impressed by Mark’s vow to stand up for Dundee without fear or favour."

New Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid
By Steve Finan

I welcome Mark Flynn as leader of Dundee City Council and wish him every success.

I also send my respects to the departing John Alexander.

John will be missed as a cheerleader for Dundee, he did a good job of that.

Some of the things Mark said in his press release and a short interview since getting the job made an impression upon me.

This passage, especially, caught my eye: “I will stand up for our incredible city and its people at every opportunity, without fear or favour.”

I’ll remember this promise.

Because I like the idea of him “standing up” for the city “at every opportunity”.

I take it to mean he will “stand up” not just when good things happen, not just when he wishes to complain about Westminster.

When something goes wrong in Dundee he will, I trust, immediately “stand up” to make comment.

When questions need answered, he will “stand up”.

When information should flow from council to citizens, he won’t wait to be asked, he’ll “stand up”.

John Alexander is stepping down. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Here’s three tasks to “stand up” and face in your first week, Mark:

  1. Give a date for the Olympia inquiry
  2. Explain what’s happening with flood prevention measures at the new £100m school
  3. Set out your plan for cleaning up our “midden” city.

I was also impressed by Mark’s claim of an “abundance of talent” within his SNP group.

It is slightly surprising this “talent” hasn’t previously been more apparent.

It was almost like you weren’t allowed to talk to constituents on big issues in the town. Or were ordered to toe the party line at all times. Praise the cupcakes at coffee mornings – but say nothing else.

Please change that, Mark. Take the shackles off. Allow the “abundance of talent” to shine through.

Mark Flynn at City Square, Dundee. Image: Paul Reid

Encourage your colleagues to speak as individuals, saying exactly what they think about things like the fire alarms scandal, roofing debacle, or turning music acts away from Slessor Gardens.

A good way to display talent would be explanation.

If a councillor’s job is to take decisions and vote on big issues, it is a reasonable request that they justify why they’ve done so.

Most of all I was impressed by Mark’s vow to stand up for Dundee “without fear or favour”.

No exceptions were given. No caveats.

Mark Flynn must speak up for Dundee

I take that to mean Mark will speak up “without fear or favour” against everyone, even if the SNP at Holyrood does something detrimental to Dundee – for instance, last year’s SNP/Tory carve-up on investment zone status.

A leader who puts his city first would complain – vehemently and publicly – to the Scottish Parliament for splurging £80m investment on Glasgow and Aberdeen but missing out Dundee.

I’m heartened you have indicated you will do that, Mark.

This new era of talent display, standing up to comment on difficult issues, and putting Dundee first, party second, will be great.

I’ll be watching closely and cheering you on, Mark.

