MARTEL MAXWELL: More ice cream vans in Dundee please – but candy cigarettes can stay in the past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

MARTEL MAXWELL: More ice cream vans in Dundee please – but candy cigarettes can stay in the past

"Is it purely nostalgia that makes it such a happy memory?"

How often does an ice cream van visit your street?
How often does an ice cream van visit your street?
By Martel Maxwell

The lady beside me in Broughty Ferry caught my eye with the same happy, glakit look I was sporting.

We had just heard the unmistakable chimes and this perfect stranger said in a dream-like state: “Was that an ice cream van?”

“I think it was,” I said – enraptured and transported back to childhood.

“I can’t remember the last time I heard one,’” she said.

“I’ve got to get my granddaughter an ice cream. She’ll love it,” before scooting off.

I pondered why those musical chimes are not as commonplace as they were in my own childhood.

I was eight when I left Charleston but vividly remember the excitement they would bring; signalling a pied piper in an ice cream van, kids for streets around forming a queue with spare coins and pocket money jangling in clenched, sweaty hands.

I was reminded of this upon reading The Courier’s story of businessman David Hamilton who is set to launch his modern twist on the traditional ice cream van, called Scooply in Fife. More on this later.

Is it purely nostalgia that makes it such a happy memory?

Ice cream vans are in the same joy-giving category of things you don’t see as often in Dundee now, along with old-fashioned sweetie shops with shelves of jars bursting with cherry lips, soor plooms and strawberry bon bons.

Businessman David Hamilton with Scooply franchise owner Kevin Reid in the van. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

My local (after a move Ellengowan Drive then the Esplanade) was just off the beach, beside Sandbanks restaurant, a wonderful old-school sweetie shop.

Mind you, there were also packets of candy cigarettes pretend-smoked by four-year-olds before they were eaten – which was, well, weird.

This perhaps leads to a division of bygone things – those which had to change in the name of progress (and on occasion sanity) and those in the joy-giving category which should surely never have faded away.

In the former, ‘had to go’, I give you those sweetie smokes.

Also, old cassette tapes. I had a mobile phone cover which looked like one a few years ago and a member of my filming crew, early 20s, said: “Cool….what is it?”

As retro as an old cassette tape is and as advanced as they were at the time, the black tape would jam and unravel and be rendered useless. They were understandably replaced by CDs before the next advancement of playing almost everything from phones and other devices.

An old cassette tape.

Back to the continued-bliss camp, as well as ice cream vans and sweetie shops, I happened across another this week: a Berry bus.

On country roads near Liff, I drove behind one and was again transported to a time of childhood, spending a day picking berries. It’s a vague memory – I think I only did it once or twice.

For many Dundonians, it was a rite of passage – keeping up a tradition. Buses would take you from Dundee and back, you’d pick berries in the summer holidays and be paid for the amount you turned in.

Granted, people are now given a wage to live on farms and pick berries seasonally but a farmer friend told me there’s just not a market for locals to do it – not enough would want to do it and so they employ non-locals who will.

Berry bus took me back to childhood summers

As ideas go to get our kids off screens and learn about the importance of money and graft, is it not a brilliant one?

Sure, it wasn’t all gravy* – sometimes you’d spend most of your earnings on a choc ice on the way home and your back was breaking, but some consider our surrounding fields the best in the world for berries, particularly strawberries.

The berry buses were therefore particular to our identity and shared experience, and now nostalgia, as Dundonians.

I’m not sure what this berry bus was doing – it looked like people were on a tour as they weren’t dressed for the berries. I couldn’t find an explanation online (let me know if you know more) but I’m glad at least some of the buses still exist.

Back to the new ice cream van business in Fife. David, co-owner of the Scottish Deer Centre, with a background in computing gaming, will use technology to help and have a mobile phone app to track the van, order and pay.

It’s brilliant. Just as cinemas evolved, why not ice cream vans – but run by local people and not global or national chains.

At this point in the column, it struck me that I might not be the most in-the-know about the dynamics of vans visiting neighbourhoods, given I live in the middle of fields.

So I did some research**.

In Carnoustie, an ice cream van visits on Wednesdays but at 9pm when many young ones are in bed. It also only frequents half the town, with the other half wondering why.

And in Dundee, they’re still about but much less frequently than many of our childhood days.

There should be a category when it comes to business applications to the council of ‘joy giving’ and keeping our traditions alive.

Come on, spread joy – is that not what it’s all about? Making things better and people happier?

* A traditional British phrase comparing life to meat and potatoes, while the luxuries were gravy.
** A small focus group of customers and staff at R&R barbers, Union Street, while the boys got their school hair cuts – and pals on WhatsApp.

More from Comment

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth visiting a school to discuss banning phones. Image: PA
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Letting teachers decide on phone ban is right call
2
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander is stepping down. Image: DC Thomson
COURIER OPINION: John Alexander wasn't perfect city leader but his love for Dundee is…
12
Martel with her three sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Holiday in Crieff reminded me how quickly kids grow up
A demonstration in Manchester after an incident involving police at Manchester Airport. Image: James Speakman/PA Wire
JIM SPENCE: Police must be held to highest standards, but they're only human
4
Scotland fans before the opening match against Germany. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire
MARTEL MAXWELL: Anti-English front page was lazy and stupid – Tartan Army proved Scots…
14
Chris Law (left) was elected for the SNP, but will the party learn from losses elsewhere? Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: 5 lessons Dundee councillors must learn from general election
3
Martel Maxwell and her sons enjoyed a day out in Broughty Ferry - but not the one they had planned. Image: Martel Maxwell
MARTEL MAXWELL: My trip to Broughty Ferry showed Dundee City Council must do better
18
Did Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak pay enough attention to women? Image: DC Thomson design
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: The election campaign that forgot about women
LEZ banners in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: It's not too late to change minds on Dundee low emission zone
11
Andrew Liddle says the SNP has adopted Project Fear. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP's Project Fear shows party is irrelevant in General Election
6

Conversation